Vinyl floors

Vinyl consists of polyvinyl chloride and is available as sheets, tiles or click-in tiles. This material is particularly robust and is resistant against strong alkalis and mechanical stress.

However acidic detergents may lead to changes in color. Care must also be taken when using organic solvents.

Some substances, such as shoe polish, soot, ink from felt tip pens, etc. may migrate into the floor covering. Vinyl is also sensitive to cigarette ash and flying sparks.