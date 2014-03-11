The floor can be a real stomping ground. Not only for crawling babies, children and pets, but unfortunately for bacteria, viruses and dirt too.

Steam cleaners are the perfect solution to combat these. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues.

The EasyFix floor nozzle slats make sure that the steam remains directly on the floor for a long time for maximum effect. The result: up to 99.9%* of enveloped viruses, as well as up to 99.9%** of typical household bacteria are eliminated.

This makes Kärcher steam cleaners considerably more hygienic than conventional mops. Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be given a new lease of life with the steam cleaner.