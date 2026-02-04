SC 3 Upright EasyFix
The SC 3 Upright Steam Mop is extremely easy to operate and can be used on most hard floors. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.9% of coronaviruses* and all common household bacteria**.
Thanks to the preset three-step steam flow control which is extremely easy to operate, the Kärcher SC 3 Upright EasyFix steam mop is ideally suited to cleaning all sealed hard floors – even wood. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.9% of coronaviruses* and 99.9% of all common household bacteria** from typical household hard surfaces. The steam mop heats up in no time and, thanks to its permanently refillable and removable fresh water tank including a descaling cartridge, is ready to use especially quickly and very easy to operate. The LED strap on the device provides direct feedback regarding the operating status via different colour codes. In combination with our high-quality microfibre cloths, the EasyFix floor nozzle with hook-and-loop fastener guarantees a more thorough cleaning result than you would get with conventional methods such as using a mop as well as allowing effortless cloth changing without coming into contact with dirt. Another highlight: Even carpeted floors can be given a new lease of life easily and conveniently using the carpet glider. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Preset steam flow control in three steps for cleaning different surfacesSelection options of floor covering symbols for wood, tiles and carpet to set the ideal steam flow.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. Thanks to the intelligent descaling cartridge, limescale is removed automatically.
Short heat up timeWith a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
The LED strap on the handle signalises heat-up and whether it is ready to use
- Extremely easy application thanks to the device's continuous feedback to the user regarding its operating status.
- Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use.
EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning on all types of hard floors around the home, thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Change the cleaning cloth without coming into contact with dirt, and easily attach the cloth with a hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic and effective cleaning with full floor contact for every body height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Intelligent water hardness setting
- Water hardness can be individually adjusted from soft to very hard.
- The device has a long service life thanks to optimal protection from limescale.
Carpet glider to freshen up carpets
- Give carpeted floors a new lease of life easily and conveniently using the carpet glider.
Cleaning application
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- Hard floors
