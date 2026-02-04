The Kärcher K 2 Entry pressure washer is lightweight and can tackle any outdoor cleaning task. Whether you're looking to gently clean your vehicle or need to remove stubborn dirt from a hard surface, the K 2 Entry is up to the task. The unit is compact enough to be stored in tight spaces or in the trunk of a car. The K 2 Entry is easy to carry and use, with the spray wands storing neatly on the machine. The K 2 Entry pressure washer comes with a trigger gun and spray wands that deliver outstanding cleaning performance. There’s also a generous 25' high pressure hose. The body of the pressure washer is impact-resistant and durable, with all components designed to the highest Kärcher quality standards. Pair the K 2 Entry with an optional Kärcher foam nozzle to easily clean with detergents. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.