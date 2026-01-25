BRC 30/15 C
The Kärcher BRC 30/15 C carpet extractor is designed for fast and economical spray extraction cleaning of small areas, and is ideal for spot cleaning of carpets.
The Kärcher BRC 30/15 C carpet extractor is designed for fast and economical spray extraction cleaning of small areas, and is ideal for spot cleaning of carpets. Features I-Capsolation pre-spray for extra powerful cleaning. Economical and compact, this machine provides superior cleaning performance in an innovative, easy-to-use design.
Features and benefits
High cleaning performance
- Roller brush assists deep cleaning action.
- Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
- Revives pile giving carpets a fresh new look.
Compact dimensions.
- Ideal for areas between 200 m² and 800 m².
- Easy storage.
- Easy to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power (hp)
|1.5
|Air flow (cfm)
|120
|Waterlift (in)
|100
|Spray pressure, deep cleaning (psi)
|58
|Power rating brush (W)
|80
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|4.6 / 3.9
|Working width, brush/suction (in)
|12.5 / 10
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|79.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|88.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|36.3 x 14 x 30
Accessories
- No. of rollers: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Direction of operation: Backwards
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BRC 30/15 C
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.