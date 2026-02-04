Speed up your pressure washing with the help of Kärcher's Multipurpose Detergent. This concentrated soap formula makes up to 20 gallons of ready to use detergent – you control the amount of dilution. Kärcher chemicals are specially formulated to work in tandem with your pressure washer to help you clean more quickly. Reduce the amount of time it takes to clean decks, driveways, sidewalks, home siding, patio furniture, fences and more, and clean more thoroughly to boot! This formula is biodegradable, made in the USA and is compatible with all Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers, as well as consumer pressure washers made by other brands.