Home & Garden Detergents and Cleaning Solutions

Environmentally-friendly, biodegradable Kärcher detergents.

For over 30 years, Kärcher has placed a focus on environmental considerations and resource conservation in the development and production of our detergents and cleaning solutions, and the choice of raw materials that go into them. Our cleaning agents not only guarantee optimum cleaning results but also save water, time and energy. Our detergents are environmentally-friendly and biodegradable. Good for your cleaning jobs – good for the planet!