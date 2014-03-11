Steam Cleaners

Kärcher steam cleaners remove up to 99.9%* of enveloped viruses and up to 99.9%** of household bacteria, ensuring maximum hygiene and a healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, the bathroom or even on floors, it's full steam ahead with Kärcher! Made in Germany.

0 Products
Karcher SC 3 Steam Cleans Range Hood 1600px

Two steam cleaners - endless cleaning possibilities

SC 3 EasyFix

With a heat-up time of only 30-40 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system allows you to use regular tap water instead of distilled water.

Person cleaning wooden floor with SC 3 EasyFix

SC 3 Upright EasyFix

With 3-stage steam flow control for different floors and detachable, continuously refillable water tank for uninterrupted work. No additional descaling necessary thanks to descaling technology.

Person cleaning kirchen floor with SC 3 Upright EasyFix

The Better Mop

The floor can be a real stomping ground. Not only for crawling babies,  children and pets, but unfortunately for bacteria, viruses and dirt too.

Steam cleaners are the perfect solution to combat these. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues.

The EasyFix floor nozzle slats make sure that the steam remains directly on the floor for a long time for maximum effect. The result: up to 99.9%* of enveloped viruses, as well as up to 99.9%** of typical household bacteria are eliminated.

This makes Kärcher steam cleaners considerably more hygienic than conventional mops. Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be given a new lease of life with the steam cleaner.

icon_arrow

Full steam ahead when cleaning the house

Spotlight on Kitchen Cleaning

Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the range hood, stovetop or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – with minimal physical effort and without chemical residues.

What the media are saying about Kärcher steam cleaners

Popular Mechanics

SC 3 Steam Cleaner

The 7 Best Steam Cleaners for Sparkling, Spot-Free Surfaces

"This steam cleaner is a powerhouse for continuous deep cleaning. The tank doesn’t require a cool down so it can continuously fill with water while you clean, and the system has a built-in decalcification filter to protect it over time.

It heats up in under a minute which we’re very impressed with as most steam cleaners with this large of a tank take well up to eight or so minutes."

 

Consumer Reports

SC 3 Upright Steam Mop

Best Steam Mops of 2024

"The Kärcher SC 3 Upright EasyFix is currently the top-rated steam mop in our ratings and is an all-around high performer."

Taste of Home

SC 3 Steam Cleaner

The 7 Best Steam Mops of 2024

"Karcher is a global leader in both commercial and residential cleaning equipment, so although you might pay more, you know you’re getting quality when you buy the Karcher Canister Steam Cleaner. Thanks to the included floor nozzle, hand nozzle and round brush this baby can do it all!"

 

CBS News

SC 3 Steam Cleaner

The Best Steam Cleaners

"If you want a canister steam cleaner that heats up super fast, this one is for you. It heats up in only 40 seconds."

Real Homes

The 6 Best Steam Mops and Cleaners to Buy in 2024

"An impressive-looking piece of kit, this steam cleaner from Kärcher delivers sensational deep cleaning results using just tap water."

 

Kärcher Steam Cleaner Comparison Chart

The below models are designed to be used in US homes.

Part Number

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

1.513-657.0

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

1.513-120.0

SC 3 Upright

1.513-305.0

Status

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

Active; New for 2024

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Discontinued

SC 3 Upright

Active

Weight (w/o accessories)

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

7.1 Pounds

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

7.1 Pounds

SC 3 Upright

7.2 Pounds

Dimensions

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

14.2" x 9.3" x 10"

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

14.2" x 9.3" x 10"

SC 3 Upright

12.4" x 8.1" x 46.7"

Color

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

White

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Yellow

SC 3 Upright

Yellow

Corded/Cordless

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

Corded

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Corded

SC 3 Upright

Corded

Specs

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

120 V / 60 Hz

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

120 V / 60 Hz

SC 3 Upright

120 V / 60 Hz

Cleans

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

Grout; Tile; Hard Floors; Appliances & More

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Grout; Tile; Hard Floors; Appliances & More

