LBL 2 Battery

Powerful 18 V cordless leaf blower achieves a maximum air speed of 130 MPH, boasting impressive ergonomic handling and good balance. NOTE: Tool only. Battery and charger sold separately.

The well-balanced 18 V cordless leaf blower fits ergonomically in the hand and achieves a maximum air speed of 130 MPH. And the detachable flat nozzle with scraper edge enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov

Features and benefits
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery: Blow tube
Blow tube
Powerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery: Detachable flat nozzle
Detachable flat nozzle
For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery: Integrated scraper edge
Integrated scraper edge
Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
  • Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
  • The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Air speed (mph) 130
Air throughput (cfm) 129.5
Speed regulation no
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge (ft²) max. 4305 (2.5 Ah) / max. 8611 (5.0 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging (min) max. 22 (2.5 Ah) / 44 (5.0 Ah)
Color yellow
Weight without accessories (lb) 4.4
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 6.6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 38.4 x 6.7 x 12

Equipment

  • Variant: Battery and charger included
  • Blow tube
  • Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery
Videos
Cleaning application
  • Removing leaves around the house
  • Removing green waste after shrub and hedge trimming
  • Pathways around the house
  • Areas around the home and garden
Accessories
