The G 3100 XH was developed to offer strong and trusted cleaning performance that is both easy to use and store. Powered by the reliable Honda GX200 engine, the G 3100 XH gas pressure washer is backed by a 2 year limited warranty and delivers 3100 PSI of TruPRESSURE™, ensuring you get the highest level of reliable cleaning power. This unit was designed with the user in mind with features like a one-half gallon removable detgent tank, four spray nozzles, oversized 12" wheels, onboard accessory storage, and easy access to all hose connections. The rugged, all welded, steel frame design alows for easy start up out of the box; no tools required for assembly and can be set up in five minutes. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. *Not available for sale in California.