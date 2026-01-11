Gas Pressure Washers
Kärcher residential gas-powered pressure washers are ideal for cleaning everything from small homes to large estates. All-new for 2025, choose from three models with Kärcher engines in a wide range of performance specs. Designed and made in North America. Free shipping (Ground) on all orders.
New 2025 Models
Previous generation models
Industry-leading features of Kärcher cold water gas pressure washers
PUMP OPTIONS
Choose from maintenance-free axial cam pumps or seriously rugged triplex pumps. Whatever your cleaning needs or budget, we've got you covered.
WELDED STEEL FRAMES
Unlike cheaper riveted frames on competing units, our Kärcher gas-powered pressure washers feature heavy-duty welded steel frames that are built to last.
COMPACT STORAGE
Select models feature adjustable frames for more compact storage when not in use. We know your garage space is limited!
CHOICE OF ENGINE BRAND
Choose from Kärcher KPS, KXS and Honda® engines on these cold water pressure washers. All engines are covered by a generous three-year manufacturer's warranty and are CARB compliant.
What can I clean with a Kärcher gas pressure washer?
Driveways
Kärcher Gas-Powered Pressure Washer Comparison Chart
ModelPressure Rating
G 3500 QHT3500 psi
G 3100 XH (2024)3100 psi
G 3200 Q3200 psi
G 2900 E2900 psi
ModelGallons per Minute
G 3500 QHT2.6
G 3100 XH (2024)2.4
G 3200 Q2.6
G 2900 E2.6
ModelEngine Brand
G 3500 QHTHonda® GX200
G 3100 XH (2024)Honda® GX200
G 3200 QKärcher KXS
G 2900 EKärcher KPS
ModelEngine Specs
G 3500 QHT196cc; 5.5 HP
G 3100 XH (2024)196cc; 5.5 HP
G 3200 Q196cc; 5.5 HP
G 2900 E196cc; 5.4 HP
ModelPump
G 3500 QHTTriplex/Crankshaft
G 3100 XH (2024)Aluminum Axial Direct Drive
G 3200 QAluminum Axial Direct Drive
G 2900 EAluminum Axial Direct Drive
ModelBuilt-In Detergent Tank
G 3500 QHTYes
G 3100 XH (2024)Yes
G 3200 QYes
G 2900 ENo
Model
Spray Gun
G 3500 QHT
Standard M22
G 3100 XH (2024)
Quick Connect VersaGrip®
G 3200 Q
Standard M22
G 2900 E
Standard M22
Model
Quick Connect Spray Nozzles
G 3500 QHT
15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)
G 3100 XH (2024)
15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)
G 3200 Q
15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)
G 2900 E
15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)
ModelHigh Pressure Hose
G 3500 QHT35 ft
G 3100 XH (2024)25 ft
G 3200 Q25 ft
G 2900 E25 ft
ModelTires
G 3500 QHT12" Never Flat
G 3100 XH (2024)12" Never Flat
G 3200 Q12" Never Flat
G 2900 E12" Never Flat
ModelAccessory Connection Type
G 3500 QHTM22 Threaded
G 3100 XH (2024)M22 Threaded
G 3200 QM22 Threaded
G 2900 EM22 Threaded
ModelFrame Color
G 3500 QHTBlack
G 3100 XH (2024)Gunpowder Gray
G 3200 QBlack
G 2900 EBlack
ModelApprox. Weight (w/o Accessories)
G 3500 QHT71 lbs
G 3100 XH (2024)71 lbs
G 3200 Q64 lbs
G 2900 E52 lbs
ModelEngine Warranty
G 3500 QHT3 Year Limited
G 3100 XH (2024)3 Year Limited
G 3200 Q3 Year Limited
G 2900 E3 Year Limited
Model
G 3500 QHT
Yes
G 3100 XH (2024)
Yes
G 3200 Q
Yes
G 2900 E
Yes
ModelMade In
G 3500 QHTNorth America (Mexico)
G 3100 XH (2024)North America (Mexico)
G 3200 QNorth America (Mexico)
G 2900 ENorth America (Mexico)
Model
MSRP
G 3500 QHT
$899.99
G 3100 XH (2024)
$849.99
G 3200 Q
$399.99
G 2900 E
$349.99
Frequently Asked Questions
Gas vs Electric: Which is the best home pressure washer?
Some advantages typical of gas-powered pressure washers (compared to electric ones) include:
- Higher pressure output (PSI)
- Can be operated without an electrical source
- Frames and components made of more durable materials
- Triplex pumps and pro/semi-pro options
- More service options for extended life
Some potential tradeoffs of gas power washers (compared to electric) include:
- More expensive / higher initial investment
- Generate fumes and more noise
- Require more effort to start and maintain
- Require greater care when cleaning delicate surfaces
- Heavier and take up more storage space
These pros and cons make general assumptions, each model will have its unique advantages and features. Both gas and electric pressure washers are capable of most home cleaning tasks, but where appropriate a gas power washer may reduce your overall cleaning time, especially for areas with deeper stains and embedded grime.
Also, if you prefer using gas-powered outdoor power equipment, you'll likely appreciate the performance of a gas power washer.
Note: If you plan to frequently clean vehicles, we recommend using an electric model for that task.
Residential vs Commercial Pressure Washers
Good news: you don't need to buy expensive, professional-grade tools to keep up the appearance of your home! You don't need 4400 psi to clean your house exterior or driveway.
Reasonably priced pressure washers designed for consumers are perfect for DIY homeowners.
Basic home pressure washers typically come with a consumer-grade engine and pump. These machines are not designed for heavy-duty daily use like commercial pressure washers, but strike the perfect balance between durability and price.
Prefer the convenience of electric tools or the horsepower of gas equipment? Both types of power washers are readily available.
Often the investment in a pressure washer pays off quickly. Not only does it eliminate the need to rent equipment or pay contractors – it also contributes to the value of your home by upping your curb appeal. And if you've ever used a lawn mower, you'll find a pressure washer easy to use.
Our bestselling accessories for gas-powered pressure washers
Accessories can help reduce your overall cleaning time and deliver more consistent, professional cleaning results. Free shipping.