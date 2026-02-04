The Kärcher VCN 4 Cordless vacuum cleaner allows freedom of movement with maximum comfort and minimal effort. A 71 minute run time in Eco mode provides uninterrupted cleaning. The 450 watt motor has 3 stages of cleaning power: Eco, Mid, Turbo. Combining a HEPA H13 Filter and bagless filter system provide energy efficient use while the LED screen shows the mode and battery life remaining. With an easy empty dust bin, it is perfect for cleaning around the home. The power trigger removes the need to constantly hold in the power button when in use while. With a long shaft and layflat design, it can easily navigate around furniture as well as reach under the sofa. The VCN 4 Cordless includes a both a universal floor roller to seamlessly transition between carpet and hardfloor applications as well as hardfloor specific roller. Additional accessories include an upholstry roller head, a crevice nozzle, and 2-in-1 dusting brush for cleaning all around the home. A wall mount is also included for easy and convenient storage when not in use. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.