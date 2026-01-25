Spray extraction cleaners
Fibre-deep cleanliness for every requirement. Whether it is a multitasking device for the fibre-deep cleaning of large areas and comprehensive accessories for all situations, a compact power pack for thorough intermediate cleaning or cordless freedom for full mobility – our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are the perfect solution for every requirement. Even the most stubborn dirt does not stand a chance with our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners.
THE CERTIFIED SOLUTION FOR ALLERGY SUFFERERS
Experience a new level of cleanliness with our spray extraction cleaners, which have been officially certified as allergy-friendly by the renowned European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) in Berlin.
The ECARF seal has been the internationally recognized and trusted seal of approval for products that demonstrably improve the lives of allergy sufferers since 2006. This certification is your proof that our spray extraction cleaner not only clean, but also actively contribute to a healthier indoor climate. It has been scientifically proven that they:
- Actively remove allergens from carpets, upholstery and the air.
- Safely trap triggers such as pollen and dust, thus providing lasting relief from hay fever and asthma symptoms.
Give yourself and your family a hygienic home and an improved quality of life.
Valid for SE 3-18 Compact
PERFECT FOR FAMILIES AND PET LOVERS
You no longer have to worry about spilt drinks or muddy paws. The excellent cleaning performance of our spray extraction cleaners ensures all textile surfaces are clean again quickly and all stains are removed. The intensive fibre-deep cleaning leaves your upholstery and carpets looking like new again. They are ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. Our spray extraction cleaners are specially designed to tackle stubborn dirt, allowing you to feel completely at ease in your car and home.
YOUR NEW CLEAN
The special problem-solver: With our spray extraction cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!
Battery spray extraction cleaner
Cleanliness with the WOW factor: in the SE 3-18 Compact cordless spray extraction cleaner, proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. The result: Efficient, convenient and fibre-deep cleaning in just one step. This means that you can remove dirt from your car seats, garden furniture or upholstery any time and anywhere – even in hard-to-reach places. The device cleans as powerfully as our spray extraction cleaners with power cord and is super flexible.