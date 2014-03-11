Steam Cleaners
Kärcher steam cleaners remove up to 99.9%* of enveloped viruses and up to 99.9%** of household bacteria, ensuring maximum hygiene and a healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, the bathroom or even on floors, it's full steam ahead with Kärcher! Made in Germany.
Two steam cleaners - endless cleaning possibilities
SC 3 EasyFix
With a heat-up time of only 30-40 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system allows you to use regular tap water instead of distilled water.
SC 3 Upright EasyFix
With 3-stage steam flow control for different floors and detachable, continuously refillable water tank for uninterrupted work. No additional descaling necessary thanks to descaling technology.
The Better Mop
Full steam ahead when cleaning the house
Spotlight on Kitchen Cleaning
Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the range hood, stovetop or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – with minimal physical effort and without chemical residues.
What the media are saying about Kärcher steam cleaners
Popular Mechanics
SC 3 Steam Cleaner
The 7 Best Steam Cleaners for Sparkling, Spot-Free Surfaces
"This steam cleaner is a powerhouse for continuous deep cleaning. The tank doesn’t require a cool down so it can continuously fill with water while you clean, and the system has a built-in decalcification filter to protect it over time.
It heats up in under a minute which we’re very impressed with as most steam cleaners with this large of a tank take well up to eight or so minutes."
Consumer Reports
SC 3 Upright Steam Mop
Best Steam Mops of 2024
"The Kärcher SC 3 Upright EasyFix is currently the top-rated steam mop in our ratings and is an all-around high performer."
Taste of Home
SC 3 Steam Cleaner
The 7 Best Steam Mops of 2024
"Karcher is a global leader in both commercial and residential cleaning equipment, so although you might pay more, you know you’re getting quality when you buy the Karcher Canister Steam Cleaner. Thanks to the included floor nozzle, hand nozzle and round brush this baby can do it all!"
CBS News
SC 3 Steam Cleaner
The Best Steam Cleaners
"If you want a canister steam cleaner that heats up super fast, this one is for you. It heats up in only 40 seconds."
Real Homes
The 6 Best Steam Mops and Cleaners to Buy in 2024
"An impressive-looking piece of kit, this steam cleaner from Kärcher delivers sensational deep cleaning results using just tap water."
Kärcher Steam Cleaner Comparison Chart
The below models are designed to be used in US homes.
Part Number
SC 3 EasyFix (White)
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)
1.513-120.0
SC 3 Upright
Status
SC 3 EasyFix (White)
Active; New for 2024
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)
Discontinued
SC 3 Upright
Active
Weight (w/o accessories)
SC 3 EasyFix (White)7.1 Pounds
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)7.1 Pounds
SC 3 Upright7.2 Pounds
Dimensions
SC 3 EasyFix (White)14.2" x 9.3" x 10"
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)14.2" x 9.3" x 10"
SC 3 Upright12.4" x 8.1" x 46.7"
Color
SC 3 EasyFix (White)White
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)Yellow
SC 3 UprightYellow
Corded/Cordless
SC 3 EasyFix (White)Corded
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)Corded
SC 3 UprightCorded
Specs
SC 3 EasyFix (White)120 V / 60 Hz
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)120 V / 60 Hz
SC 3 Upright120 V / 60 Hz
Cleans
SC 3 EasyFix (White)Grout; Tile; Hard Floors; Appliances & More
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)Grout; Tile; Hard Floors; Appliances & More
SC 3 UprightHard Floors and Carpets/Rugs
Water Type
SC 3 EasyFix (White)Plain Tap Water
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)Plain Tap Water
SC 3 UprightPlain Tap Water
Heat Up Time
SC 3 EasyFix (White)40 Seconds
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)40 Seconds
SC 3 Upright30 Seconds
Included Accessories
SC 3 EasyFix (White)Hand nozzle with microfiber cover; EasyFix floor nozzle with two 20" extension tubes; a 13.6" microfiber floor cloth; small round nylon brush; spotlight nozzle; and a descaling cartridge
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)Hand nozzle with microfiber cover; EasyFix floor nozzle with two 20" extension tubes; a 13.6" microfiber floor cloth; small round nylon brush; spotlight nozzle; and a descaling cartridge
SC 3 UprightDescaling Cartridge; Carpet Glider; Set of Microfiber Floor Cloths
Edge-to-Edge Cleaning
SC 3 EasyFix (White)Yes
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)Yes
SC 3 UprightYes
Made In
SC 3 EasyFix (White)Germany
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)Germany
SC 3 UprightGermany
MSRP
SC 3 EasyFix (White)$229.99
SC 3 EasyFix (Yellow)$229.99
SC 3 Upright$179.99
PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following models for sale in the US: SC 1 (all variations), SC 2 (all variations), SC 3 Deluxe, SC 4 (all varations) or SC 5 (all variations). These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page.
Using steam to combat viruses*, bacteria** and even bed bugs!
Simple and effective against bacteria and viruses: hot steam.