SC 3 Upright

Hard Floors and Carpets/Rugs

Water Type

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

Plain Tap Water

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Plain Tap Water

SC 3 Upright

Plain Tap Water

Heat Up Time

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

40 Seconds

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

40 Seconds

SC 3 Upright

30 Seconds

Included Accessories

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

Hand nozzle with microfiber cover; EasyFix floor nozzle with two 20" extension tubes; a 13.6" microfiber floor cloth; small round nylon brush; spotlight nozzle; and a descaling cartridge

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Hand nozzle with microfiber cover; EasyFix floor nozzle with two 20" extension tubes; a 13.6" microfiber floor cloth; small round nylon brush; spotlight nozzle; and a descaling cartridge

SC 3 Upright

Descaling Cartridge; Carpet Glider; Set of Microfiber Floor Cloths

Edge-to-Edge Cleaning

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

Yes

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Yes

SC 3 Upright

Yes

Made In

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

Germany

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

Germany

SC 3 Upright

Germany

MSRP

SC 3 EasyFix (White)

$229.99

SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)

$229.99

SC 3 Upright

$179.99

PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following models for sale in the US: SC 1 (all variations), SC 2 (all variations), SC 3 Deluxe, SC 4 (all varations) or SC 5 (all variations). These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page. 

Using steam to combat viruses*, bacteria** and even bed bugs!

Simple and effective against bacteria and viruses: hot steam.

  • Hygiene and fiber-deep cleanliness with steam – completely without chemicals, just with tap water
  • Elimination of up to 99.9%* of viruses, and up to 99.9%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
  • Better cleaning performance than with conventional manual cleaning methods with detergent
  • High temperature and strong steam generation

Pressure + Speed + Temperature = Ultimate Clean

The secret of steam cleaning lies in the powerful combination of pressure, speed and temperature. Microscopic steam particles force their way into even the tiniest areas to thoroughly loosen dirt particles.

Our steam cleaners do not use any chemicals – they use only tap water. This provides a safe environment for small children in particular, who like to put things in their mouths. Allergy sufferers can also breathe a sigh of relief. 

If used properly, Kärcher steam cleaners like the SC 3 can remove up to 99.9%* of enveloped viruses, such as the coronavirus or influenza, and up to 99.9%** of common household bacteria from hard surfaces.

 

Bedbug elimination

Maximum effectiveness: Tackle bedbugs with Kärcher steam cleaners

Bedbugs tend to linger near the bed and nestle in crevices, cracks, gaps and behind skirting boards or headboards. The eggs there can be easily reached and killed with hot steam. It is important that the nozzle is guided slowly over the area at a distance of maximum five centimetres. The steam then has enough time to heat the surface and penetrate into the layers. Working from top to bottom: Curtains or blinds are steamed first, then the lower-lying objects such as bed frames or skirting boards. Only the surface of upholstered furniture and mattresses should be treated if required so that any residual moisture can also dry again fully. Treatment with the steam cleaner should be avoided on heat-sensitive materials.

More information: Eliminating Bedbugs

Ditch the chemicals for a safer way to clean

Karcher Steam Cleaners Kill up to 99.9 Percent of Household Bacteria
Karcher Steam Cleaners Are More Hygienic Than Mops
Karcher Steam Cleaners Heat Up in Just Forty Seconds
Karcher Steam Cleaner Lamella Technology
Karcher SC 3 Steam Cleaner Filled with Plain Tap Water
Karcher Steam Cleaner Easy to Use Spray Lever

* Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with a Kärcher steam cleaner, up to 99.9% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). ** When thoroughly cleaning with a Kärcher steam cleaner, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).

Many different home cleaning tasks – one solution.

You'll appreciate the power of deep cleaning, not to mention the amount of money saved when you no longer need to buy multiple bottles of expensive, toxic chemicals.

Floor cleaning

With the floor tool the SC steam cleaner functions as a steam mop, ensuring maximum cleanliness and hygiene when cleaning stone, vinyl, laminate or varnished wood flooring – and all without chemical residues.

