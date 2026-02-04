Thanks to the preset three-step steam flow control which is extremely easy to operate, the Kärcher SC 3 Upright EasyFix steam mop is ideally suited to cleaning all sealed hard floors – even wood. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.9% of coronaviruses* and 99.9% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces. The steam mop heats up in no time and, thanks to its permanently refillable and removable fresh water tank including a descaling cartridge, is ready to use especially quickly and very easy to operate. The LED strap on the device provides direct feedback regarding the operating status via different colour codes. In combination with our high-quality microfibre cloths, the EasyFix floor nozzle with hook-and-loop fastener guarantees a more thorough cleaning result than you would get with conventional methods such as using a mop as well as allowing effortless cloth changing without coming into contact with dirt. Another highlight: Even carpeted floors can be given a new lease of life easily and conveniently using the carpet glider. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.