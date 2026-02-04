K 2 Entry
1600 PSI. The Kärcher K 2 Entry is lightweight and compact enough to be stored in a crowded garage or car trunk, with on-board storage for the wands. Includes our patented Dirtblaster wand.
The Kärcher K 2 Entry pressure washer is lightweight and can tackle any outdoor cleaning task. Whether you're looking to gently clean your vehicle or need to remove stubborn dirt from a hard surface, the K 2 Entry is up to the task. The unit is compact enough to be stored in tight spaces or in the trunk of a car. The K 2 Entry is easy to carry and use, with the spray wands storing neatly on the machine. The K 2 Entry pressure washer comes with a trigger gun and spray wands that deliver outstanding cleaning performance. There’s also a generous 25' high pressure hose. The body of the pressure washer is impact-resistant and durable, with all components designed to the highest Kärcher quality standards. Pair the K 2 Entry with an optional Kärcher foam nozzle to easily clean with detergents. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Horizontal design for effortless stowing away and ease of transport
- Space-saving storage
- Compact size, easy to carry
Integrated accessory storage
- All accessories can be directly stored on-board
- Can be carried with just one hand.
Vario Power spray lance
- Easy pressure regulation, to adjust the pressure on various surfaces and dirt.
Up to 30X more pressure than a garden hose
- Tackle all sorts of cleaning projects around the home
Patented Dirt Blaster spray lance
- Excellent cleaning results, especially on stubborn dirt. Up to 80% better cleaning performance (in terms of removal) compared to the VPS wand. For non-delicate surfaces only.
High pressure hose
- Kärcher quality for extended durability
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1600
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.35
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|10.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|15.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|19.7 x 6.9 x 12
Accessories
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt Blaster
- High-pressure hose: 25 ft
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Cleaning application
- Cars
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Bicycles
- Areas around the home and garden
- Mobile homes
- Stone walls and brick
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Boats
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for K 2 Entry
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.