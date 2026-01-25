Mobile Cleaning

When there is no plug nearby: Kärcher's battery powered, mobile cleaning solutions push the boundaries of outdoor cleaning in both the medium and low pressure range.

Sophisticated storage concept

Hose and spray gun can be conveniently stowed away under the water tank. So the device remains compact and easy to transport.

Flexible battery operation

The integrated lithium-ion battery enables mobile cleaning with no need for a power source.

Water tank and filling level indicator

The 4-litre water tank (OC 3 Plus: 7 liters) is sufficient for up to 2 bicycles or several small objects.

Effective low pressure

The flat stream with low pressure cleans sensitive components thoroughly and gently.

OC 3 Plus

OC 3 Plus Mobile Outdoor Cleaner with a larger water reservoir for fast cleaning on the go. Thanks to the integrated battery and a 7-litre water tank, you can simply and effortlessly remove dirt directly at the place of use, whether it’s your shoes, bicycle or pets that are dirty – to keep everything nice and clean in your car and house.

    Walks in the wilds may bring great fun, but they sometimes leave an even bigger mess. The Mobile Outdoor Cleaner with Adventure Box from Kärcher has the perfect solution. With its lithium ion battery, detachable 7 liter water tank and dedicated accessories, it washes the mud, dirt and sand from boots and buggies – before they can soil your car and home. Making it the ideal companion for any family outing.

     

      It's a dog's life. Every outing ends with you cleaning your four-legged friends – or your car and carpets. With its animal-friendly, low-pressure showerhead, the OC 3 Plus Mobile Outdoor Cleaner with Pet Box gently removes dirt and mud on the spot. And thanks to its integrated lithium ion battery and detachable water tank, can clean the puppies too. Give your dog a good name with the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner.

       

      Accessories

      The Mobile Outdoor Cleaner can be optimally augmented with a variety of special accessories and accessory kits. The adventure, bike and pet accessory box provide the right equipment to improce your mobile cleaning results.

      Applications

