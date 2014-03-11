Electric Brooms
Our electric brooms quickly sweep your home's hardwood floors, stairs and rugs. These lightweight, cordless sweepers pick up pet hair and dirt much more quietly than a vacuum. Perfect for everyday floor cleaning!
Electric Brooms: Quicker to hand than a vacuum cleaner
Who hasn't been confronted with situations like this: you've barely finished vacuuming and there are already crumbs on the floor again. The cordless electric broom from Kärcher is the ideal everyday companion for cleaning here and there – without having to drag out the vacuum cleaner.
The cordless electric broom is perfect for everyday cleaning. It is small, lightweight, quiet and easy to operate – and can be used throughout the home. Thanks to its compact shape and modern cordless design, the electric broom can be stored in a space-saving manner and is always ready for use.
Advantages of Kärcher Electric Brooms
One device, many cleaning options
Leftover food on the floor? Dirty rugs? The electric broom is a genuine all-rounder and can be used on all hard floors such as wood, laminate and tiles, as well as on low-pile rugs and carpets. Its performance speaks for itself: dirt is completely removed rather than being pushed around, and the same applies to rugs and carpets with a pile height of up to ⅓ of an inch. The brush penetrates deep into the fibers and thus sweeps reliably and efficiently.
Strong performance in the smallest space
The KB 5's innovative Adaptive Cleaning System guarantees first-class cleaning results: the flexible movable sweeping rim, optimal dirt guidance and special cleaning brush transport the dirt safely into the waste container without leaving any residue behind or dispersing dust into the air.
Always ready for the next job
The KB 5 cordless electric broom impresses with its lithium-ion battery and a battery run time of up to 30 minutes on hard floors. This means that you can sweep your floors in an instant – with optimal freedom of movement and no annoying cable or searching for a power outlet.
Light and ergonomic
Cleaning made easy: with the handy and lightweight cordless electric broom, you can keep your house spotless while protecting your back from heavy lifting.
Meets any challenge
The electric broom also easily reaches areas that are difficult to sweep, such as under a chest of drawers or the sofa.
Impressively flexible
Thanks to the agile double joint of the KB 5, objects such as chair legs can be easily avoided as you sweep.
Corners and edges
Absolute cleanliness over the entire surface: the cordless electric broom from Kärcher sweeps right up to the edges of the floor.
Convenient start
The KB 5 starts automatically as soon as you move the handle back – no need to fuss with an on/off switch.
Storage position
Our electric broom is freestanding – meaning you can take a break at any time without the broom falling over.
What the media are saying about Kärcher electric brooms
USA Today/Reviewed
KB 5 Electric Broom
THE BEST ELECTRIC BROOMS AND SWEEPERS OF 2024
"The Karcher KB5 shows us what German engineering can do. It has a lithium-ion battery and a motor that automatically starts when you push the handle."
Dirt (and cat litter and dog food) begone!
Living with a pet also means that dirt spreads quicker around the home – even when you have just swept and cleaned. Small crumbs and loose pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A traditional broom doesn't help here. What can come to your rescue?
The Kärcher cordless electric broom. With it, you can clean dirty areas quickly and efficiently – and remove larger items like cat litter and dog food with ease. Litter and pet food can sometimes be too large for the roller on a vacuum. It's no problem for the KB 5!
The KB 5: The Best Way to Sweep Floors
Extraordinary cleaning performance in a lightweight design
The innovative Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System delivers brilliant cleaning results. Thanks to the movable sweeping edge, optimal dirt guidance and special cleaning brush, dirt is moved into the waste container without getting into the air or leaving traces behind.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cleaning and care
-
Quick removal of brush and waste container
-
Easy emptying with no contact with dirt
-
Effortless cleaning of universal brush