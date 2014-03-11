Home & Garden

Kärcher offers a wide range of Home & Garden cleaning products to help keep your home looking its best. We are the world's largest manufacturer of pressure washers and window vacs, and the top brand for hard floor cleaners in Germany. We can't wait to put our products to work for you!

90th Anniversary Sale

New Pressure Washer Detergents

FIND THE RIGHT PRESSURE WASHER FOR YOUR HOME

The OC 3 Mobile Cleaner

EASILY CLEAN PETS WITH THE OC 3

Don't Let Cleaning Make You Crazy!

    Electric Pressure Washers

    Gas Pressure Washers

    Mobile Cleaning

    Electric Ice Scraper

    Push Sweepers

    Vacuum Cleaners

    Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners

    Spray extraction cleaners

    Robot vacuums and mops

    Cordless Electric Brooms

    Steam Cleaners

    Window Vac

    Hard Floor Cleaner

    Garden Tools

    We put our hearts into our work – our major driving force is YOU and to offer you exactly what you need for your individual cleaning requirements. Here are a few ways we distinguish ourselves and ensure we produce the highest-quality cleaning products:

    • Family-owned: The family shareholders identify themselves with the company. Kärcher is and will remain a family-run company. This gives us the resources needed to create best-in-class cleaning machines.
    • German engineering: Kärcher employs hundreds of engineers in Germany who are relentlessly focused on creating the best cleaning solutions in the world.
    • #1 Global brand for cleaning: Kärcher is the world's largest cleaning technology company. And not just in the consumer sector – Kärcher is also the world leader in professional cleaning products.
    • More than 80 years of experience: While other companies may spring up overnight and disappear a few years later – leaving their customers with products that can't be serviced – Kärcher is financially strong and here to stay. When you purchase a Kärcher product, you know the company will be around now and in the future for advice and product support.
    • Social responsibility: In all countries we respect the local values and standards, the human rights and the legal and social systems – in the sense of being a good citizen.
    • Keen on the environment: We create our products, services and processes in an environmentally-friendly manner. Wherever we operate, we meet environmental requirements and make responsible use of all resources at our disposal.
    • Innovation: Kärcher has more than 600 active patents, and 90% of our current product range was developed within the past five years. This keeps our product line fresh and infused with the latest cleaning technology. 

    We stand behind our pressure washers (and all of products) and can't wait to put them to work for you! We offer a 30 day money-back guarantee for items purchased here on our site, we hope you'll invite us into your home to take the chore out of your cleaning projects. 

    Kärcher is truly an international company and our Home & Garden products are made around the globe. Some examples include:

    While you can purchase Kärcher Home & Garden products here on our website, you can also find them for sale at various retailers in the US. 

    In store

    Kärcher products can be purchased in store at these retailers:

    • Home Depot (select locations)
    • Target (select locations)
    • Do It Best
    • Aubuchon
    • Big R
    • Friedman's
    • Fred Meyer
    • and other retailers on a seasonal basis

    Please check these retailers' websites for store availabilty in advance of your visit.

    Online

    Shop 24/7 at these retailers' websites:

    • Amazon
    • Bed Bath & Beyond
    • Home Depot
    • HSN
    • Lowe's
    • Pressure Washers Direct
    • QVC
    • Target
    • Tractor Supply
    • Walmart

    This is only a partial list. If you don't see your favorite retailer listed, please contact the retailer directly for availability information.

    Customer care and help for Kärcher Home & Garden products can can be found at:

    All of these troubleshooting and customer care services are offered free of charge to owners of Kärcher Home & Garden products. We're here to help!

    For purchases made in the US on the Kärcher website (kaercher.com/us) ONLY, please contact us:

    • By phone: 800-762-5171
    • By email: retail @ karcherna.com 

    For products purchased elsewhere (Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe's, etc) please call 800-537-4129 or visit karcher-help.com

