K 1
The K 1 is the small and lightweight entry-level model pressure washer for maintenance cleaning. It takes up minimal storage space and is easy to set up and use.
The K 1 pressure washer is ideally suited to tackling occasional, small cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal, for example, for cleaning garden furniture, bicycles and small patios. Using the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. Just right for occasional cleaning of light dirt. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. After cleaning, the high-pressure hose and spray lance can quickly and easily be stowed away by attaching them to the device. Thanks to its small and lightweight design, the K 1 is easy to carry and can be stowed even where space is limited. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight deviceSmall footprint takes up little space, even in small cupboards Can be carried with just one hand.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect SystemThe high-pressure hose can click in and out of the device quickly and conveniently.
Clean and tidy
- The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1700
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|215
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|9.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|13.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|7.4 x 8.1 x 17.5
Accessories
- High-pressure spray gun: K 1 Gun
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Cleaning application
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Vehicles
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Bicycles
Find parts for K 1
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.