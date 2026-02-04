IVR-L 100/18-2 Tc Dp
The easy-to-use tilting chassis includes a lifting system for the 26.4 gallon collection container and the top inlet ensures long life of the vacuum.
For the collection of oil and coolant mixed with metal chips, Kärcher has the answer. The IVR-L 100/18-2 Tc Dp offers superior collection and separation of these chips from the liquid, and offers the operator the ability to pump the collected oil and coolant back out to be disposed or recycled. Automatic shut-off prevents overfill. Save time and money in your machine shop operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (cfm)
|270
|Vacuum (inH2O)
|88
|Container capacity (gal)
|26.4
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (HP)
|2.4
|Inlet diameter
|ID 50
|Accessory diameter
|ID 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (ft²)
|4.84
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|125.7
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|125.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|127.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|33 / 26 / 52
Equipment
- Main filter: Surface filter
- Accessories included with machine: no
- Barrel pump function