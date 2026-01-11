Gas Pressure Washers

Kärcher residential gas-powered pressure washers are ideal for cleaning everything from small homes to large estates. All-new for 2025, choose from three models with Kärcher engines in a wide range of performance specs. Designed and made in North America. Free shipping (Ground) on all orders.

New 2025 Models

Previous generation models

Industry-leading features of Kärcher cold water gas pressure washers

Triplex pressure washer pump

PUMP OPTIONS

Choose from maintenance-free axial cam pumps or seriously rugged triplex pumps. Whatever your cleaning needs or budget, we've got you covered.

WELDED STEEL FRAMES

Unlike cheaper riveted frames on competing units, our Kärcher gas-powered pressure washers feature heavy-duty welded steel frames that are built to last.

COMPACT STORAGE

Select models feature adjustable frames for more compact storage when not in use. We know your garage space is limited! 

CHOICE OF ENGINE BRAND

Choose from Kärcher KPS, KXS and Honda® engines on these cold water pressure washers. All engines are covered by a generous three-year manufacturer's warranty and are CARB compliant. 

What can I clean with a Kärcher gas pressure washer?

Driveways

Wood Decks
Concrete Areas
Brick
Stucco
Vehicles
Pools and Pool Decks
Boats
Composite Decks
Tractors and Farm Equipment
Motorcycles
Patio Furniture

Kärcher Gas-Powered Pressure Washer Comparison Chart

Model

Pressure Rating

G 3500 QHT

3500 psi

G 3100 XH (2024)

3100 psi

G 3200 Q

3200 psi

G 2900 E

2900 psi

Model

Gallons per Minute

G 3500 QHT

2.6

G 3100 XH (2024)

2.4

G 3200 Q

2.6

G 2900 E

2.6

Model

Engine Brand

G 3500 QHT

Honda® GX200

G 3100 XH (2024)

Honda® GX200

G 3200 Q

Kärcher KXS

G 2900 E

Kärcher KPS

Model

Engine Specs

G 3500 QHT

196cc; 5.5 HP

G 3100 XH (2024)

196cc; 5.5 HP

G 3200 Q

196cc; 5.5 HP

G 2900 E

196cc; 5.4 HP

Model

Pump

G 3500 QHT

Triplex/Crankshaft

G 3100 XH (2024)

Aluminum Axial Direct Drive

G 3200 Q

Aluminum Axial Direct Drive

G 2900 E

Aluminum Axial Direct Drive

Model

Built-In Detergent Tank

G 3500 QHT

Yes

G 3100 XH (2024)

Yes

G 3200 Q

Yes

G 2900 E

No

Model

Spray Gun

G 3500 QHT

Standard M22

G 3100 XH (2024)

Quick Connect VersaGrip®

G 3200 Q

Standard M22

G 2900 E

Standard M22

Model

Quick Connect Spray Nozzles

G 3500 QHT

15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)

G 3100 XH (2024)

15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)

G 3200 Q

15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)

G 2900 E

15°;25°;40°;65° (soap)

Model

High Pressure Hose

G 3500 QHT

35 ft

G 3100 XH (2024)

25 ft

G 3200 Q

25 ft

G 2900 E

25 ft

Model

Tires

G 3500 QHT

12" Never Flat

G 3100 XH (2024)

12" Never Flat

G 3200 Q

12" Never Flat

G 2900 E

12" Never Flat

Model

Accessory Connection Type

G 3500 QHT

M22 Threaded

G 3100 XH (2024)

M22 Threaded

G 3200 Q

M22 Threaded

G 2900 E

M22 Threaded

Model

Frame Color

G 3500 QHT

Black

G 3100 XH (2024)

Gunpowder Gray

G 3200 Q

Black

G 2900 E

Black

Model

Approx. Weight (w/o Accessories)

G 3500 QHT

71 lbs

G 3100 XH (2024)

71 lbs

G 3200 Q

64 lbs

G 2900 E

52 lbs

Model

Engine Warranty

G 3500 QHT

3 Year Limited

G 3100 XH (2024)

