ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHERS

The world's best-selling pressure washers (GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™) cleaned Mount Rushmore and the Space Needle. Now you can use our advanced technology and German engineering to clean your home and vehicles! Free shipping on all orders.

Our electric pressure washers

GWR_Record_Holder

Current Best-Selling Pressure Washer Brand

Kärcher has been awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the current best-selling pressure washer brand.

Read More
0 Products

Looking for other models?

Select Kärcher models are available primarily through our retail partners: these include the K5 Premium and K1700 Cube.

If you're looking for commercial pressure washers, we've got you covered as well!

Which is the right one for you?

Three powerful types

When it comes to cleaning projects around the home, our pressure washers can always be relied upon. But thatʼs not all they can offer. An exceptionally compact design? Or a lightweight, comfortable and portable design? Every product range has its own strengths. Perfectly tuned for individual requirements.

Kärcher Home & Garden app

Smart Control

These high-tech pressure washers can tackle anything. With the integrated Home & Garden app, Bluetooth control and clever equipment details, such as the Smart Control trigger gun and a 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance. Made in Italy.

Power Control trigger gun

Power Control

Gentle and effective cleaning has never been easier, thanks to a good dose of power, the support given by the Kärcher Home & Garden app and the Power Control spray gun with display. Made in Germany or Italy.

Karcher Performance Series Electric Pressure Washer Cleans Car

Performance Series

Our Performance Series electric pressure washers offer our highest levels of cleaning pressure at very attractive price points. This series also features universal accessory connections for the widest compatibility.

Quick recommendations

Choosing an electric power washer can be a bit overwhelming with all the different brands and models available. Here are our top recommendations, based on feedback from our customers.

I want ...

the top complete pressure washer package with accessories

We recommend you consider ...

K 5 Power Control Car & Home

I want ...

the most power for tougher cleaning jobs around the home

We recommend you consider ...

K2300PS

I want ...

the best space-saving pressure washer with ample cleaning power

We recommend you consider ...

K1800PS Cube

I want ...

the best small pressure washer for cleaning cars

We recommend you consider ...

K 2 Power Control Car & Home

I want ...

a pressure washer made in Germany or Italy

We recommend you consider ...

All Power Control and Smart Control models

Clean like an expert with the application consultant

Simply connect the Smart Control pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on the smartphone – and already cleaning becomes easier and more efficient. Because the application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks on many cleaning situations and cleaning objects, such as the optimal pressure level for the object to be cleaned.

Person using Kärcher application Consultant

Everything you need

With clever equipment details such as the Smart Control spray gun, the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance and the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, you face any cleaning challenge calmly.

Person cleaning patio with 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance

Reviews: What others are saying about Kärcher pressure washers

Reviewed.com (USA Today)

 K 4

Article: The Best Pressure Washers of 2025

"Best Pressure Washer Overall"

"What sets the K4 Power Control apart from other pressure washers on this list is how easy it is to use. It comes with only two wands but possesses more versatility than its competitors."

Bob Vila

K1700 Cube

The Best Pressure Washers for All Your Needs, Tested

"Considered one of the best electric pressure washer options, this lightweight unit is built like a tool box, with a carry handle. In our tests, we liked the amount of cleaning power it offered for such a compact size."

Popular Mechanics

K 2 Power Control Car & Home

"The washer comes with multiple wands and cleaning kits, so it's easier to move from high-pressure concrete cleaning to a much gentler car wash."

"It doesn’t have the PSI and GPM that some other electric models do, but it comes with accessories like a foam cannon, along with Karcher’s reputation as a robust performer making this an optimal choice for DIYers."

 

CNET

K1800PS Cube

Article: Best Pressure Washers of 2025

"Our top pick for most people is the Karcher K1800PS, the most affordable pressure washer we tested. It does most of the things that most people will need, with enough cleaning power to remove all but the most stubborn dirt. It also comes with the necessary accessories to use this power effectively."