- Hygiene and fiber-deep cleanliness with steam – completely without chemicals, just with tap water
- Elimination of up to 99.9%* of viruses, and up to 99.9%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
- Better cleaning performance than with conventional manual cleaning methods with detergent
- High temperature and strong steam generation
Pressure + Speed + Temperature = Ultimate Clean
The secret of steam cleaning lies in the powerful combination of pressure, speed and temperature. Microscopic steam particles force their way into even the tiniest areas to thoroughly loosen dirt particles.
Our steam cleaners do not use any chemicals – they use only tap water. This provides a safe environment for small children in particular, who like to put things in their mouths. Allergy sufferers can also breathe a sigh of relief.
If used properly, Kärcher steam cleaners like the SC 3 can remove up to 99.9%* of enveloped viruses, such as the coronavirus or influenza, and up to 99.9%** of common household bacteria from hard surfaces.
Maximum effectiveness: Tackle bedbugs with Kärcher steam cleaners
Bedbugs tend to linger near the bed and nestle in crevices, cracks, gaps and behind skirting boards or headboards. The eggs there can be easily reached and killed with hot steam. It is important that the nozzle is guided slowly over the area at a distance of maximum five centimetres. The steam then has enough time to heat the surface and penetrate into the layers. Working from top to bottom: Curtains or blinds are steamed first, then the lower-lying objects such as bed frames or skirting boards. Only the surface of upholstered furniture and mattresses should be treated if required so that any residual moisture can also dry again fully. Treatment with the steam cleaner should be avoided on heat-sensitive materials.
Ditch the chemicals for a safer way to clean
* Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with a Kärcher steam cleaner, up to 99.9% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). ** When thoroughly cleaning with a Kärcher steam cleaner, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Many different home cleaning tasks – one solution.
You'll appreciate the power of deep cleaning, not to mention the amount of money saved when you no longer need to buy multiple bottles of expensive, toxic chemicals.
Floor cleaning
With the floor tool the SC steam cleaner functions as a steam mop, ensuring maximum cleanliness and hygiene when cleaning stone, vinyl, laminate or varnished wood flooring – and all without chemical residues.
Kitchen cleaning
The multipurpose SC range of steam cleaners can make all areas of a kitchen hygienic, including faucets, sinks, wall tiles, range hoods, stovetops and more – and all without using harsh chemicals.
Bathroom cleaning
The SC steam cleaners have the cleaning ability to tackle heavy duty tasks, even sanitizing bathroom areas! Take the dread out of cleaning toilets, faucets, shower stalls and tiles – and don't forget all the grout between tiles. Chemical-free cleaning at its best!
Glass and mirrors
Steam cleaning easily removes waters spots, soaps and fingerprints from dirty glass, windows and mirrors. Even hairspray is no match for the SC 3 EasyFix! No scrubbing or smelly chemicals required – simply use the power of steam.
What can I clean with a Kärcher steam cleaner?
Bathroom floors
Kitchen hard floors
Frequently Asked Questions
Tips for cleaning floors with steam
Cleaning laminate and sealed wood floors
- Remove any dust on the laminate or wood floor with a vacuum cleaner
- Limit the steam flow to the lowest setting, so that as little steam as possible gets onto the floor covering
- Release the steam and move the floor nozzle quickly from side to side
- Do not release steam continuously and only use the amount needed to remove any dirt
- Make sure not to create any puddles
- The residual moisture will dry without leaving streaks behind
Cleaning ceramic and stone tiles
- Attach a cloth to the floor nozzle to clean tiled floors
- Using microfiber covers for fine stone is recommended as the fine fibers are ideal for getting into the microporous structure
- Move the floor nozzle from side to side quickly in overlapping strips when steam is released
- Only use the amount of steam needed to remove any dirt
- To clean the joints, move the floor nozzle up and down and from side to side (in the shape of a cross)
- Make sure to change the dirty cloths as needed
Sustainability
Cleaning and sanitizing, the eco-friendly way
Steam cleaning uses up to 80% less water than cleaning with regular methods and doesn't pollute our waste water with chemicals. One liter of water is enough to create 1,700 liters of steam – enough to clean a 650 sq ft area.
In addition, Kärcher's multi purpose steam cleaners allow energy savings of up to 25% compared to other brands. Thanks to the innovative floor nozzle with slat technology, cleaning results are 25% better, saving both cleaning time and energy.
Top quality, made in Germany
Steam cleaning systems made by Kärcher are built on 30+ years of design and production experience. Not only do they clean better than other products, but our multipurpose steam devices also adhere to the highest safety requirements and our own unsurpassed standards.
New innovations are born at the Kärcher research center in Winnenden, Germany, like VapoHydro or our intelligent slat technology, for continuous improvement in our products' cleaning capabilities.
Our bestselling steam cleaning accessories
Need replacement microfiber cloths or a descaling cartridge for your Kärcher steam cleaner? We've got you covered.