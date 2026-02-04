Commercial Carpet & Upholstery Cleaners
Kärcher commercial carpet and upholstery extractors are specially designed to wash the deepest embedded dirt and germs from high-traffic areas of a commercial space. Employers save on time and resources by choosing Kärcher for their cleaning solutions.
Compact Extractors
Ideal for cleaning smaller to medium-sized carpets, upholstery, and textile flooring, Kärcher compact extractors are perfect for smaller spaces or tight corners. They are easy to maneuver and still pack a powerful punch when it comes to removing dirt and grime. These units are also ideal for cleaning vehicle interiors.
Walk-Behind Carpet Extractors
Designed for larger carpeted areas, these machines provide the muscle you need with wider cleaning paths to get the job done quickly and efficiently. Our walk-behind extractors are suitable for conventional spray extraction, interim cleaning, and deep restorative extraction of large carpeted areas, all while offering exceptional maneuverability and a long service life.
Box & Wand Carpet Extractors
For even larger spaces or more frequent cleaning, our box and wand carpet extractors are the way to go. Available in both cold and hot water models with adjustable pressure, their powerful suction and deep cleaning capabilities ensure that even the toughest stains are no match.
Chariot™ Stand-On Extractors
For the ultimate in productivity and ease of use, our stand-on carpet extractors are the perfect choice. This superior platform offers the easiest and most ergonomic way to remove dirt and soil from large carpeted areas with an intuitive design and minimal effort.
Carpet Cleaners: Carpets and Upholstery are Clean Down to the Fiber Ends.
Carpets in public buildings, hotels, restaurants, offices, and stores are subjected to daily wear and tear from the public. Our Kärcher carpet cleaners have proven themselves in this regard for deep cleaning. They operate by injection-extraction and are also known as scrubber-vacs, spray-vacs, or injector-extractors. The cleaning solution (water and detergent) is sprayed under pressure onto the carpet, the dirt is dissolved, and vacuumed up directly. Thanks to the unparalleled suction performance and the low moisture content of the residue left by Kärcher carpet cleaners, carpets can be walked on shortly after cleaning. This method is also ideal for occasional cleaning thanks to iCapsol technology. Kärcher carpet cleaners can also clean upholstery and car seats. They can even be used for cleaning tiled floors, if combined with the appropriate accessories.
Which Spray Extraction Processes Does Kärcher Offer?
Depending on the degree of contamination, available time, and material, spray extraction machines are used in different methods.
1-Step Cleaning
In pure, single-stage spray extraction, the cleaning solution, consisting of water and cleaning detergent, is sprayed under pressure into the floor covering using the spray extraction machine's spray nozzle. At the same time, the loosened dirt is vacuumed away again as a dirty solution using the machine's suction nozzle in the same step. This method is used for both base and interim carpet cleaning, as well as for deep upholstery cleaning.
2-Step Cleaning
In the two-step process, the cleaning solution is applied section by section using a spray extraction machine or a pressure sprayer. After the solution has taken effect, the soiled solution is rinsed out again using the spray extraction machine and clean water. This process is particularly suitable for deep cleaning heavily soiled carpets or upholstery.
Combination Methods
Here, the carpet is wet-shampooed using a cleaning detergent and a single-disc machine. The treated area is then thoroughly rinsed with clean water using the spray extraction process. This cleaning method is not suitable for upholstery.
Which Textiles Can Be Treated with Kärcher Carpet Cleaners?
All textile coverings whose substrates, adhesives, or fixings are both colorfast and resistant to moisture and solvents are suitable. You should test whether this is the case in an inconspicuous area, such as the underside of an armchair or the carpet under a cabinet. However, only decide whether the carpet cleaner is suitable for your project once everything is dry again. You should also check beforehand that the carpet backing and backing materials do not shrink or bleed. Absorbent, usually foamed backing materials lead to longer drying times. The visible surface must, of course, be colorfast and made of suitable fiber types.
iCapsol Technology
Kärcher developed iCapsol Encapsulation Technology specifically for uncomplicated and effective intermediate cleaning. It penetrates the dirt, loosens it deep within the fabric fibers, encapsulates it, and then thoroughly removes it.
Kärcher Extractors – Wherever Professionals Ensure Freshness and Hygiene
Hotels and Catering
Cleanliness and freshness are a must for hospitality, with high standards for comfort and cost-effectiveness.
Public Buildings
Heavy public traffic places high demands on daily cleaning, a clean appearance, and value-preserving care.
Offices and Business Premises
Reducing pathogens and allergens in the workplace protects employees from illness. Carpet deep cleaning contributes to a hygienic work environment.
