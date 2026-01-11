WET/DRY VACUUM CLEANERS

Kärcher's space-saving wet/dry vacuums clean homes, shops and cars with ease. Thanks to top-mounted filters, you can quickly switch from dry to wet cleaning without removing the filter. Designed in Germany. Made in Europe (except WD 1 models).

BRING BACK THE WOW. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.

Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: Our powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the heavy-duty home vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is the cleaning tool above all others.

Diverse possibilities

Versatility is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done in the basement, garage, workshop and even outdoor areas.

From renovation work to vacuuming the car, getting rid of shards or spilled liquids, the WD's are up to the task. Dry, wet, coarse or fine – these powerful devices are more than capable.

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Superior cleaning performance and suction power

Where normal household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet vacs really get going.

With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, these tools provide ideal dirt pick-up.

Select models offer an integrated power outlet with an automatic on/off switch that allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction.

Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

Even more convenience

Next-level convenience: our compact designs take little space to store. Furthermore, the hose, power cable and accessories can be stored directly on the device.

Our innovative overhead filters make these wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – keeping you clean, without dirt contact. 

Compact wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Comparison Chart: Kärcher WD Range

WD 6 P S

WD 5 P

WD 4

WD 3

Part Number

1.628-375.0

1.628-311.0

1.628-207.0

1.628-114.0

Filter Type

Flat-Pleated Cartridge

Flat-Pleated Cartridge

Flat-Pleated Cartridge

Round Cartridge

Filter Location

Overhead

Overhead

Overhead

Traditional

Total Capacity

7.9 Gallons

6.6 Gallons

5.3 Gallons

4.5 Gallons

Current

11A (max 15A)

10A (max 15A)

9A

7A

Air Flow

76 CFM

78 CFM

Hose Length

11.5 ft

11.5 ft

7.2 ft

6.7 ft

Hose Diameter

1.38 inches

1.38 inches

1.38 inches

1.38 inches

Semi-Automatic Filter Cleaning

Yes

Yes

No

No

Blower Function

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Power Tool Outlet (≤6A; max 15A for vac + outlet) and Adapter

Yes

Yes

No

No

Included Accessories: filter; filter bag (for fine dust); suction hose; suction tubes (2); floor nozzle; crevice nozzle

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Onboard Accessory Storage

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Power Cord

26 ft

26 ft

26 ft

20 ft

Weight

21.9 pounds

19.2 pounds

17.9 pounds

10.8 pounds

Made In

Europe (Romania)

Europe (Romania)

Europe (Romania)

Europe (Romania)

Warranty

Two-Year Limited

Two-Year Limited

Two-Year Limited

Two-Year Limited

Water Resistance Rating

IPX4

IPX4

IPX4

IPX4

MSRP

$349.99

$229.99

$159.99

$99.99

PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following vacuum models for sale in the US: WD 2 (all variations), WD 3-18, WD 3 P S, WD 3 S,  WD 4 P, WD 4 S, WD 4 P S, WD 5 S, or WD 5 P S. These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page. 

See what others are saying about Kärcher Wet/Dry Vacs

Trusted Reviews

WD 4

"Top cleaning power for wet and dry spills alike" 

"In our tests, it coped with wet spills and DIY dust, as well as powering through our standard hard floor and carpet tests. If you're looking for a versatile vacuum cleaner for a variety of jobs, this is the model for you."

Pro Tool Reviews

WD 5 Wet/Dry Vacuum

"Best Overall Design"

"Design considerations like a filter cleaning mechanism and outside filter access cost more to make and Karcher is a step ahead of the rest in overall quality."

Popular Woodworking

WD 5 P 

Showdown: What’s the best dust extractor for woodworking?

"All day long the Karcher sucked up sawdust with the best of them. We appreciated the variety of included attachments and good on-board storage. At $200 less than
the next-cheapest option, it’s a screaming bargain for the home woodworker with a garage shop who doesn’t need OSHA-certified extraction."

The Strategist (New York Magazine)

NT 30/1 Tact L

"The Best Wet/Dry Vacs, According to Experts"

"It’s sleek and very powerful for its size (150 cfm), has a great filter, is easy to maneuver, and comes with tons of tools."

Applications

The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.

Kärcher WD 5 P S

Car cleaning

Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.

