Suction hose SH 3
Three meters (approx. 9.8 feet) hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as a bucket or cistern.
The SH3 suction hose connects to your Kärcher pressure washer's water inlet. It allows you to use ponds, water buckets or tanks as alternate sources of water. The hose includes a filter to prevent debris from entering the pressure washer. 9.8 feet (3 meters) in length. Compatible with Kärcher K4 and K5 pressure washers ONLY. Max water temperature 104° F. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Easy suction
- Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
- Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.8 x 9.8 x 2.4