3 Year Limited

G 3200 Q

3 Year Limited

G 2900 E

3 Year Limited

Model

CETA® Certified

G 3500 QHT

Yes

G 3100 XH (2024)

Yes

G 3200 Q

Yes

G 2900 E

Yes

Model

Made In

G 3500 QHT

North America (Mexico)

G 3100 XH (2024)

North America (Mexico)

G 3200 Q

North America (Mexico)

G 2900 E

North America (Mexico)

Model

MSRP

G 3500 QHT

$899.99

G 3100 XH (2024)

$849.99

G 3200 Q

$399.99

G 2900 E

$349.99

Frequently Asked Questions

No

All of our residential gas powered pressure washers have 4-stroke engines, so you should not mix oil with the gas. Simply use your favorite brand of unleaded gasoline with your Kärcher gas powered pressure washer.

NOTE: you do need to properly fill the engine's oil reservoir with the included engine oil (please consult the owner's manual), but it should not be mixed with the gasoline.

To clean with detergents:

  • (models with detergent tank) Fill the detergent tank with properly diluted soap/detergent
  • (models without detergent tank) Insert the detergent siphon hose into a bucket filled with properly diluted soap/detergent
  • Attach the black detergent nozzle to the spray wand (required step!)
  • Press the trigger gun to begin spraying soap/detergent (note: detergents are always applied at lower pressure)

To switch back to cleaning with water:

  • Remove the black detergent nozzle and insert any of the other nozzles

If your model has a detergent tank, remember to clean it out when you are finished pressure washing. 

There are many brands and formulas available – just be sure to only use detergents that are specifically formulated to work with pressure washers. We make two formulas that are thoroughly tested to work with our high pressure cleaners: a Multipurpose Detergent and a Vehicle Wash & Wax. These formulas make up to 20 gallons of ready-to-use detergent from one gallon of concentrate and are Made in the USA.

Our gas powered washers are equipped with either a detergent tank or siphon hose, to make working with detergents easy and convenient. 

Tip: NEVER run bleach through the detergent tank or siphon nozzle. It can damage the pump and will void your warranty.

No


These are residential high pressure cleaners designed to work with your home’s tap water. The water temperature should not exceed 122℉ (140℉ on the 3500-4000 PSI models). Use of hot water (e.g., from a water heater) will damage a residential pressure washer's pump.

For most homes it is not necessary to clean with hot water. Use detergents instead to help loosen dirt and grime, if needed.

If you absolutely need to clean with hot water, please consider one of our commercial hot water models.

Our gas powered high pressure cleaners are available directly from Kärcher here on our site (with free shipping), and are seasonally available in select independent hardware stores, usually in the outdoor power equipment section. Please call ahead to confirm with your favorite retailer.

Online our gas pressure washers are also available from:

  • Home Depot
  • Lowe's
  • Pressure Washers Direct
  • Tractor Supply
  • Walmart

and other fine online retailers.  

Yes

While pressure washers deliver up to 4000 psi, accessories can make certain cleaning tasks easier and also help you clean more thoroughly. Here are our top recommendations:

Garden hose:

There is no need to buy a special garden hose. A regular, good quality garden hose with these specs is ideal:

  • Preferably 5/8" or larger diameter (5/8" is the most common hose diameter in the US)
  • 50 Feet or less in length

A hose with these specifications should deliver the necessary water flow. Most homes will already have one or more of these.

You do need to have sufficient a water flow rate from your outdoor spigots – see the next question for more details.

Water pressure:

Any regular residential water supply is fine (city or well water). For optimum results, you should have a water flow of 4 gallons per minute at a minimum of 40 PSI. Most homes in the U.S. will meet this requirement.

To find out your home's water flow rate: 

  • connect your garden hose to an outside spigot
  • insert the other end of the hose into a 5 gallon bucket
    turn the water spigot fully on
  • allow the water to run into the bucket for one minute, then switch it off
  • see how much water is in the bucket. It should be at least four gallons or more.

