Robot vacuums
Our robot vacuums are round, flat and move quietly through living spaces. With determination and avoiding obstacles, the robots systematically follow their movement pattern. You no longer have to worry about the tedious task of floor cleaning, because the robot vacuums from Kärcher take care of it. Hard floors and short-pile carpets are cleaned automatically.
Our robot vacuums
These models are available for purchase and use in North America (120V 60 Hz)
PLEASE NOTE: Before purchasing a Kärcher robot vacuum online, make sure the part number is correct for the US market (RCV 5: 1.269-645.0, RCV 3: 1.269-625.0). Other part numbers (e.g., for Europe or Asia) are not compatible with the US power supply. Also please note that the RCF 3 Robot Mop is not yet available for sale in the US.
Highlights
Robot, cloud and app: three components, one cohesive system
The Kärcher robot vacuums and mops deliver a wide range of functions and configuration options – while also being really simple to use. The combination of robot, cloud and control via smartphone app forms the perfect basis for the best cleaning results. Use the timer functions and configure the cleaning programs to suit your individual needs. And if a security update or new functions are available for the robot, you'll be automatically notified by the app. Discover our autonomous cleaning solutions for your everyday chores and gain time for the finer things in life.
The future is now: autonomous cleaning
Simply start our first-class robot vacuums and mops while you're out and about via the mobile app and return to a spotlessly clean home. Our robot series delivers outstanding performance and advanced technology. Using high-tech LiDAR laser navigation, our robots first create a floor plan of your home. Thanks to their precise sensors, they always know exactly where they are, how to manoeuvre around objects in the room and where to turn to avoid stairs during subsequent cleaning runs. Our RCV series does the vacuum cleaning and mopping and provides a comprehensive cleaning solution. Carpets are cleaned thoroughly in suction mode, while the robot skilfully avoids them in mopping mode.
The choice is yours: tailor the cleaning level and choose from various cleaning methods
Kärcher robot vacuums and mops are real all-rounders. Whether it's simple dry cleaning with the suction fan and brush or a combination of dry cleaning and the extra wet wiping function with the microfibre cloth and fresh water tank – anything is possible. And, thanks to the convenient app control feature, everything is always in hand. Cleaning settings, such as the suction power or the water volume for mopping, can be adjusted to suit individual requirements. Areas of heavier soiling can be passed over multiple times for a more thorough clean.
RCV 3 – the entry-level model
Vacuuming or mopping – our entry-level model can do both
Win back time for the finer things in life, while our cleaning robots take care of the vacuuming and mopping. Our entry-level model, the RCV 3, cleans all the usual domestic hard floors and low-pile carpet coverings autonomously, systematically and completely reliably – even when you're not home, of course. Using the app, you can adjust the cleaning to suit your particular requirements and your home. You decide what gets cleaned when. Set specific cleaning programmes for each individual room. Define no-go zones, if there are certain areas the robotic vacuum cleaner should not enter. Or use the spot cleaning function to direct it to points that need extra attention. All rooms are mapped with precise LiDAR navigation and ultra-sensitive sensors that detect steps and large drops for safety during cleaning runs.
Technical data
- Suction power: 2,500 Pa
- Run time: 120 min
- 2-in-1 waste container (330 ml) incl. fresh water tank (170 ml)
- Dry waste container: 500 ml
Features of the RCV 3
RCV 5 – the smart one
As thorough as the RCV 3 – but with the addition of artificial intelligence
If you want to make sure that shoes and cables that are lying around don't become food for the robotic vacuum cleaner, use the RCV 5's artificial intelligence. Our top model offers you all-round carefree floor cleaning. As well as LiDAR navigation, this robotic vacuum cleaner and mop has a dual laser system and a camera to make sure it reliably detects and navigates every last obstacle. Its low operating noise also makes the RCV 5 a really considerate housemate. Hard floors can be vacuumed or mopped by this robotic cleaning assistant – depending on the program selected. For intensive carpet cleaning, there's also an Auto Boost function that delivers extra power to remove dust from textile fabrics. While in mopping mode, the robot will not travel over carpets. Controlling the RCV 5 is simple too, thanks to the app.
Technical data:
- Suction power: 5,000 Pa
- Run time: 120 min
- Dry waste container: 330 ml
- Fresh water tank: 240 ml
Features of the RCV 5
Autonomous cleaning – the Home Robots app makes it a reality
The Kärcher Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your robot vacuum and mop. Autonomous cleaning offers lots of new features, such as setting cleaning times and creating cleaning maps – no matter where you are. If you're out and about and want to start a clean before you get home, you can! Simply activate the robot from the app on your smartphone and you can look forward to returning to a clean house. The Kärcher Home Robots app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Simply download it and start your first autonomous clean straight away.
Data protection
All data transfer between the Home Robots app on your smartphone and your robot vacuum and mop takes place via the cloud using servers located in Germany only. As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met. Regular software and security updates are provided to ensure your app is always up to date and your data is always secure.
Setting up cleaning areas
Robot vacuums and mops from Kärcher clean autonomously and systematically. "No-go zones" can be set via the app to ensure the robot doesn't clean specific areas, or only vacuums them without mopping. And if you want the robot to skip entire rooms, you can set so-called "virtual walls" to prevent it from travelling through these rooms. All this is easy and intuitive to configure using the app.
Different cleaning modes
Our Home Robots app offers much more functionality than the basic program for autonomous cleaning. Vacuuming, mopping or a combination of both cleaning programs – with the app, you have it all at your fingertips, allowing you to easily define the cleaning mode for specific rooms or areas. You can also configure numerous parameters to your individual requirements – from the suction power when vacuuming to the water flow rate when mopping.
Cleaning schedule 2.0
With the timer function on the Home Robot app, you can create your very own cleaning schedule for your Kärcher robot vacuum and mop. This allows you to specify not only the days and times you want the robot to work, but also which areas it should clean with which cleaning program during this time. Since all rooms are mapped, you can adjust the cleaning settings for each separate room.
Spot cleaning and area cleaning
There are two flexible solutions for spontaneous minor spillages. For soiling at a very specific point, you can use the app to set a particular location for targeted spot cleaning. And for larger areas of soiling, you can even use the app to set the size of the surface to be cleaned for quick but targeted intermediate cleaning.
Activating and deactivating functions
Various functions can be individually activated or deactivated in the app: for example, AI functionalities on the RCV 5. On the RCV 5, the Auto Boost can be deactivated on rugs and carpets to keep cleaning at just a low suction power when soiling is only light. This saves energy and extends the cleaning time before the robot has to return to its charging station.
Accessory statistics
The demands placed on a robot vacuum and mop varies from one household to the next, depending on factors such as the size of the area to be cleaned, the level of soiling and the frequency of the cleaning runs. As such, the rate at which accessories wear out varies. The Home Robots app shows you when individual accessories should be replaced, based on the optimum usage time for each accessory. This ensures that the robot is always perfectly equipped to perform at its best and the cleaning results leave nothing to be desired.
Cleaning history
Every cleaning run is recorded in real time in the Home Robots app and then saved. This provides interesting insights into the life of your cleaning robot. When was the device in which room, what distances did it cover and how many square metres of flooring were vacuumed or mopped? In this way you can keep a close eye on what your robot vacuum and mop has been up to – even when you're not at home.
Other functions
The Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your cleaning robot. This includes lots of extra functions that may prove useful in one situation or another. For instance, the app can be used as a remote control for your robot, say if you needed to steer it to a particularly tricky position. You can even use your smartphone to set the language and volume of the voice output or provide answers to frequently asked questions.