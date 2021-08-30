Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden
People around the world spend approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes cleaning each week, according to a global Kärcher study. For a clean home, many cleaning devices or household remedies are needed. Tips on how to use these correctly can help make your work quicker, so you spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying life!
Inside area
Tips for tackling dirt within your own four walls
Cleaning the kitchen, the bathrooms, the living spaces – there's a lot to do year round, not just during spring cleaning. This is because a lot of dirt collects over time within your own four walls. Stains on the floor, upholstery and carpets. Pollen, dust and fingerprints on the windows. Food and grease residues in the kitchen. Limescale and soap residue in the bathroom.
However with just a few tricks, the right devices, cleaning agents and household remedies, you can remove dirt quickly and make your home hygienically clean.
Outside area
Cleaning and maintenance tips around the house
There's lots to do around the house. In spring, the traces of winter on the patio, in the drive and on the paths should be removed. In summer, plants should be watered, the lawn regularly mown, and hedges, trees and bushes cut. In autumn, the garden must be prepared for the winter, leaves removed and garden furniture stored. Incidentally, your own vehicles also need regular maintenance – whether this is a bike, motorbike, car or caravan.
Work will be easy with these practical tips.