Kitchen cleaning

The multipurpose SC range of steam cleaners can make all areas of a kitchen hygienic, including faucets, sinks, wall tiles, range hoods, stovetops and more – and all  without using harsh chemicals.

Bathroom cleaning

The SC steam cleaners have the cleaning ability to tackle heavy duty tasks, even sanitizing bathroom areas! Take the dread out of cleaning toilets, faucets, shower stalls and tiles – and don't forget all the grout between tiles. Chemical-free cleaning at its best!

Glass and mirrors

Steam cleaning easily removes waters spots, soaps and fingerprints from dirty glass, windows and mirrors. Even hairspray is no match for the SC 3 EasyFix! No scrubbing or smelly chemicals required – simply use the power of steam.

What can I clean with a Kärcher steam cleaner?

Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Sinks and Faucets
Sink areas
Karcher SC 3 EasyFix Cleans Bathroom Floor

Bathroom floors

Karcher Steam Cleaner Clean Kitchen Appliances and Surfaces
Kitchen appliances and surfaces
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Stove Backsplash
Stove backsplash areas
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Faucets
Faucets
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Stovetops
Stovetops
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Kitchen Counters
Countertops
Karcher SC 3 EasyFix Cleans Kitchen Floor

Kitchen hard floors

Karcher Steam Cleaner Cleans Kitchen Sinks
Kitchen sinks
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Range Hoods
Range hoods
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Glass Surfaces
Glass surfaces
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Toilets and Bathroom Areas
Toilets and bathroom areas
Karcher Steam Cleaners Clean Shower Tiles and Stalls
Shower tiles and stalls

Frequently Asked Questions

The only difference is the color.

In 2024 we transitioned our indoor cleaning products for the home from yellow to white. 

No. Use only plain tap water.


Because our steam cleaners include decalcification cartridges, you should use water straight from the tap. Do not use deionized or distilled water.

While handheld units offer some convenience and can be less expensive, they usually can not match the same level of cleaning as canister steam cleaners.

Canister steam cleaners are multipurpose and can be used to clean many different areas in your home, including floors. They hold more water and Kärcher canister models can even clean continuously, no need to wait between refills.

Cansiters generally also produce a hotter steam and can accept a wider variety of attachments to make them more versatile than handheld units.

Yes and yes.


Both of the included microfiber cloths (floor cloth and hand nozzle cover cloth) are maschine washable. They can be removed without coming into contact with the dirt. 

We sell replacement floor cloths and replacement hand nozzle cloth sets should you need them. 

Yes


Kärcher's home steam cleaners have a steam output of over 200°F. Most experts agree that:

  • Dust mites are killed at 130°F.
  • Fleas die at about 95°F. 
  • Most molds can be killed at temperatures of 140°F to 160°F. 
  • Adult bed bugs are killed at 119°F and their eggs at 125°F, but please note that this may require 20+ minutes of constant heat exposure. For that reason, we highly recommend professional extermination for bed bugs.

Based on the above, our home steam cleaners are well suited for the removal of dust mites, fleas and molds, but we recommend you leave bed bug removal to the pros. 

NOTE: NEVER use a steam cleaner on a pet, person or plant. Fleas on a pet should be ridded by other methods

Not at this time


Currently we only sell the SC 3 EasyFix canister steam cleaner in the US, but we may introduce other models (SC 1, SC 2, SC 4 or SC 5 Steam Cleaners) into the North American market in the future.

Please sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know when introduce new products in the USA!

The hand nozzle is well suited for steam cleaning:

Sinks
Toilets
Tubs
Faucets
Oven doors
Exhaust hoods
Microwaves
Other kitchen appliances
Refrigerators
Counter tops
Toys
Plastic storage bins
Exterior of the washer and dryer
Plastic changing pad for a baby/toddler
High chairs
Doorknobs
Trash Cans
Litter Box
Defrost your freezer
Cleaning faux plants
Ceiling fans
Patio furniture
Golf clubs
Basketballs, baseballs, soccer balls, hockey pucks
Car interiors (plastic or leather only, not cloth)
  > Dashboard in vehicle
  > Center console in vehicle
  > Cup holders
  > Steering wheel
  > Side panels