Kärcher WD 5 P S

Renovation

The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse debris. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp debris does not pose a problem.

Kärcher WD 3 P S

Workshop

Convenient dust removal for woodwork. On models with a built-in power outlet, small power tools can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin working.

Kärcher WD 2

Liquids and shards

With our wet vacs, the name speaks for itself. Broken bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and the ability to vacuum without a filter bag.

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Leaked or spilled water

Large spills have a variety of causes, yet in each case can be removed thoroughly with a Kärcher wet vac. The ample container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as empty the contents afterward without breaking your back.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with blower function

Garden

A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden! Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, and leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for outside areas

Outside areas

Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are cleaned again in no time with our WD range. There's a model to suit every home.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for inside areas

Inside areas

WDs can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming indoor areas, offering the best cleaning results where there are spills or large amounts of debris.

Unique Advantages of Kärcher Wet Dry Vacuums

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner filter cleaning work?

How do you replace a cartridge filter (WD 2 – WD 3)?

How do you replace a flat pleated filter (WD 4 – WD 6)?

How do you put a filter bag in Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners (WD 2 – WD 6)?

How do you store the hose on the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner (WD 3 – WD 6)?

You may have noticed that wet/dry vacuums seem to be growing in size – getting more bulky and unwieldy each year. Many customers tell us they thought they wanted an extra-large vacuum ... until they owned one.

Supersized wet/dry vacs take up a lot of precious garage space. Even worse, if you actually fill them up (especially with water or fluids) they can be quite difficult to empty, especially without getting you wet or dirty in the process.

Kärcher wet/dry vacuums take a different approach. They offer these unique advantages due to their compact size:

  • Easy to empty, even when full: The manageable canister size, combined with an ergonomic handle, make Kärcher wet/dry vacs extremely easy to lift, tilt and empty.
  • More useable space in the canister: Because the filter is located overhead, and not taking up space in the canister, Kärcher wet/dry vacs allow you to use a greater percentage of the waste container.
  • Small storage footprint: Garage space is always at a premium – our compact wet/dry vacs deliver the same suction power as larger units, but without taking up as much real estate in the garage.

Kärcher WD 4, WD 5/P and WD 6 P S wet dry vacuums are designed in Germany and manufactured at our plant in Europe (Romania). The value oriented WD 1 is made in China. 

The Kärcher WD 5/P wet and dry vac has semi-automatic filter cleaning.

What is semi-automatic filter cleaning? It's a push button that cleans the filter for you. Simply press the button three times to make the dirt and debris on the filter fall down into the canister.

It's never been so easy to clean the filter on a home wet and dry vacuum!

 

There are many benefits of having a smaller 5-gallon or 6-gallon tank on a wet/dry vacuum:

  • Space saving: takes up less space in your garage
  • Easier to empty: 5 gallons of water is much easier to empty than 14 gallons, which weighs over 100 pounds!
  • Convenient to transport: our wet/dry vacs are light and easy to fit in most trunks or cargo areas 

Kärcher WD models (without accessories) weigh:

WD 4: 16.3 pounds
WD 5/P: 19.8 pounds

Kärcher WD 4 and WD 5/P wet dry vacs include the following accessories:

  • Filter bag
  • Flat filter
  • Suction hose
  • Suction tubes (2) (3.2 feet each)
  • All purpose nozzle
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle (with inserts)
  • Crevice nozzle

Additionally, the WD 5/P includes:

  • Power tool adapter

Since our filters are positioned overhead (unlike many competitors that place the filter inside the waste container), you can use a greater percentage our container capacity for actual wet/dry pickup:

WD 4: max 3.4 gallons useable wet/dry capacity
WD 5/P: max 4.2 gallons useable wet/dry capacity

The estimated running amp draw (and max amp draw) for each vac is:

WD 4: 9A (max 15A)
WD 5/P: 10A, plus up to 6A for the power outlet (max 15A total)

The sound pressure level generated by each model is:

WD 4: 74 dB(A)
WD 5/P: 73 dB(A)

Blower function by Kärcher model:

WD 4: No
WD 5/P: Yes

Not yet


But we hope to introduce them soon. Please sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know when we receive our initial shipment. 

Speed up your cleaning or home improvement projects with the help of our most frequently bought accessories. From light-duty cleanups to heavy-duty projects, we've got you covered.