Kärcher Electric Pressure Washer Comparison Chart

﻿

Pressure Rating

K 1 / K 2

1600-1700 psi

K 3

1800 psi

K 4

1900 psi

K 5

2000 psi

K1700 to K2300PS

1700 - 2300 psi

﻿

Typical Area Cleaned per Hour

K 1 / K 2

200 ft2

K 3

270 ft2

K 4

350 ft2

K 5

450 ft2

K1700 to K2300PS

200 - 500 ft2

﻿

Motor Type

K 1 / K 2

Universal

K 3

Universal

K 4

Brushless Induction

K 5

Brushless Induction

K1700 to K2300PS

Universal (K1700 - K1900PS)

Brushless Induction (K2100PS - K2300PS)

﻿

Water-Cooled Motor

K 1 / K 2

No

K 3

No

K 4

Yes

K 5

Yes

K1700 to K2300PS

No

﻿

Kärcher Smartphone App

K 1 / K 2

Yes (Power Control only)

K 3

Yes (Power Control)

K 4

Yes (Power Control)

K 5

Yes (Smart Control & Power Control)

K1700 to K2300PS

No

﻿

Bluetooth Control via App

K 1 / K 2

No

K 3

No

K 4

No

K 5

Yes (Smart Control only)

K1700 to K2300PS

No

﻿

Built-In Detergent Tank

K 1 / K 2

No

K 3

Yes (Power Control)

K 4

Yes

K 5

Yes

K1700 to K2300PS

Yes

﻿

Spray Nozzles

K 1 / K 2

Vario Power Spray Wand

Dirtblaster® Spray Wand

K 3

Vario Power Spray Wand

Dirtblaster® Spray Wand

K 4

Vario Power Spray Wand

Dirtblaster® Spray Wand

K 5

Vario Power Spray Wand

Dirtblaster® Spray Wand

K1700 to K2300PS

Universal Spray Nozzles

﻿

Accessory Connection Type

K 1 / K 2

Kärcher

K 3

Kärcher

K 4

Kärcher

K 5

Kärcher

K1700 to K2300PS

Universal

﻿

Wheels

K 1 / K 2

Select Models (Power Control)

K 3

Select Models (Power Control)

K 4

Yes

K 5

Yes

K1700 to K2300PS

Yes; except Cube™ models

﻿

Auto-Shutoff When Not Spraying

K 1 / K 2

Yes

K 3

Yes

K 4

Yes

K 5

Yes

K1700 to K2300PS

Yes

﻿

Approx. Weight (w/o Accessories)

K 1 / K 2

10 - 16 lbs

K 3

16 lbs

K 4

27 lbs

K 5

32 - 34 lbs

K1700 to K2300PS

16 - 44 lbs

﻿

Made In

K 1 / K 2

Germany (Power Control)

China (Entry, Horizontal, K 1)

 

K 3

Germany (Power Control)

China (Horizontal)

K 4

Italy

K 5

Italy

K1700 to K2300PS

China or Vietnam

﻿

MSRP

K 1 / K 2

$139.99 - $199.99

K 3

$189.99 - $218.99

K 4

$329.99

K 5

$399.99 - $499.99

K1700 to K2300PS

$218.99 - $413.99

PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following models for sale in the US: K Mini, Classic (all variations), Compact (all variations), WCM (all variations) or K 7 (all variations). These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page. 

Application areas of pressure washers

Cold water pressure washers are highly versatile helpers around the house, and very easy to use. Simply connect the device to the water pipe and socket, turn on the tap and the pressure washer and let the cleaning fun begin! By adding the right special accessories, our devices can become true all-rounders, whether for wet stream, pipe, patio or gutter cleaning – the possibilities are almost endless. Typical applications around the house and garden include:

  • Bicycles
  • Gardening equipment and tools
  • Garden, patio or balcony furniture
  • Fences and small garden paths or paving stones
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps and large garden paths
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Mobile homes and sport utility vehicles
  • Swimming pools and large patio areas
  • All around the house and façades
Applications
Karcher 11 Inch Surface Cleaner Cleans Driveway
Driveways
Karcher Electric Pressure Washer Cleans Car with Detergent
Cars
Karcher Premium Electric Pressure Washer Cleans Wood Fence

Fences

Karcher K5 Premium Full Control Plus Cleans Stone Sidewalk

Sidewalks

Patio Furniture
Karcher 11 Inch Surface Cleaner Cleans Large Wood Deck
Decks (Wood and Composite)
Karcher Premium Electric Pressure Washer Cleans Garage Door

Garage Doors

Karcher Multipurpose Detergent Cleans Patio Chair
Lawn chairs
Karcher Vehicle Wash and Wax Cleans Truck
Trucks
Karcher K1900 K2000 Cleans Entrance Steps
Entrances and steps
Karcher Premium Electric Pressure Washer Cleans Brick Pavers

Pavers

Karcher Multipurpose Detergent Cleans Lawn Mower
Mowers and Garden Tools

Home of WOW

For 90 years Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high-pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience. Join us in the Home of WOW.

