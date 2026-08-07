Fitted with integrated stiff bristles to remove stubborn dirt from tiles and grout, these rollers are great for cleaning non-sensitive floors. Use them to quickly clean ceramic tile, terracotta, slate, travertine, granite and other hard, non-sensitive stone tiles. They are even safe to use on glossy or glazed finishes. PLEASE NOTE: These rollers are NOT suitable for use on marble, limestone, sandstone and other softer, more sensitive stone tiles. The lint-free, highly absorbing and sturdy microfiber rollers with nylon bristles can be machine washed up to 140°. They easily attach to Kärcher FC 3 and FC 5 hard floor cleaners (including Premium and cordless models). Made in Italy. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.