The WD 1 Classic delivers powerful cleaning results with both fine and coarse dirt, whether wet or dry. This WD vacuum combines a robust 4-gallon plastic container with a 22 ft reach from a 16 ft cord can 6 ft long suction hose. Accessories include a clip-on floor nozzle, foam filter and fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also offers a blower function, which is very practical for clearing out areas that you can't reach with the vacuum hose. Additionally, tubes and floor nozzles can be quickly and conveniently stored in place on the lid. Above all, the device boasts a space-saving design, simple accessory storage and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.