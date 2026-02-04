If you frequently switch between spray nozzles when cleaning with your pressure washer, this accessory will save you a significant amount of time. Just turn the nozzle to select between 0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, rinse and soap settings. Compatible with Karcher gas and select electric (K1700-K2000) pressure washers, as well as most brands of pressure washers equipped with Quick Connect spray wands. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.