A small round brush is included to steam clean the following:

Tight areas around the faucet
Grout lines
Tough dirt on the stove
Stuck on dirt inside refrigerators
Refrigerator door jam
Tight spaces in car interiors, campers, or RV
Cleaning a grill or oven rack
Cleaning / disinfecting wire pet cages
Other small hard surfaces around the home that are difficult to clean

The included floor nozzle steam cleans the following types of hard floors:

Tile
Natural Stone
Sealed Wood (NOT recommended for waxed or unsealed floors)

As well as these areas:

Tight corners
Showers / tubs
Glass Doors
Drained pools

No, "dry" or "superheated" steam is mostly used for industrial applications

Kärcher steam cleaners heat water to the point of vaporization, but not to the point of saturation (which is required for "dry" or "superheated" steam). Please note that dry or superheated steam is not suitable for sterilization and mostly used in industrial applications. 

Our household steam cleaners get hot enough to kill up to 99.9%* of bacteria, which along with loosening dried-on dirt and buildup, is the primary use for home steam cleaners. 

* Average when tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Household conditions and results may vary. Use only as directed.

We do not recommend it.

Our SC model steam cleaners such as the SC 3 are intended for home cleaning and sanitizing.

We recommend you purchase a dedicated garment cleaner for cleaning clothes, coats, hats, etc. The steam produced by a garment steamer is optimized for cleaning and removing wrinkles from clothes.

We currently do not sell any garment steamers in the US. 

You should always exercise caution when working with steam. To help, Karcher steam cleaners have:

  • A child safety lock – always engage the child safety lock when not using the steam cleaner to prevent unsafe use
  • A canister design – so that you don't have to worry about the steam cleaner tipping over when you move it
  • Safety certification – by both CSA and UL

 

 

Tips for cleaning floors with steam

steam cleaning on wood floors with a Kärcher steam cleaner

Cleaning laminate and sealed wood floors

  • Remove any dust on the laminate or wood floor with a vacuum cleaner
  • Limit the steam flow to the lowest setting, so that as little steam as possible gets onto the floor covering
  • Release the steam and move the floor nozzle quickly from side to side
  • Do not release steam continuously and only use the amount needed to remove any dirt
  • Make sure not to create any puddles
  • The residual moisture will dry without leaving streaks behind
steam cleaning on tiles with a Kärcher steam cleaner

Cleaning ceramic and stone tiles

  • Attach a cloth to the floor nozzle to clean tiled floors
  • Using microfiber covers for fine stone is recommended as the fine fibers are ideal for getting into the microporous structure
  • Move the floor nozzle from side to side quickly in overlapping strips when steam is released
  • Only use the amount of steam needed to remove any dirt
  • To clean the joints, move the floor nozzle up and down and from side to side (in the shape of a cross)
  • Make sure to change the dirty cloths as needed

Sustainability

Family

Cleaning and sanitizing, the eco-friendly way

Steam cleaning uses up to 80% less water than cleaning with regular methods and doesn't pollute our waste water with chemicals. One liter of water is enough to create 1,700 liters of steam – enough to clean a 650 sq ft area.

In addition, Kärcher's multi purpose steam cleaners allow energy savings of up to 25% compared to other brands. Thanks to the innovative floor nozzle with slat technology, cleaning results are 25% better, saving both cleaning time and energy.

Karcher SC 3 Hero Image Front

Top quality, made in Germany

Steam cleaning systems made by Kärcher are built on 30+ years of design and production experience. Not only do they clean better than other products, but our multipurpose steam devices also adhere to the highest safety requirements and our own unsurpassed standards.

New innovations are born at the Kärcher research center in Winnenden, Germany, like VapoHydro or our intelligent slat technology, for continuous improvement in our products' cleaning capabilities.

Our bestselling steam cleaning accessories

Need replacement microfiber cloths or a descaling cartridge for your Kärcher steam cleaner? We've got you covered. 

Why choose Kärcher steam cleaners?

German Engineering. Quality Tested.
Karcher Rapid Exchange Program