Commercial & Industrial Pressure Washers

Customer Testimonial



"Our HDS 2.3/12 C Ed power washer has been one of the best pieces of equipment we’ve purchased. We now have less maintenance issues and greater power. Our pressure washer is primarily used to clean our large mixers where we blend our ingredients. These mixers are covered with oil, even lard, and the pressure washer has no problem washing these away. It has been a vital piece of equipment for our company."



Jaime Camacho

PetAg® Sanitation & Safety Supervisor