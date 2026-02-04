Commercial & Industrial Pressure Washers
Kärcher's commercial and industrial pressure washers are perfect for removing dirt, grime, grease and oil stains. We offer an extensive selection of hot water pressure washers, cold water pressure washers, hot water generators, high pressure cleaners, and customizable pressure washer trailers to help workers save time, money and resources. To make cleaning jobs more efficient, Kärcher also offers a variety of easy-to-use pressure washer accessories as well as high-performing detergents. Whatever the cleaning challenge, Kärcher provides the solution.
Explore Kärcher's Commercial Pressure Washer Lineup
Find the perfect high-performance commercial pressure washer from Kärcher's comprehensive selection of over 200 models, built to meet the diverse cleaning demands of various industries. Start browsing our selection now, or connect with a Kärcher dealer to discuss your specific requirements and maximize your cleaning efficiency.
Cold Water Pressure Washers
Kärcher's industrial cold water pressure washers are designed to save you money without sacrificing cleaning power.
> Electric cold water pressure washers
> Gas & diesel cold water pressure washers
Hot Water Pressure Washers
Hot water pressure washers from Kärcher are designed to blast away the toughest oil and grease stains on all types of surfaces.
> Electric hot water pressure washers
> Gas & diesel hot water pressure washers
Pressure Washer Trailers
Kärcher's customizable mobile pressure washer trailers are a rugged and convenient solution for on-site cleaning. They provide either a large, on-board water tank or easy-access to connect to a water source. All Kärcher hot water pressure washers are certified to CSA safety standards.
Help Me Decide – Hot vs Cold Water Pressure Washers
Hot Water Pressure Washers
- Faster results and shorter drying times - hot water quickly loosens and dissolves dirt, solidified oils and fats allowing workers to save time and energy. As well as being cost-effective and economical, surfaces that are cleaned with hot water dry faster enabling them to be used sooner.
- Germ-reducing effect without detergents - cleaning with hot water significantly reduces the presence of germs without the need for disinfectants. This helps to protect the environment, as well as saving money and resources.
- Protection of surfaces - achieve the same cleaning effect and protect sensitive surfaces by cleaning using a lower working pressure.
Cold Water Pressure Washers
- Maximum mobility - quickly and safely transport your machine with minimal effort, whether loading into a vehicle or carrying up steps, thanks to the compact size and ergonomic design; it can also be easily stored when not in use.
- Total independence - use even where there is no power supply, Kärcher gas-powered pressure washers are perfect for those on the move. These machines are ideal for use in agriculture, construction or the public sector.
- Industry-specific solutions - specifically designed and tailored to your requirements, Kärcher provides machines to be used in a variety of industries, from the strict hygiene requirements of the food industry to use in potentially explosive environments.
Electric vs Gas/Diesel Pressure Washers
When deciding which pressure washer is right for the job, one important consideration is your available power source. Will your cleaning be within reach of an electrical outlet or generator? Will you need the freedom to move about a jobsite without restrictions? Will you be cleaning indoors or outdoors? Consider these important factors before selecting your next pressure washer.
Why select an electric pressure washer?
- No exhaust - can be used indoors or outdoors
- Less maintenance
- Quieter - Run-time not limited by tank size
Why use a gas or diesel pressure washer?
- Portable - can move machine to the job
- Easy to obtain fuel
Direct-Drive vs Belt-Drive Pumps
Another important factor in selecting the right pressure washer is deciding between a machine with a direct-drive pump or one with a belt-drive pump. Generally speaking, belt-drive pumps create less stress on the engine and tend to be longer lasting for industrial use, compared to their direct-drive counterparts.
Direct-Drive pump benefits:
- Compact design
- Fewer moving parts resulting in lower initial cost
Belt-Drive pump benefits:
- Longer life as a result of lower RPM and lower operating temperature
- Better for heavy-use applications
Customer Testimonial
"Our HDS 2.3/12 C Ed power washer has been one of the best pieces of equipment we’ve purchased. We now have less maintenance issues and greater power. Our pressure washer is primarily used to clean our large mixers where we blend our ingredients. These mixers are covered with oil, even lard, and the pressure washer has no problem washing these away. It has been a vital piece of equipment for our company."
Jaime Camacho
PetAg® Sanitation & Safety Supervisor
Pressure Washer Accessories
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
Pressure Washer Detergents
Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.