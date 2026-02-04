The well-balanced 18 V cordless leaf blower fits ergonomically in the hand and achieves a maximum air speed of 130 MPH. And the detachable flat nozzle with scraper edge enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov