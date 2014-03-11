PUSH SWEEPERS
Sweep driveways, garages, sidewalks, patios, shop floors and more up to 5X quicker. Kärcher's push-powered manual sweepers require no electricity and are quiet to operate.
Advantages of Kärcher sweepers
Easy to use: Very efficient sweeping, with minimal exertion.
Easy to transport and store
Flexible and convenient: The push handles of the sweepers are height-adjustable.
What can I clean with a Kärcher push sweeper?
Shop floors
Pavers and Patios
Entryways
Hassle-free outdoor sweeping
Easy to carry and transport
An integrated carrying handle allows Kärcher push sweepers to be easily picked up and transported.
Quick disposal
Quickly remove and empty the debris container – all without coming into contact with the dirt.
Uncomplicated and easy to store
Kärcher push sweepers can be stored compactly in a few simple steps: simply fold down the push handle and store it vertically.
Comparison Chart for Kärcher Push Sweepers
Feature
Waste Container Capacity
S 6 Twin (new)
38 Liters / 10 Gallons
S 4 Twin
20 Liters / 5.3 Gallons
S 650 (discontinued model)
16 Liters / 4.2 Gallons
Feature
Cleaning Path Width
S 6 Twin (new)
33.9"
S 4 Twin
26.8"
S 650 (discontinued model)
25.6"
Feature
Max. Area Can Sweep Per Hour
S 6 Twin (new)
32,300 sq. ft.
S 4 Twin
26,000 sq. ft.
S 650 (discontinued model)
19,375 sq. ft.
Feature
Height-Adjustable Side Brushes
S 6 Twin (new)
Yes
S 4 Twin
No
S 650 (discontinued model)
No
Feature
Push Handle Adjustment
S 6 Twin (new)
Infinitely Variable (no screws)
S 4 Twin
Infinitely Variable (no screws)
S 650 (discontinued model)
Predefined Settings (uses screws)
Feature
Carrying Handle
S 6 Twin (new)
Yes (ergonomic)
S 4 Twin
Yes (ergonomic)
S 650 (discontinued model)
Yes
Feature
Tool-Free Assembly
S 6 Twin (new)
Yes
S 4 Twin
Yes
S 650 (discontinued model)
No (Screwdriver required)
Feature
Dimensions (assembled, LxWxH)
S 6 Twin (new)
36.5" x 34.4" x 40.7"
S 4 Twin
29.9" x 26.3" x 37"
S 650 (discontinued model)
27.2” x 26.4” x 36.6”
Feature
Weight (without accessories)
S 6 Twin (new)
32.6 lbs
S 4 Twin
22.5 lbs
S 650 (discontinued model)
21.4 lbs
Feature
Storage
S 6 Twin (new)
Vertical, self-standing
S 4 Twin
Vertical, self-standing
S 650 (discontinued model)
Vertical, lean against wall
Feature
Quiet Operation
S 6 Twin (new)
Yes (42 dB)
S 4 Twin
Yes (42 dB)
S 650 (discontinued model)
Yes (42 dB)
Feature
Made In
S 6 Twin (new)
Europe (Lithuania)
S 4 Twin
Europe (Lithuania)
S 650 (discontinued model)
Europe (Lithuania)
Feature
MSRP
S 6 Twin (new)
S 4 Twin
S 650 (discontinued model)
(Discontinued)
Frequently Asked Questions
Push Sweeper vs Lawn Sweeper
There are a lot of sweepers on the market, and the terms can quickly get confusing.
The S 4 Twin and S 6 Twin are push sweepers, which some people also refer to as:
- Debris sweeper
- Patio sweeper
- Garage sweeper
- Manual sweeper
- Hand push sweeper
- Walk behind sweeper
- Driveway sweeper / parking lot sweeper
- Outdoor sweeper / outdoor push sweeper
- Floor sweeper / shop floor sweeper / shop sweeper
A push sweeper is not the same thing as a lawn sweeper, leaf sweeper or yard sweeper. Those products are intended for picking up large amounts of leaves and debris from lawns.
A push sweeper picks up grass clippings, twigs, dirt and small debris from sidewalks, driveways and other outdoor hard surfaces, as well as sweeping up dirt, sawdust and debris from garages and workshops. It can pick up small amounts of leaves, but is not designed for large leaf pickup duties.
Our push sweepers are perfect to use after mowing your grass, edging your lawn or just to keep your driveway, sidewalk, patios and pool decks clean enough to walk on barefoot!