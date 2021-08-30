Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden

Tips for tackling dirt within your own four walls

Cleaning the kitchen, the bathrooms, the living spaces – there's a lot to do year round, not just during spring cleaning. This is because a lot of dirt collects over time within your own four walls. Stains on the floor, upholstery and carpets. Pollen, dust and fingerprints on the windows. Food and grease residues in the kitchen. Limescale and soap residue in the bathroom.

However with just a few tricks, the right devices, cleaning agents and household remedies, you can remove dirt quickly and make your home hygienically clean.