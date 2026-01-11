Gas Pressure Washers

There are many brands and formulas available – just be sure to only use detergents that are specifically formulated to work with pressure washers. We make two formulas that are thoroughly tested to work with our high pressure cleaners: a Multipurpose Detergent and a Vehicle Wash & Wax. These formulas make up to 20 gallons of ready-to-use detergent from one gallon of concentrate and are Made in the USA.

Our gas powered washers are equipped with either a detergent tank or siphon hose, to make working with detergents easy and convenient.

Tip: NEVER run bleach through the detergent tank or siphon nozzle. It can damage the pump and will void your warranty.