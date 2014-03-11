ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHERS
Our electric pressure washers
Current Best-Selling Pressure Washer Brand
Kärcher has been awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the current best-selling pressure washer brand.
Looking for other models?
Select Kärcher models are available primarily through our retail partners: these include the K5 Premium and K1700 Cube.
If you're looking for commercial pressure washers, we've got you covered as well!
Which is the right one for you?
Three powerful types
When it comes to cleaning projects around the home, our pressure washers can always be relied upon. But thatʼs not all they can offer. An exceptionally compact design? Or a lightweight, comfortable and portable design? Every product range has its own strengths. Perfectly tuned for individual requirements.
Smart Control
These high-tech pressure washers can tackle anything. With the integrated Home & Garden app, Bluetooth control and clever equipment details, such as the Smart Control trigger gun and a 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance. Made in Italy.
Power Control
Gentle and effective cleaning has never been easier, thanks to a good dose of power, the support given by the Kärcher Home & Garden app and the Power Control spray gun with display. Made in Germany or Italy.
Performance Series
Our Performance Series electric pressure washers offer our highest levels of cleaning pressure at very attractive price points. This series also features universal accessory connections for the widest compatibility.
Quick recommendations
Choosing an electric power washer can be a bit overwhelming with all the different brands and models available. Here are our top recommendations, based on feedback from our customers.
I want ...
the top complete pressure washer package with accessories
We recommend you consider ...
I want ...
the most power for tougher cleaning jobs around the home
We recommend you consider ...
I want ...
the best space-saving pressure washer with ample cleaning power
We recommend you consider ...
I want ...
the best small pressure washer for cleaning cars
We recommend you consider ...
I want ...
a pressure washer made in Germany or Italy
We recommend you consider ...
All Power Control and Smart Control models
Clean like an expert with the application consultant
Simply connect the Smart Control pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on the smartphone – and already cleaning becomes easier and more efficient. Because the application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks on many cleaning situations and cleaning objects, such as the optimal pressure level for the object to be cleaned.
Everything you need
With clever equipment details such as the Smart Control spray gun, the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance and the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, you face any cleaning challenge calmly.
Reviews: What others are saying about Kärcher pressure washers
Reviewed.com (USA Today)
Article: The Best Pressure Washers of 2025
"Best Pressure Washer Overall"
"What sets the K4 Power Control apart from other pressure washers on this list is how easy it is to use. It comes with only two wands but possesses more versatility than its competitors."
Bob Vila
K1700 Cube
The Best Pressure Washers for All Your Needs, Tested
"Considered one of the best electric pressure washer options, this lightweight unit is built like a tool box, with a carry handle. In our tests, we liked the amount of cleaning power it offered for such a compact size."
Popular Mechanics
"The washer comes with multiple wands and cleaning kits, so it's easier to move from high-pressure concrete cleaning to a much gentler car wash."
"It doesn’t have the PSI and GPM that some other electric models do, but it comes with accessories like a foam cannon, along with Karcher’s reputation as a robust performer making this an optimal choice for DIYers."
CNET
Article: Best Pressure Washers of 2025
"Our top pick for most people is the Karcher K1800PS, the most affordable pressure washer we tested. It does most of the things that most people will need, with enough cleaning power to remove all but the most stubborn dirt. It also comes with the necessary accessories to use this power effectively."
Kärcher Electric Pressure Washer Comparison Chart
Pressure Rating
K 1 / K 2
1600-1700 psi
K 3
1800 psi
K 4
1900 psi
K 5
2000 psi
K1700 to K2300PS
1700 - 2300 psi
Typical Area Cleaned per Hour
K 1 / K 2
200 ft2
K 3
270 ft2
K 4
350 ft2
K 5
450 ft2
K1700 to K2300PS
200 - 500 ft2
Motor Type
K 1 / K 2
Universal
K 3
Universal
K 4
Brushless Induction
K 5
Brushless Induction
K1700 to K2300PS
Universal (K1700 - K1900PS)
Brushless Induction (K2100PS - K2300PS)
Water-Cooled Motor
K 1 / K 2No
K 3No
K 4Yes
K 5Yes
K1700 to K2300PSNo
Kärcher Smartphone App
K 1 / K 2
Yes (Power Control only)
K 3
Yes (Power Control)
K 4
Yes (Power Control)
K 5
Yes (Smart Control & Power Control)
K1700 to K2300PS
No
Bluetooth Control via App
K 1 / K 2
No
K 3
No
K 4
No
K 5
Yes (Smart Control only)
K1700 to K2300PS
No
Built-In Detergent Tank
K 1 / K 2
No
K 3
Yes (Power Control)
K 4
Yes
K 5
Yes
K1700 to K2300PS
Yes
Spray Nozzles
K 1 / K 2
Vario Power Spray Wand
Dirtblaster® Spray Wand
K 3
Vario Power Spray Wand
Dirtblaster® Spray Wand
K 4
Vario Power Spray Wand
Dirtblaster® Spray Wand
K 5
Vario Power Spray Wand
Dirtblaster® Spray Wand
K1700 to K2300PS
Universal Spray Nozzles
Accessory Connection Type
K 1 / K 2Kärcher
K 3Kärcher
K 4Kärcher
K 5Kärcher
K1700 to K2300PSUniversal
Wheels
K 1 / K 2
Select Models (Power Control)
K 3
Select Models (Power Control)
K 4
Yes
K 5
Yes
K1700 to K2300PS
Yes; except Cube™ models
Auto-Shutoff When Not Spraying
K 1 / K 2Yes
K 3Yes
K 4Yes
K 5Yes
K1700 to K2300PSYes
Approx. Weight (w/o Accessories)
K 1 / K 2
10 - 16 lbs
K 3
16 lbs
K 4
27 lbs
K 5
32 - 34 lbs
K1700 to K2300PS
16 - 44 lbs
Made In
K 1 / K 2
Germany (Power Control)
China (Entry, Horizontal, K 1)
K 3
Germany (Power Control)
China (Horizontal)
K 4
Italy
K 5
Italy
K1700 to K2300PS
China or Vietnam
MSRP
K 1 / K 2
$139.99 - $199.99
K 3
$189.99 - $218.99
K 4
$329.99
K 5
$399.99 - $499.99
K1700 to K2300PS
$218.99 - $413.99
PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following models for sale in the US: K Mini, Classic (all variations), Compact (all variations), WCM (all variations) or K 7 (all variations). These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page.
