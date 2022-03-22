Accessories for Karcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Kärcher offers a comprehensive and useful range of accessories for everday use as well as for special applications. The range of accessories covers everything from suction nozzles and hoses to special filter systems.
Make our wet and dry vacuum cleaners even more versatile: Original Kärcher WD accessories
Whether you need to vacuum narrow spaces in vehicle interiors or collect dust while using power tools, we've got you covered. With the right accessories our wet and dry vacuum cleaners display their full multifunctional nature, leaving dirt no chance. These accessories have been specially developed for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Filters
The Kärcher cartridge and flat pleated filters impress with a large filter area in a small space and can be easily exchanged. For the new wet and dry vacuum cleaners Kärcher now offers fleece filter bags instead of paper filter bags, which impress with additional advantages: They are more tear-resistant and offer a better degree of separation.
Accessory kits
The Kärcher accessory kits are very practical and versatile: Equipped with various nozzles, the most diverse cleaning problems can be solved quickly and simply. For example, the entire vehicle interior cleaning is possible with the car interior cleaning kit.
Nozzles
The specially developed nozzles also guarantee perfect cleaning results: The switchable floor nozzle, for example, guarantees both quick and residue-free dirt pick-up for dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt.