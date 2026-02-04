Commercial Carpet & Upholstery Cleaners

Which Spray Extraction Processes Does Kärcher Offer?

Depending on the degree of contamination, available time, and material, spray extraction machines are used in different methods.





1-Step Cleaning

In pure, single-stage spray extraction, the cleaning solution, consisting of water and cleaning detergent, is sprayed under pressure into the floor covering using the spray extraction machine's spray nozzle. At the same time, the loosened dirt is vacuumed away again as a dirty solution using the machine's suction nozzle in the same step. This method is used for both base and interim carpet cleaning, as well as for deep upholstery cleaning.





2-Step Cleaning

In the two-step process, the cleaning solution is applied section by section using a spray extraction machine or a pressure sprayer. After the solution has taken effect, the soiled solution is rinsed out again using the spray extraction machine and clean water. This process is particularly suitable for deep cleaning heavily soiled carpets or upholstery.





Combination Methods

Here, the carpet is wet-shampooed using a cleaning detergent and a single-disc machine. The treated area is then thoroughly rinsed with clean water using the spray extraction process. This cleaning method is not suitable for upholstery.