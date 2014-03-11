Home & Garden
Kärcher offers a wide range of Home & Garden cleaning products to help keep your home looking its best. We are the world's largest manufacturer of pressure washers and window vacs, and the top brand for hard floor cleaners in Germany. We can't wait to put our products to work for you!
90th Anniversary Sale
90th Anniversary Sale
New Pressure Washer Detergents
New Pressure Washer Detergents
The OC 3 Mobile Cleaner
EASILY CLEAN PETS WITH THE OC 3
The OC 3 Mobile Cleaner
EASILY CLEAN PETS WITH THE OC 3
Don't Let Cleaning Make You Crazy!
Don't Let Cleaning Make You Crazy!
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Kärcher?
Retailer search
Quickly locate a Kärcher retailer or dealer in your area.
FAQs
Questions and answers on our products.
Application tips
Here you can find various tips and examples which will help you achieve cleaner, quicker results.
Warranty Registration
Register your Kärcher products purchased at retail, including pressure washers, window vacuums, wet/dry vacuums and more. You will receive a confirmation email for your records and for peace of mind.