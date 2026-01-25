BRC 30/15 C

The Kärcher BRC 30/15 C carpet extractor is designed for fast and economical spray extraction cleaning of small areas, and is ideal for spot cleaning of carpets.

Features and benefits
High cleaning performance
  • Roller brush assists deep cleaning action.
  • Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
  • Revives pile giving carpets a fresh new look.
Compact dimensions.
  • Ideal for areas between 200 m² and 800 m².
  • Easy storage.
  • Easy to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Power (hp) 1.5
Air flow (cfm) 120
Waterlift (in) 100
Spray pressure, deep cleaning (psi) 58
Power rating brush (W) 80
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 4.6 / 3.9
Working width, brush/suction (in) 12.5 / 10
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 79.4
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 88.6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 36.3 x 14 x 30

Accessories

  • No. of rollers: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Direction of operation: Backwards
