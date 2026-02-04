Hot Water Pressure Washers
Hot water pressure washers from Kärcher are designed to blast away the toughest oil and grease stains on all types of surfaces. Select from electric-powered or gas/diesel-powered models.
Featured Hot Water Pressure Washers
Electric Hot Water Pressure Washers
Kärcher electric hot water pressure washers remove grease and grime. Their low emissions and reduced noise level allow cleaning in more sensitive outdoor applications.
Gas/Diesel Hot Water Pressure Washers
Kärcher gas/diesel hot water pressure washers are engineered for removing grease, grime, oil, paint stripping and other tough outdoor cleaning applications.
Hot Water Generators
Kärcher's hot water generators provide on-demand hot water – perfect for removing grease, grime and oil. All cabinets are electric powered, and most models are ideal for indoor use when users need a heated pressure washer.
Benefits of Using Hot Water Pressure Washers
Hot water, as opposed to cold water, is the preferred choice of many professionals when it comes to pressure washing caked-on dirt, oils and grease from parts, equipment, facilities, sidewalks and more. Click here to learn more about the advantages of hot water pressure washers.
Better Cleaning Results
Solidified oils/fats dissolve and emulsify considerably better.
Shorter Working Time
Dirt loosens faster, saving up to 40% of cleaning time, reducing labor costs.
Protect Delicate Surfaces
Sensitive surfaces can be cleaned to the same level with a lower working pressure.
Improved Hygiene Effects
A measurable reduction of bacteria and viruses can be achieved when using water 185°F or hotter.
Eliminate or Lessen Chemicals
Many fats, oils, and resins dissolve with just hot water, significantly reducing or eliminating the need for detergent.
Faster Drying Time
Surfaces dry faster due to the heat and are ready more quickly.
Electric Hot Water Pressure Washers
Kärcher electric hot water pressure washers are the ultimate solution for removing stubborn grease and grime. Harnessing the power of hot water, these washers excel in tackling even the toughest of dirt and stains. What sets them apart is their efficiency in utilizing heated water, providing a superior cleaning experience. Moreover, with low emissions and a minimal noise level, they are perfectly suited for a wide range of outdoor applications, including more sensitive environments where noise and emissions are a concern.
Browse Machines
Gas/Diesel Hot Water Pressure Washers
Kärcher gas & diesel hot water pressure washers are purpose-built for heavy-duty outdoor cleaning tasks. From removing stubborn grease, grime, and oil to precision tasks like paint stripping, these washers are the workhorse you need. Their high-powered performance, driven by gas or diesel, ensures they can handle the most demanding cleaning applications.
Browse Machines
Hot Water Generators
Kärcher's hot water generators offer a convenient on-demand supply of hot water, making them indispensable for tackling tough cleaning tasks. With electric power driving all cabinets, these generators are not only efficient but also suitable for indoor use, especially when a heated pressure washer is essential for optimal cleaning results.
Browse Machines
Pressure Washer Accessories
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
Pressure Washer Detergents
Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.