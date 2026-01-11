WET/DRY VACUUM CLEANERS
Kärcher's space-saving wet/dry vacuums clean homes, shops and cars with ease. Thanks to top-mounted filters, you can quickly switch from dry to wet cleaning without removing the filter. Designed in Germany. Made in Europe (except WD 1 models).
BRING BACK THE WOW. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.
Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: Our powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the heavy-duty home vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is the cleaning tool above all others.
Diverse possibilities
Versatility is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done in the basement, garage, workshop and even outdoor areas.
From renovation work to vacuuming the car, getting rid of shards or spilled liquids, the WD's are up to the task. Dry, wet, coarse or fine – these powerful devices are more than capable.
Superior cleaning performance and suction power
Where normal household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet vacs really get going.
With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, these tools provide ideal dirt pick-up.
Select models offer an integrated power outlet with an automatic on/off switch that allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction.
Even more convenience
Next-level convenience: our compact designs take little space to store. Furthermore, the hose, power cable and accessories can be stored directly on the device.
Our innovative overhead filters make these wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – keeping you clean, without dirt contact.
Comparison Chart: Kärcher WD Range
WD 6 P S
WD 5 P
WD 4
WD 3
Part Number
Filter Type
Flat-Pleated Cartridge
Flat-Pleated Cartridge
Flat-Pleated Cartridge
Round Cartridge
Filter Location
Overhead
Overhead
Overhead
Traditional
Total Capacity
7.9 Gallons
6.6 Gallons
5.3 Gallons
4.5 Gallons
Current
11A (max 15A)
10A (max 15A)
9A
7A
Air Flow
76 CFM
78 CFM
Hose Length
11.5 ft
11.5 ft
7.2 ft
6.7 ft
Hose Diameter
1.38 inches
1.38 inches
1.38 inches
1.38 inches
Semi-Automatic Filter Cleaning
Yes
Yes
No
No
Blower Function
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Power Tool Outlet (≤6A; max 15A for vac + outlet) and Adapter
Yes
Yes
No
No
Included Accessories: filter; filter bag (for fine dust); suction hose; suction tubes (2); floor nozzle; crevice nozzle
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Onboard Accessory Storage
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Power Cord
26 ft
26 ft
26 ft
20 ft
Weight
21.9 pounds
19.2 pounds
17.9 pounds
10.8 pounds
Made In
Europe (Romania)
Europe (Romania)
Europe (Romania)
Europe (Romania)
Warranty
Two-Year Limited
Two-Year Limited
Two-Year Limited
Two-Year Limited
Water Resistance Rating
IPX4
IPX4
IPX4
IPX4
MSRP
$349.99
$229.99
$159.99
$99.99
PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following vacuum models for sale in the US: WD 2 (all variations), WD 3-18, WD 3 P S, WD 3 S, WD 4 P, WD 4 S, WD 4 P S, WD 5 S, or WD 5 P S. These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page.
See what others are saying about Kärcher Wet/Dry Vacs
Trusted Reviews
"Top cleaning power for wet and dry spills alike"
"In our tests, it coped with wet spills and DIY dust, as well as powering through our standard hard floor and carpet tests. If you're looking for a versatile vacuum cleaner for a variety of jobs, this is the model for you."
Pro Tool Reviews
WD 5 Wet/Dry Vacuum
"Best Overall Design"
"Design considerations like a filter cleaning mechanism and outside filter access cost more to make and Karcher is a step ahead of the rest in overall quality."
Popular Woodworking
Showdown: What’s the best dust extractor for woodworking?
"All day long the Karcher sucked up sawdust with the best of them. We appreciated the variety of included attachments and good on-board storage. At $200 less than
the next-cheapest option, it’s a screaming bargain for the home woodworker with a garage shop who doesn’t need OSHA-certified extraction."
The Strategist (New York Magazine)
"The Best Wet/Dry Vacs, According to Experts"
"It’s sleek and very powerful for its size (150 cfm), has a great filter, is easy to maneuver, and comes with tons of tools."
Applications
The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.
Car cleaning
Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.
Renovation
The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse debris. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp debris does not pose a problem.
Workshop
Convenient dust removal for woodwork. On models with a built-in power outlet, small power tools can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin working.
Liquids and shards
With our wet vacs, the name speaks for itself. Broken bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and the ability to vacuum without a filter bag.
Leaked or spilled water
Large spills have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet vac. The ample container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as empty the contents afterward without breaking your back.
Garden
A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden! Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, and leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.
Outside areas
Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are cleaned again in no time with our WD range. There's a model to suit every home.
Inside areas
WDs can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming indoor areas, offering the best cleaning results where there are spills or large amounts of debris.
Unique Advantages of Kärcher Wet Dry Vacuums
Frequently Asked Questions
How does the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner filter cleaning work?
How do you replace a cartridge filter (WD 2 – WD 3)?
How do you replace a flat pleated filter (WD 4 – WD 6)?
How do you put a filter bag in Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners (WD 2 – WD 6)?
How do you store the hose on the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner (WD 3 – WD 6)?
Accessories for our WD line of shop vacs
Speed up your cleaning or home improvement projects with the help of our most frequently bought accessories. From light-duty cleanups to heavy-duty projects, we've got you covered.
Looking for a professional wet/dry vacuum?
Below are a few of the most popular models you can purchase on our site. View the complete range of commercial wet/dry vacuums.