Technology that gets you ahead

Outstanding performance for up to 50% time, water and energy savings

Quality you can see and feel

Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance

Experience that creates trust

Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry

Sustainability that helps mankind and the environment

Supporting the circular economy and reducing pollutants along the entire value chain

Products as diverse as your life

The right device for every requirement; the right accessory for every application


Find out more
Home of WOW

Why choose Kärcher pressure washers?

Kärcher invented the high pressure cleaner – and continues to reinvent it again and again. In 1950 Kärcher developed the first hot water pressure cleaner. Then in 1984 Kärcher launched the first portable power washer for home use – a milestone in the history of cleaning. As the inventor of high pressure cleaning, we have unrivaled expertise that will help you quickly and thoroughly clean your home.

Pressure washer with service water
High-pressure cleaner removal test

Frequently Asked Questions

We currently sell four powerful pressure washers with water-cooled motors:

  • K5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
  • K5 Premium Smart Control
  • K5 Power Control
  • K4 Power Control

In addition to being water-cooled, the motors on these models are also induction motors – which are generally more powerful, efficient and longer lasting than universal motors. 

No. 

The Kärcher app is available to provide useful tips and guidance when using Power Control and Smart Control models.

The app can also control the settings on the Smart Control models via Bluetooth®, if desired.

But you are able to use both the Power Control and Smart Control models with or without the app - the choice is yours. 

There is no need to buy a special hose to use with a residential power washer. A regular good quality garden hose with these specs will work perfectly:

  • 5/8" or larger diameter (5/8" is the most common garden hose diameter in the US)
  • 50 feet or less in length

A hose with these specifications should deliver the necessary water flow. Most homes will already have one or more.

Please also note: you also need to have a sufficient water flow rate from your home's outdoor spigots – specifically, a water flow of 4 gallons per minute at a minimum of 40 PSI. Most homes in the US will meet this requirement.

Any regular residential water supply is fine (city or well water). For optimum results, you should have a water flow of 4 gallons per minute at a minimum of 40 PSI (pounds per square inch). Most homes in the U.S. will meet this requirement.

To find out your home's water flow rate: 

  1. connect your garden hose to an outside spigot
  2. insert the other end of the hose into a 5 gallon bucket
  3. turn the water spigot fully on
  4. allow the water to run into the bucket for one minute, then switch it off
  5. After you have followed the above steps, see how much water is in the bucket. It should be at least four gallons or more.

(Side note: Our K4 and K5 models can also draw water from a standing source, like a bucket or cistern. Please consult the owner's manual for additional information.)

If you need to use well water, be sure to use a water filter. If you plan to draw standing water from a bucket or lake, be sure to use a suction hose with filter.

Yes, with a few cautions.

Preferably, electric pressure washers should be used without an extension cord. However, if one is necessary please make sure it is:

  • outdoor rated
  • size 14 or smaller gauge (smaller gauge numbers indicate larger wires)
  • no longer than 50 feet

For your safety and optimal performance, you should never:

  • use an indoor extension cord with a pressure washer
  • attach multiple extension cords to a pressure washer
  • remove an extension cord's grounding pin
  • use an extension cord without first visually inspecting it for wear and damage

Electric pressure washers are designed to be used with or without soaps and detergents.

If you choose to use soap / detergent, make sure it is specifically formulated for use with pressure washers. 

Example soaps formulated for use with pressure washers include Multipurpose Detergent and Vehicle Wash & Wax

Corrosive chemicals such as bleach or chlorine can harm a pressure washer's pump and should never be used. Please note that use of corrosive chemicals will void a pressure washer's warranty.

 

 

No

Residential cleaning machines are designed to work with your home’s tap water. The water temperature should not exceed 104℉. Use of hot water (e.g., from a water heater) will damage a residential pressure washer's pump.

For most homes it is not necessary to clean with hot water. Use soap / detergents instead to help loosen dirt and grime, if needed.

If you absolutely need to clean with hot water, please consider a commercial hot water pressure washer.

Kärcher K2, K3, K4 and K5 models ship with the following spray nozzles, which are built into the spray wand:

  • Vario Power Spray (VPS): This nozzle allows you easily turn the water pressure up and down by simply twisting the wand. Advantage: you never need to worry about which nozzle to use! Tip: turn the wand to the lowest pressure setting to dispense detergent. 
  • Dirtblaster®: Use this turbo wand when you encounter hard surfaces that need more intense pressure than the Vario nozzle provides. It concentrates the spray down to a rotating pencil jet for super intense cleaning. Not for use on delicate surfaces! (Use the Vario Power Spray on delicate surfaces)

Thr VPS and Dirtblaster attach directly to the included spray gun.

