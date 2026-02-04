The SH3 suction hose connects to your Kärcher pressure washer's water inlet. It allows you to use ponds, water buckets or tanks as alternate sources of water. The hose includes a filter to prevent debris from entering the pressure washer. 9.8 feet (3 meters) in length. Compatible with Kärcher K4 and K5 pressure washers ONLY. Max water temperature 104° F. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.