No

Most people use the words interchangeably. In the past the term power washer was sometimes used to indicate pressure cleaning with hot water, or used in conjunction with electric powered models, but these days most consumers understand the terms "pressure washer" and "power washer" to mean the same thing. 

You may also hear Europeans use the term high pressure cleaner, which is also the same thing. 

Overall the most popular term you're likely to hear and read in the US is pressure washer

The gas engines we source from Honda and Kohler come with their original warranty intact. The Honda GC, Honda GX or Kohler RH warranty will cover those engines should you ever need in-warranty engine repairs. Our engine warranty info by brand:

Kärcher Pressure Washers:

  • Kärcher KXS engines ship with a 3 year limited warranty from Kärcher

Our Powered by Honda Pressure Washers:

Kärcher + Kohler Pressure Washers

  • Kohler RH265 engines ship with a 2 year limited warranty from Kohler

The rest of the machine (pump, frame, etc.) is warrantied by Kärcher on all of our residential gas pressure washers.

Yes – except gas.

All of the basic accessories (trigger gun, high pressure hose, spray wand, spray nozzles, etc.) are included, as well as a bottle of engine oil. You need only supply gas (unleaded). 

Many users find that adding specialized accessories or detergents helps them clean more quickly and thoroughly – those items can be purchased separately.

For most homeowners, an axial pump is a solid, economical choice.

An axial pump is often the best choice for residential use. If you intend to use a pressure washer to regularly clean one or a few homes, an axial cam pump will deliver more than enough pressure (PSI) and at a good price.

For heavy-duty users, or those who insist on having the most durable parts, consider a triplex pump.

Triplex pumps are made of more durable components and have three pistons (the "tri" in triplex). They can output higher pressure (PSI) than axial cam pumps, and in general will last longer, especially if used frequently. Due to their more durable components and design, they are more expensive to produce. 

Please see the product comparison chart to learn which pump is featured on each model.

 

Please see our Pressure Washer Spray Guns page for a complete list of our residential trigger guns and compatibility information. If your model isn't listed, please contact our customer service team. 

Gas vs Electric: Which is the best home pressure washer?

Karcher Gas Pressure Washer Cleans Wood Deck

Some advantages typical of gas-powered pressure washers (compared to electric ones) include:

  • Higher pressure output (PSI)
  • Can be operated without an electrical source
  • Frames and components made of more durable materials
  • Triplex pumps and pro/semi-pro options
  • More service options for extended life

Some potential tradeoffs of gas power washers (compared to electric) include:

  • More expensive / higher initial investment
  • Generate fumes and more noise
  • Require more effort to start and maintain
  • Require greater care when cleaning delicate surfaces
  • Heavier and take up more storage space

These pros and cons make general assumptions, each model will have its unique advantages and features. Both gas and electric pressure washers are capable of most home cleaning tasks, but where appropriate a gas power washer may reduce your overall cleaning time, especially for areas with deeper stains and embedded grime.

Also, if you prefer using gas-powered outdoor power equipment, you'll likely appreciate the performance of a gas power washer. 

Note: If you plan to frequently clean vehicles, we recommend using an electric model for that task.

Residential vs Commercial Pressure Washers

Good news: you don't need to buy expensive, professional-grade tools to keep up the appearance of your home! You don't need 4400 psi to clean your house exterior or driveway.

Reasonably priced pressure washers designed for consumers are perfect for DIY homeowners.  

Basic home pressure washers typically come with a consumer-grade engine and pump. These machines are not designed for heavy-duty daily use like commercial pressure washers, but strike the perfect balance between durability and price. 

Prefer the convenience of electric tools or the horsepower of gas equipment? Both types of power washers are readily available.

Often the investment in a pressure washer pays off quickly. Not only does it eliminate the need to rent equipment or pay contractors – it also contributes to the value of your home by upping your curb appeal. And if you've ever used a lawn mower, you'll find a pressure washer easy to use.

Karcher Gas Pressure Washer Cleans Patio Tiles

