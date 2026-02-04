Industrial Vacuum Cleaners
Safely and effectively remove dust in your facility. In a manufacturing facility we understand that removing dust and debris is a challenge. Efficient cleaning equipment is highly critical to your daily production. Kärcher's range of Industrial Vacuums were designed to help boost productivity and help you create a safe and well-kept facility.
Pneumatic - Air-Operated Industrial Vacuums
When electricity is not available or desired, Kärcher offers a line of Air-Operated Vacuums. Kärcher air-operated (pneumatic) industrial vacuums offer powerful vacuum performance with minimal air consumption. No moving internal parts greatly minimize maintenance. Ideal for both intermittent and continuous operation, Kärcher Air-Operated Industrial Vacuums offer operators tremendous versatility, all in a safe and powerful overall package.
Explosion-Proof Industrial Vacuums
Few issues facing facilities today are more imperative than the concerns regarding combustible dust. Kärcher has developed a series of vacuums for the exclusive purpose of safely and effectively collecting this volatile dust. Available in single phase and 3-phase versions, Kärcher Explosion-Proof (Exp) industrial vacuums are CSA certified. For applications were electricity is not available, Kärcher offers a version of our air-operated vacuum that is suitable for Class II, Division I and II, Group F and G environments.
3-Phase Industrial Vacuums
When continuous vacuum operation is required, look to the Kärcher series of 3-phase (460V) industrial vacuums. Utilizing side-channel motors that are completely enclosed and fan cooled (TEFC), these vacuums are ideal for fixed process applications. Because of their high performance capability, Kärcher 3-phase vacuums allow operators to work further away from the vacuum. All vacuums in this series are CSA approved and NFPA 652 compliant. Optional HEPA filter is available for critical filtration.
Single-Phase Industrial Vacuums
Power and mobility are the hallmarks of Kärcher’s intermittent, single phase electric vacuums. These vacuums are NFPA 652 compliant, and can be deployed throughout a facility to tackle virtually any housekeeping task, including overhead applications. Constructed of painted steel and utilizing robust casters, these vacuums are the heaviest duty, most durable industrial vacuums on the market. This line of single phase industrial vacuums deliver best in class performance. Available in 9, 13 or 26 gallon collection capacities, Kärcher offer companies a choice when it comes to their mobile industrial vacuuming needs.
Oil and Coolant Collection Industrial Vacuums
For the collection of oil and coolant mixed with metal chips, FIX offers superior collection and separation of these chips from the liquid, and provides the operator the ability to pump the collected oil and coolant back out to be disposed or recycled.
"Our new Kärcher IVM 42/20-2 EXP HEPA iVac industrial vacuum has contributed to the efficiency in our canning line. We use it to clean powder from walls, overhead equipment and floors. Previously we used a regular shop vac, but it didn’t have the power or capability the IVM has. Our production team would constantly blow the line due to the powder. Now they use the iVac and they love how quickly it collects the powder without spreading it everywhere. The wands are phenomenal, very lightweight and easy to work with."
Jaime Camacho - PetAg® Sanitation & Safety Supervisor
Explore Kärcher's Range of Industrial Vacuums
Over 50 years of experience
With the Kärcher industry system, you benefit from over 50 years of experience. We are in close contact with our customers worldwide in order to analyze existing and new tasks together and optimally adapt our products to these applications.
Customized Solutions
Individual Solution
The requirements of Industrial Vacuuming and Dedusting Solutions in industry can be very specific. We plan every system individually to your specific needs. Our services range from the simple mobile solution through to highly complex, specifically adapted and direct piped vacuuming solutions. With more than 50 years of experience in the development and realisation of industrial vacuuming systems, we are your competent partner. As a result, you get efficient complete solutions from a single source.
Perfectly Connected Pipelines
You can use our stationary industrial vacuums as a single- or multi-user system with manual suction points or integrate them directly in the process. We offer you all necessary components, from the suction points and accessories through to individually adapted pipelines.
Industrial Vac Accessories
You can optimally complete every cleaning task with the right accessories. Choose the appropriate parts or sets for your requirements from our complete and clever range of accessories for vacuuming systems - from comprehensive floor cleaning through to stationary accessories for vacuuming in the process.
Additional Benefits
Industry Leading Warranty
Proud to offer the Kärcher 3-year warranty on our entire line of industrial vacuum cleaners.
NFPA® Compliant
Kärcher’s line of Industrial Vacuums are NFPA 652 compliant, helping create a safe and well-kept facility.
Service
Kärcher Service ensures that you can trust your professional cleaning equipment to work. Every day. Every night. Everywhere.
Kärcher Industrial Vacs Catalog
Learn more about Kärcher's lineup of industrial vacuums by downloading our free comprehensive catalog.
