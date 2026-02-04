SC 3 EasyFix (White)
Now in white! The SC 3 EasyFix steam cleaner with EasyFix floor nozzle and descaling cartridge offers uninterrupted steam cleaning using plain tap water. Heats up in just 40 seconds.
The SC 3 EasyFix is the fastest steam cleaner of its kind and is ready to go after a heat-up time of only 40 seconds. The permanently refillable water tank enables uninterrupted cleaning. The descaling cartridge decalcifies the water, thereby increasing the lifetime of the device. The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere in the home. It can be used on all types of household hard surfaces. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.9% of viruses¹⁾ and common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. It hygienically cleans tiles, bathroom areas, stovetops and even the smallest of gaps – including removing stubborn dirt. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be perfectly adapted to the surface and the dirt. Start cleaning without chemicals today! WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Short heat up timeNeeding only 40 seconds of heat up time, the steam cleaner is quickly ready to use.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe tank can easily be refilled at any time, even while you're cleaning, for non-stop steam. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device.
Floor cleaning set: EasyFix with flexible joint and convenient hook-and-loop attachment of the cleaning clothOptimal cleaning on all types of hard floors around the home, thanks to efficient lamella technology. Change the cleaning cloth without coming into contact with dirt, and easily attach the cloth with a hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic effective cleaning with full-floor contact, regardless of your height (due to the flexible nozzle joint).
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system offers reliable protection against improper use by children.
Steam flow control on handle
- The steam volume can be adjusted for each surface and amount of dirt.
Accessory storage and parking position
- Practical accessory storage. Parking position for the floor nozzle during breaks.
On/off switch on the machine
- Easy to switch on and off.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.9% of viruses¹⁾ and bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (ft²)
|807.29
|Heating output (W)
|1450
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3
|Length of cord (ft)
|7.22
|Heating time (s)
|40
|Boiler capacity (oz)
|33.81
|Color
|white
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|7.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|10.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|14.2 x 9.3 x 10
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner up to 99.9% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner up to 99,9% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Accessories
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand tool
- Power nozzle spray angle 15°: 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 1.64 ft
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam cleaners / spray-extraction cleaners: 2.2 m
- Integrated on / off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Cleaning application
- Hard floors
- Faucets and toilets
- Sinks
- Wall tiles and grout
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
Accessories