NOTE: Use caution when cleaning our patented Dirtblaster® nozzle. The intense spray from this nozzle can damage delicate surfaces or possibly strip paint. ALWAYS start with the VPS wand and move up to the Dirtblaster nozzle only when required, and only on appropriate surfaces.

Kärcher PS (Performance Series) models ship with the following Quick Connect nozzles (also called spray tips1):

  • 15° nozzle [yellow]: General purpose, use for everyday cleaning
  • 65° nozzle [black]: Use to dispense detergent.
  • Turbo nozzle: For use on hard surfaces with stubborn soiling and stains, this nozzle produces the most pressure. Not for use on delicate surfaces!2

Additionally, the K2100PS, K2200 PSB and K2300PS models also ship with the following Quick Connect nozzle (spray tip*):

  • 40° nozzle  [white]: Use to clean more delicate surfaces

All of these Quick Connect nozzles attach to the end of the included spray wand.

1 Some people use the term "nozzle", while others use the term "tip". Here they mean the same thing.

2NOTE: Use caution when cleaning with a Turbo nozzle. The intense spray from this nozzle can damage delicate surfaces or possibly strip paint. ALWAYS start with one of the lower pressure nozzles and move up to the Turbo nozzle only when required, and only on appropriate surfaces.

All Kärcher Home & Garden electric pressure washers are certified for safety and equipped with a GFCI (ground-fault circuit interrupter). Furthermore, they are double insulated, so they are actually designed to work in a wet environment!

The amp draw is a house-friendly 13 amps on most models.

Every day millions of customers around the globe rely on our electric power washers to safely and easily clean their homes.

The gallons per minute (GPM) on Kärcher Home & Garden models with an electric motor ranges from 1.0 GPM to 1.5 GPM, with the most common being around 1.2 GPM to 1.3 GPM. Please see each pressure washer's product page or owner's manual for the exact GPM rating.

Kärcher residential electric pressure washers are designed to be maintenance-free. However we do offer a few tips to keep them in top shape:

  • If your model has a removable detergent tank, you should rinse it after you're done cleaning.
  • If you live in an area where temperatures fall below freezing, you should use a Pump Guard before storing it for the winter.
  • You may also want to use a Pump Guard during the warmer months to help lubricate and protect the internal pump components.

STORAGE: All pressure washers should be stored in an area that is protected from extreme cold or heat. For most people this will be a garage, basement or tool shed.

WINTER STORAGE: Pressure washers should be drained, treated with Pump Guard and stored in a dry area that is preferably not exposed to subfreezing temperatures.

Our powerwasher models are available for sale in select US stores and online. While you can purchase Kärcher Home & Garden products here on our website, you can also find them at these fine retailers:

In store

Our pressure washers can be purchased in store at select independent and chain dealers, including

  • Do It Best
  • Aubuchon
  • Big R
  • Friedman's
  • and at larger home improvement retailers on a seasonal basis

Online

Shop 24/7 at these retailers' websites:

  • Amazon
  • Home Depot
  • HSN
  • Lowe's
  • Pressure Washers Direct
  • QVC
  • Target
  • Tractor Supply
  • Walmart

This is only a partial list. If you don't see your favorite retailer listed, please contact the retailer directly for availability information.

Troubleshooting help for Kärcher Home & Garden products can can be found at:

  • The Kärcher FAQ's page
  • Kärcher's dedicated tech support help website (where you can get US-based email support): karcher-help.com 
  • Kärcher's US-based call center: please call 800-537-4129

All of these troubleshooting and customer care services are offered free of charge to owners of Kärcher Home & Garden products. We're here to help!

Kärcher K6 and K7 pressure washers are not available in the US due to their voltage requirements.

In Europe the standard voltage is 230v. The K6 and K7 are demanding machines that require 230v in order to operate.

In the USA, the standard voltage is 120v. Therefore we are able to offer our K2 - K5 models (up to 2100 PSI) but not our K6 and K7 models.

SIDE NOTE: 120v Electric pressure washers that claim to generate significantly more than 2300 PSI in the US are often ignoring PSI measurement standards or measuring PSI in laboratory conditions that don't match real world use. Be informed! 

The OC 3 will be available in the US market starting in March 2024. Read more about the low pressure, highly portable OC 3 Mobile Cleaner

Kärcher has manufacturing facilities around the globe. Designed and engineered in Germany, Kärcher pressure washers sold in the US are made in the following countries:

  • Our current K 4 and K 5 models are made in Italy
  • Most of our K 2 and K 3 models are made in Germany (except the Entry and Follow Me models)
  • All other Home & Garden models with an electric motor are made in China. 
  • Our Home & Garden gas pressure washers are made in North America (Mexico). 

