Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Top Features of Our All-New VCN Line
These top-notch stick vacs are loaded with advanced technology to offer serious cleaning power in an ultralight cordless design. For increased versatility, they also easily convert to a handheld vacuum in mere seconds.
Digital display (VCN 4 and VCN 5) indicates battery level, operating mode, and alerts you when maintenance is needed, such as replacing the filter or cleaning the roller.
2-in-1 design (cordless stick vacuum cleaner + handheld vacuum) provides versatile cleaning of floors, upholstery, car interiors, windowsills and more.
Washable HEPA H13 Filter captures dust, dirt, mites and micro particles, as well as larger items like pet hair.
180° Swiveling motorized floor brush easily navigates around objects.
The lithium-ion battery delivers up to 71 minutes of vacuuming in Eco mode (see table below).
Slim vacuum body allows you to reach difficult areas, such as under beds and furniture.
Light weight and easy to use, weighs only 6 pounds. Perfect for cleaning overhead.
2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice nozzles included for even more uses - easily clean windowsills, baseboards, curtains, sofas, chairs and more!
Easy to install wall hanger frees up floor space.
Kärcher VCN Cordless Vacuums: Comparison Chart
Accessory/Feature
Removable 25V lithium-ion battery
VCN 3
Yes (2500 mAh)
VCN 4
Yes (3000 mAh)
VCN 5
Yes (3000 mAh)
Accessory/FeatureDigital display
VCN 3No
VCN 4Yes
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/FeatureHEPA H13 filter
VCN 3Yes
VCN 4Yes
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/Feature
Floor brush w/multipurpose roller
VCN 3
Yes
VCN 4
Yes
VCN 5
Yes (with lights)
Accessory/Feature
Soft roller for hard/sensitive floors
VCN 3
No
VCN 4
Yes
VCN 5
Yes
Accessory/Feature
Suction tube
VCN 3
Yes (Black)
VCN 4
Yes (Silver)
VCN 5
Yes (Premium White)
Accessory/Feature2 in 1 Dusting brush
VCN 3Yes
VCN 4Yes
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/FeatureCrevice nozzle
VCN 3Yes
VCN 4Yes
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/FeatureUpholstery brush
VCN 3No
VCN 4Yes
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/FeatureFlexible hose
VCN 3No
VCN 4No
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/Feature
Upholstery tool
VCN 3
No
VCN 4
No
VCN 5
Yes
Accessory/FeatureBrush for pet
VCN 3No
VCN 4No
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/FeatureWall storage mount
VCN 3Yes
VCN 4Yes
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/FeatureBattery charger
VCN 3Yes
VCN 4Yes
VCN 5Yes
Accessory/Feature
Rated power
VCN 3
500 W
VCN 4
500 W
VCN 5
600 W
Accessory/Feature
Run time on full charge (Max - eco, see chart below)
VCN 3
11-59 mins.
VCN 4
17-71 mins.
VCN 5
17-71 mins.
Accessory/Feature
Weight (without accessories)
VCN 3
6 pounds
VCN 4
6 pounds
VCN 5
6 pounds
Accessory/Feature
Part number
VCN 3
VCN 4
VCN 5
Accessory/Feature
MSRP
VCN 3
$259.99
VCN 4
$359.99
VCN 5
$459.99
PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following vacuum models for sale in the US: VC 2 (all variations), VC 3 (all variations), VC 4 myHome (all variations), VC 6 (all variations) or VC 7 (all variations). These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page.
Operating and Charging Times for VCN Vacuums
Run Time: Eco Mode (± 5 min.)
VCN 3
59 min.
VCN 4
71 min.
VCN 5
71 min.
Run Time: Medium Mode (± 2 min.)
VCN 3
21 min.
VCN 4
26 min.
VCN 5
26 min.
Run Time: Max/Turbo Mode (±2 min.)
VCN 3
11 min.
VCN 4
17 min.
VCN 5
17 min.
Charging Time (empty battery, ±30 min.)
VCN 3
240 min.
VCN 4
300 min.
VCN 5
300 min.
What can I clean with a Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner?
