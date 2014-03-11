PUSH SWEEPERS

Sweep driveways, garages, sidewalks, patios, shop floors and more up to 5X quicker. Kärcher's push-powered manual sweepers require no electricity and are quiet to operate.

Advantages of Kärcher sweepers

Easy to use: Very efficient sweeping, with minimal exertion.

Easy handling push sweeper

Easy to transport and store

Easy storage

Flexible and convenient: The push handles of the sweepers are height-adjustable.

What can I clean with a Kärcher push sweeper?

Sidewalks
Shop floors
 
Garages
Pavers and Patios

Residential Turf / Artificial Grass
Driveways / Paved Areas
Pool Decks
Entryways

Hassle-free outdoor sweeping

Easy to carry and transport

An integrated carrying handle allows Kärcher push sweepers to be easily picked up and transported.

Quick disposal

Quickly remove and empty the debris container – all without coming into contact with the dirt.

Uncomplicated and easy to store

Kärcher push sweepers can be stored compactly in a few simple steps: simply fold down the push handle and store it vertically.

Comparison Chart for Kärcher Push Sweepers

Feature

Waste Container Capacity

S 6 Twin (new)

38 Liters / 10 Gallons

S 4 Twin

20 Liters /  5.3 Gallons

S 650 (discontinued model)

16 Liters / 4.2 Gallons

Feature

Cleaning Path Width

S 6 Twin (new)

33.9"

S 4 Twin

26.8"

S 650 (discontinued model)

25.6"

Feature

Max. Area Can Sweep Per Hour

S 6 Twin (new)

32,300 sq. ft.

S 4 Twin

26,000 sq. ft. 

S 650 (discontinued model)

19,375 sq. ft.

Feature

Height-Adjustable Side Brushes

S 6 Twin (new)

Yes

S 4 Twin

No

S 650 (discontinued model)

No

Feature

Push Handle Adjustment

S 6 Twin (new)

Infinitely Variable (no screws)

S 4 Twin

Infinitely Variable (no screws)

S 650 (discontinued model)

Predefined Settings (uses screws)

Feature

Carrying Handle

S 6 Twin (new)

Yes (ergonomic)

S 4 Twin

Yes (ergonomic)

S 650 (discontinued model)

Yes

Feature

Tool-Free Assembly

S 6 Twin (new)

Yes

S 4 Twin

Yes

S 650 (discontinued model)

No (Screwdriver required)

Feature

Dimensions (assembled, LxWxH)

S 6 Twin (new)

36.5" x 34.4" x 40.7"

S 4 Twin

29.9" x 26.3" x 37"

S 650 (discontinued model)

27.2” x 26.4” x 36.6”

Feature

Weight (without accessories)

S 6 Twin (new)

32.6 lbs

S 4 Twin

22.5 lbs

S 650 (discontinued model)

21.4 lbs

Feature

Storage

S 6 Twin (new)

Vertical, self-standing

S 4 Twin

Vertical, self-standing

S 650 (discontinued model)

Vertical, lean against wall

Feature

Quiet Operation

S 6 Twin (new)

Yes (42 dB)

S 4 Twin

Yes (42 dB)

S 650 (discontinued model)

Yes (42 dB)

Feature

Made In

S 6 Twin (new)

Europe (Lithuania)

S 4 Twin

Europe (Lithuania)

S 650 (discontinued model)

Europe (Lithuania)

Feature

MSRP

S 6 Twin (new)

$399.99

S 4 Twin

$189.99

S 650 (discontinued model)

(Discontinued)

Frequently Asked Questions

No.

Our push sweepers are human-powered and require no electricity or gas – just a simple push sets the sweeping brushes in motion!

Kärcher residential push sweepers are able to sweep large areas up to 5X quicker than a conventional broom.

No.

Push sweepers are human powered. Since they do not have a motor or engine, they are much, much quieter than a leaf blower or vacuum.