Electric vs Gas Pressure Washers

Karcher Electric Pressure Washer Dirtblaster Cleans Sidewalk

Some advantages of electric pressure washers (compared to gas-powered) include:

  • Less expensive
  • No fumes and significantly less noise
  • No need to worry with gas or oil
  • Much easier to start - just plug in and turn on!
  • Lighter and smaller, take up less storage space

On the other hand, pros for gas-powered pressure washers include:

  • Higher water pressure output
  • Can be operated where there's no electrical outlet
  • Durable, heavy-duty metal frames and components
  • Pro-level options like triplex pumps

Both types of pressure washers are capable of cleaning your home, the decision of which to use is an individual one – some people even choose to use both.

Most customers tell us they chose an electric model because of price, ease of use, storage and pressure. Electric models are also much better suited for car cleaning.

What makes a good car pressure washer?

Tired of paying for a car wash service each week? Do it yourself at home with the right tools! We recommend an electric pressure washer for the following reasons:

  • You want to clean your car without worrying about the pressure washer overheating while you're not using it. Gas-powered models run continuously and require you to release the pressure (by squeezing the trigger) every couple of minutes, or they may overheat. Our electric pressure washers only run when you press the trigger, so you don't have to worry about overheating.
  • Electric pressure washers have lower pressure (psi) output than gas models, making them a safer choice for vehicles. Using the Vario Wand on our K 2 Car and Home or K3 Follow Me, for example, you can start at very low pressure and easily dial up the intensity by simply twisting the wand. On a gas-powered model, if you select the wrong nozzle you could quickly damage a car's exterior.
  • You probably don't want to annoy your neighbors every Saturday morning while washing your car. Our electric pressure washers are MUCH quieter than gas-powered ones.
Karcher Electric Pressure Washer Soft Bristle Brush Cleans Car Hood

Our bestselling accessories for electric pressure washers

Accessories such as a hard surface cleaner, extension wand or foam cannon can help reduce your overall cleaning time and allow you to get more consistent, professional cleaning results.

Know-how: tips for cleaning outside areas

We've chosen some practical examples to show you how to achieve the best results with your pressure washer. Our know-how section includes detailed tips and information on cleaning and maintaining outdoor areas.

Kärcher dirt blaster

Mossy pavement slabs and paving stones

Because moss sits not only in thick layers on the surface of the slab, but also in the pores of the stone slabs and paving stones, the dirt blaster is ideal for removing it. It generates a rotation jet in which the cleaning power of a concentrated point jet is combined with the area performance of a flat jet.

TIPS FOR MOSS REMOVAL
Kärcher special accessories and detergents

Vehicles

Windscreen, paintwork, wheel rims... Vehicles have several surfaces for which a pressure washer is ideally suited. Regular cleaning not only helps to keep the vehicle looking clean, but also to maintain its value.

TIPS FOR VEHICLE CLEANING
T-Racer surface cleaner

Wooden patios

Wooden patios offer a warm and cosy outside area for your home. Organic growth and weathering can spoil this effect. Using surface cleaners and the right detergents ensures that high-pressure washers keep wooden surfaces clean and durable over time.

TIPS FOR CLEANING WOODEN PATIOS
Vario Power and multi power jet spray lance

Patio tiles

Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and weathering can be removed extremely quickly and efficiently from stone patio tiles using a Kärcher pressure washer. Our T-Racer and power scrubber surface cleaners are ideal for this application.

TIPS FOR CLEANING PATIO TILES
High-pressure cleaner accessories

Garden furniture

Tackle unsightly stains on garden furniture caused by pollution or from last winter with the appropriate pressure washer accessories. For heavy dirt, we recommend using the Kärcher wash brush together with Kärcher detergent.

TIPS FOR CLEANING GARDEN FURNITURE

The Home & Garden App

What good is power if it is not smart? None at all! This is why the Smart Control range's devices are not just really powerful, but also come with a huge amount of Kärcher expertise. Via Bluetooth you can easily connect your Smart Control pressure washer with your smartphone using the Home & Garden app. And with tips from our experts, you can bring back the WOW to things you rarely clean or are cleaning for the first time – just like an expert.

FIND OUT MORE
Logo of Apple App Store

App Store

Download from the App Store

Logo of Google Play Store

Google Play

Download from the Google Play Store

Why Kärcher?

German Engineering. Quality Tested.
Karcher Rapid Exchange Program