Home & Garden

We put our hearts into our work – our major driving force is YOU and to offer you exactly what you need for your individual cleaning requirements. Here are a few ways we distinguish ourselves and ensure we produce the highest-quality cleaning products:

Family-owned : The family shareholders identify themselves with the company. Kärcher is and will remain a family-run company. This gives us the resources needed to create best-in-class cleaning machines.

German engineering : Kärcher employs hundreds of engineers in Germany who are relentlessly focused on creating the best cleaning solutions in the world.

#1 Global brand for cleaning: Kärcher is the world's largest cleaning technology company. And not just in the consumer sector – Kärcher is also the world leader in professional cleaning products.

More than 80 years of experience : While other companies may spring up overnight and disappear a few years later – leaving their customers with products that can't be serviced – Kärcher is financially strong and here to stay. When you purchase a Kärcher product, you know the company will be around now and in the future for advice and product support.

Social responsibility : In all countries we respect the local values and standards, the human rights and the legal and social systems – in the sense of being a good citizen.

Keen on the environment : We create our products, services and processes in an environmentally-friendly manner. Wherever we operate, we meet environmental requirements and make responsible use of all resources at our disposal.

Innovation: Kärcher has more than 600 active patents, and 90% of our current product range was developed within the past five years. This keeps our product line fresh and infused with the latest cleaning technology.

We stand behind our pressure washers (and all of products) and can't wait to put them to work for you! We offer a 30 day money-back guarantee for items purchased here on our site, we hope you'll invite us into your home to take the chore out of your cleaning projects.