Forget worrying about your neighborhood noise ordinace – no one will complain about a push sweeper!

Our S 4 Twin Push Sweeper is even QuietMark® approved!

Your neighbors will thank you  :)

No.

Kärcher push sweepers excel at sweeping up dirt, debris, pine needles, sawdust and small amounts of leaves from concrete, asphalt, pavers, wood decks and more –

but they are not designed to sweep lawns or pick up large quantities of leaves. 

See "Push Sweeper vs Lawn Sweeper" below for more info.

It depends on the size of your driveway, but here are some general estimates on how long it requires to clean these areas with a Kärcher push sweeper (also called a 'driveway sweeper' by some users) –

  • Single car driveway (12 ft wide x 30 ft long =  360 sq ft): 2 minutes
  • Double car driveway (24 ft wide x 30 ft long = 720 sq ft): 4 minutes

It takes so little time that you'll probably also want to quickly sweep your garage and sidewalks while you're at it! 

The S 4 Twin waste container holds 5.3 gallons and the S 6 Twin holds 10 gallons of dirt and debris.

No. 

A push sweeper is designed to pick up solid materials like dirt, debris, pine needles, sawdust and small amounts of leaves. It does not have a liquid pickup mechanism.

For outdoor water/liquid removal, please consider a Kärcher Wet/Dry Vacuum

 

Yes, in some situations. You might clean/sweep these types of floors:

  • Garage floor
  • Shop floor
  • Basement floor
  • Warehouse floor
  • And large concrete floor, indoor or outdoor

The S 4 Twin sweeps up to 26,000 sq ft per hour, while the S 6 Twin sweeps up to 32,300 sq ft per hour.

Yes, but ...

You wouldn't want to use a push sweeper on most household flooring (hardwood, carpet, etc) because the bristles are quite stiff and meant for tougher sweeping duties. Inside the home, please consider a Kärcher Electric Broom

Push sweepers are mostly used for large areas and outdoor areas, including:

  • garages
  • workshops
  • driveways
  • sidewalks
  • patios
  • pool decks
  • wood decks
  • basketball courts
  • tennis courts
  • large concrete floors
  • and other non-sensitive hard floors
  • asphalt areas

They can also handle sweeping duties for small businesses/parking areas, small warehouses and more. 

If you have a medium or large business/parking lot/warehouse, we highly encourage you to consider one of our Professional Push Sweepers.

The S 4 Twin sweeps a path 26.8" inches wide. The S 6 Twin's sweeping width is 33.9".

The S 4 Twin and S 6 Twin are manufactured at a Kärcher factory in Europe (Lithuania). 

Push Sweeper vs Lawn Sweeper

Karcher S650 Push Sweeper Picks Up Debris

There are a lot of sweepers on the market, and the terms can quickly get confusing.

The S 4 Twin and S 6 Twin are push sweepers, which some people also refer to as:

  • Debris sweeper
  • Patio sweeper
  • Garage sweeper
  • Manual sweeper
  • Hand push sweeper
  • Walk behind sweeper
  • Driveway sweeper / parking lot sweeper
  • Outdoor sweeper / outdoor push sweeper
  • Floor sweeper / shop floor sweeper / shop sweeper

A push sweeper is not the same thing as a lawn sweeper, leaf sweeper or yard sweeper. Those products are intended for picking up large amounts of leaves and debris from lawns. 

A push sweeper picks up grass clippings, twigs, dirt and small debris from sidewalks, driveways and other outdoor hard surfaces, as well as sweeping up dirt, sawdust and debris from garages and workshops. It can pick up small amounts of leaves, but is not designed for large leaf pickup duties. 

Our push sweepers are perfect to use after mowing your grass, edging your lawn or just to keep your driveway, sidewalk, patios and pool decks clean enough to walk on barefoot!

Why choose Kärcher push sweepers?

German Engineering. Quality Tested.
