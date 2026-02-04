The SC 3 EasyFix is the fastest steam cleaner of its kind and is ready to go after a heat-up time of only 40 seconds. The permanently refillable water tank enables uninterrupted cleaning. The descaling cartridge decalcifies the water, thereby increasing the lifetime of the device. The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere in the home. It can be used on all types of household hard surfaces. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.9% of viruses¹⁾ and common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. It hygienically cleans tiles, bathroom areas, stovetops and even the smallest of gaps – including removing stubborn dirt. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be perfectly adapted to the surface and the dirt. Start cleaning without chemicals today! WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.