Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Kärcher cordless vacuums offer powerful suction and extended battery run times. Find the perfect vacuum for your home!

Top Features of Our All-New VCN Line

These top-notch stick vacs are loaded with advanced technology to offer serious cleaning power in an ultralight cordless design. For increased versatility, they also easily convert to a handheld vacuum in mere seconds.

Digital display (VCN 4 and VCN 5) indicates battery level, operating mode, and alerts you when maintenance is needed, such as replacing the filter or cleaning the roller. 

2-in-1 design (cordless stick vacuum cleaner + handheld vacuum) provides versatile cleaning of floors, upholstery, car interiors, windowsills and more.

Washable HEPA H13 Filter captures dust, dirt, mites and micro particles, as well as larger items like pet hair.

180° Swiveling motorized floor brush easily navigates around objects.

The lithium-ion battery delivers up to 71 minutes of vacuuming in Eco mode (see table below).

Slim vacuum body allows you to reach difficult areas, such as under beds and furniture.

Light weight and easy to use, weighs only 6 pounds. Perfect for cleaning overhead.

2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice nozzles included for even more uses - easily clean windowsills, baseboards, curtains, sofas, chairs and more!

Easy to install wall hanger frees up floor space.

Kärcher VCN Cordless Vacuums: Comparison Chart

Accessory/Feature

Removable 25V lithium-ion battery

VCN 3

Yes (2500 mAh)

VCN 4

Yes (3000 mAh)

VCN 5

Yes (3000 mAh)

Accessory/Feature

Digital display

VCN 3

No

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

HEPA H13 filter

VCN 3

Yes

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Floor brush w/multipurpose roller

VCN 3

Yes

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes (with lights)

Accessory/Feature

Soft roller for hard/sensitive floors

VCN 3

No

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Suction tube

VCN 3

Yes (Black)

VCN 4

Yes (Silver)

VCN 5

Yes (Premium White)

Accessory/Feature

2 in 1 Dusting brush

VCN 3

Yes

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Crevice nozzle

VCN 3

Yes

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Upholstery brush

VCN 3

No

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Flexible hose

VCN 3

No

VCN 4

No

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Upholstery tool

VCN 3

No

VCN 4

No

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Brush for pet

VCN 3

No

VCN 4

No

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Wall storage mount

VCN 3

Yes

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Battery charger

VCN 3

Yes

VCN 4

Yes

VCN 5

Yes

Accessory/Feature

Rated power

VCN 3

500 W

VCN 4

500 W

VCN 5

600 W

Accessory/Feature

Run time on full charge (Max - eco, see chart below)

VCN 3

11-59 mins.

VCN 4

17-71 mins.

VCN 5

17-71 mins.

Accessory/Feature

Weight (without accessories)

VCN 3

6 pounds

VCN 4

6 pounds

VCN 5

6 pounds

Accessory/Feature

Part number

VCN 3

1.012-910.0

VCN 4

1.012-911.0

VCN 5

1.012-912.0

Accessory/Feature

MSRP

VCN 3

$259.99

VCN 4

$359.99

VCN 5

$459.99

PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following vacuum models for sale in the US: VC 2 (all variations), VC 3 (all variations), VC 4 myHome (all variations), VC 6 (all variations) or VC 7 (all variations). These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page. 

Operating and Charging Times for VCN Vacuums

Run Time: Eco Mode (± 5 min.)

VCN 3

59 min.

VCN 4

71 min.

VCN 5

71 min.

Run Time: Medium Mode (± 2 min.)

VCN 3

21 min.

VCN 4

26 min.

VCN 5

26 min.

Run Time: Max/Turbo Mode (±2 min.)

VCN 3

11 min.

VCN 4

17 min.

VCN 5

17 min.

Charging Time (empty battery, ±30 min.)

VCN 3

240 min.

VCN 4

300 min.

VCN 5

300 min.

What can I clean with a Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner?

Hardwood Floors
Rugs and Carpets
Under Beds
Sofas and Upholstery
All Types of Hard Floors
Windowsills and Baseboards
Car Interiors
Curtains
Walls and Overhead Areas

Frequently Asked Questions

Yes

The HEPA filter can be cleaned by holding it under running water. The dirt cup can be cleaned in the same way. 

The filter should be air dried only – do NOT put the filter in a clothes dryer or attempt to dry with a hair dryer, as this could permanently damage the HEPA filter.

For VCN 3, VCN 4 and VCN 5 vacuums, please see the comparison chart above.

The VC 4s includes the following attachments:

  • Floor nozzle with brush roll
  • Upholstery tool / nozzle
  • Crevice tool / nozzle

The VC 3 includes the following attachments:

  • Floor nozzle
  • Furniture brush
  • Crevice nozzle

 

Our cordless vacs excel at picking up pet hair! For floor cleaning, pet owners often clean with the brush roll powered on to assist in actively picking up the hair.

If you find the brush roll accumulating hair while you vacuum, it's easy to detach so that you can quickly clean it without the floor nozzle getting in the way. 

The upholstery nozzle is also great for removing dog and cat hair from sofas, chairs and more. 

Yes

The brush roll can be easily removed for cleaning or to replace with a new brush roll. Please see the owner's manual for specific instructions on how remove, clean and/or replace it. 

Kärcher cordless vacuums typically require three to five hours to fully charge from empty. Less time is required if the battery is already partially charged.

Up to 71 minutes, depending on the model, power mode and attachment configuration. Please see the operating time chart above for detailed information.

VCN Line of Vacuums:

The lithium-ion battery in the VCN 3, VCN 4 and VCN 5 is rated 25v.

The batteries in the VCN line are removeable and can be easily replaced or switched out.

––––––--–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––-

VC 4s and VC 4i (discontinued):

The lithium-ion battery in the VC 4s and VC 4i is rated 18v. 

The batteries in the VC 4s and VC 4i vacuums are integrated and can not be replaced or switched out.

The regular brush roller included with all our cordless models cleans carpets and hard floors throughout the home. 

The soft roller brush (included with the VCN 4 and VCN 5) is great for cleaning hard floors, delicate floors and picking up larger debris. It is not intended for vacuuming carpets.

Accessories for our VCN Vacuums

Need to replace the battery, filter or charger cord for your VCN vacuum? Or want to add optional accessories? We've got you covered. 

Have an older Kärcher vacuum? Find accessories and replacement parts on our accessories lookup page.

Why choose Kärcher cordless vacuums?

German Engineering. Quality Tested.