Application areas of pressure washers
Cold water pressure washers are highly versatile helpers around the house, and very easy to use. Simply connect the device to the water pipe and socket, turn on the tap and the pressure washer and let the cleaning fun begin! By adding the right special accessories, our devices can become true all-rounders, whether for wet stream, pipe, patio or gutter cleaning – the possibilities are almost endless. Typical applications around the house and garden include:
- Bicycles
- Gardening equipment and tools
- Garden, patio or balcony furniture
- Fences and small garden paths or paving stones
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps and large garden paths
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes and sport utility vehicles
- Swimming pools and large patio areas
- All around the house and façades
Fences
Sidewalks
Garage Doors
Pavers
Why choose Kärcher pressure washers?
Kärcher invented the high pressure cleaner – and continues to reinvent it again and again. In 1950 Kärcher developed the first hot water pressure cleaner. Then in 1984 Kärcher launched the first portable power washer for home use – a milestone in the history of cleaning. As the inventor of high pressure cleaning, we have unrivaled expertise that will help you quickly and thoroughly clean your home.
Frequently Asked Questions
Electric vs Gas Pressure Washers
Some advantages of electric pressure washers (compared to gas-powered) include:
- Less expensive
- No fumes and significantly less noise
- No need to worry with gas or oil
- Much easier to start - just plug in and turn on!
- Lighter and smaller, take up less storage space
On the other hand, pros for gas-powered pressure washers include:
- Higher water pressure output
- Can be operated where there's no electrical outlet
- Durable, heavy-duty metal frames and components
- Pro-level options like triplex pumps
Both types of pressure washers are capable of cleaning your home, the decision of which to use is an individual one – some people even choose to use both.
Most customers tell us they chose an electric model because of price, ease of use, storage and pressure. Electric models are also much better suited for car cleaning.
What makes a good car pressure washer?
Tired of paying for a car wash service each week? Do it yourself at home with the right tools! We recommend an electric pressure washer for the following reasons:
- You want to clean your car without worrying about the pressure washer overheating while you're not using it. Gas-powered models run continuously and require you to release the pressure (by squeezing the trigger) every couple of minutes, or they may overheat. Our electric pressure washers only run when you press the trigger, so you don't have to worry about overheating.
- Electric pressure washers have lower pressure (psi) output than gas models, making them a safer choice for vehicles. Using the Vario Wand on our K 2 Car and Home or K3 Follow Me, for example, you can start at very low pressure and easily dial up the intensity by simply twisting the wand. On a gas-powered model, if you select the wrong nozzle you could quickly damage a car's exterior.
- You probably don't want to annoy your neighbors every Saturday morning while washing your car. Our electric pressure washers are MUCH quieter than gas-powered ones.
Our bestselling accessories for electric pressure washers
Accessories such as a hard surface cleaner, extension wand or foam cannon can help reduce your overall cleaning time and allow you to get more consistent, professional cleaning results.
Know-how: tips for cleaning outside areas
We've chosen some practical examples to show you how to achieve the best results with your pressure washer. Our know-how section includes detailed tips and information on cleaning and maintaining outdoor areas.
Mossy pavement slabs and paving stones
Because moss sits not only in thick layers on the surface of the slab, but also in the pores of the stone slabs and paving stones, the dirt blaster is ideal for removing it. It generates a rotation jet in which the cleaning power of a concentrated point jet is combined with the area performance of a flat jet.
Vehicles
Windscreen, paintwork, wheel rims... Vehicles have several surfaces for which a pressure washer is ideally suited. Regular cleaning not only helps to keep the vehicle looking clean, but also to maintain its value.
Wooden patios
Wooden patios offer a warm and cosy outside area for your home. Organic growth and weathering can spoil this effect. Using surface cleaners and the right detergents ensures that high-pressure washers keep wooden surfaces clean and durable over time.
Patio tiles
Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and weathering can be removed extremely quickly and efficiently from stone patio tiles using a Kärcher pressure washer. Our T-Racer and power scrubber surface cleaners are ideal for this application.
Garden furniture
Tackle unsightly stains on garden furniture caused by pollution or from last winter with the appropriate pressure washer accessories. For heavy dirt, we recommend using the Kärcher wash brush together with Kärcher detergent.
The Home & Garden App
What good is power if it is not smart? None at all! This is why the Smart Control range's devices are not just really powerful, but also come with a huge amount of Kärcher expertise. Via Bluetooth you can easily connect your Smart Control pressure washer with your smartphone using the Home & Garden app. And with tips from our experts, you can bring back the WOW to things you rarely clean or are cleaning for the first time – just like an expert.FIND OUT MORE