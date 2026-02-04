WD 1 Classic *KNA
The WD 1 Classic is the Karcher entry-level wet & dry vacuum with the features you need to get the job done: 4 gal plastic container, 16 ft cord & 6 ft hose for total reach of 22 ft, and a blower option to help with those hard to reach spots!
The WD 1 Classic delivers powerful cleaning results with both fine and coarse dirt, whether wet or dry. This WD vacuum combines a robust 4-gallon plastic container with a 22 ft reach from a 16 ft cord can 6 ft long suction hose. Accessories include a clip-on floor nozzle, foam filter and fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also offers a blower function, which is very practical for clearing out areas that you can't reach with the vacuum hose. Additionally, tubes and floor nozzles can be quickly and conveniently stored in place on the lid. Above all, the device boasts a space-saving design, simple accessory storage and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Built in accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and on-board accessories storage.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Unit is easy and convenient to carry
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|900
|Suction Power (W)
|160
|Air flow (cfm)
|67.5
|Dirt container capacity (gal)
|4
|Container material
|Plastic
|Color component
|Container yellow
|Power cable (ft)
|16
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|8.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|12.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|13 x 13.8 x 18.1
Accessories
- Suction hose length: 5.9 ft
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Dry floor nozzle: For use on hard surfaces and carpets
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels
Cleaning application
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Basement
- Liquids
- Entrance areas
- Driveway
Accessories
Find parts for WD 1 Classic *KNA
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.