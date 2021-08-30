Hardwood

Hardwood is available in different variations, for instance strip parquet, mosaic parquet or herringbone parquet. How the surface is treated is crucial: they are either waxed, oiled or varnished.

Waxed parquet is treated with wax, whereby the wood is given a matt to high-gloss finish. Oiled parquet is treated with oil, so that wide joints are better protected against moisture. Varnished parquet reduces the penetration of moisture and dirt, though this does not prevent water from getting into the joints and deep scratches. It is therefore sensitive to moisture.

It is important to ensure that as little moisture as possible remains on wood floors after cleaning. This is known as damp cleaning. Furthermore, wooden floors may swell or shrink, depending on the humidity.