Autonomous Cleaning Equipment
You know keeping facilities clean is a lot of work. With our autonomous machines, you can easily offload some of your most time-consuming tasks, and focus more time on higher-value projects. Introducing the next generation of floor care, KIRA (Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications) floor cleaning machines. These machines are ready to handle real-world environments flawlessly. With their autonomous operation, you can trust KIRA machines to get the job done right with minimal supervision.
Explore Kärcher Robotic Cleaning Equipment
Clean More Efficiently! Kärcher's autonomous cleaning equipment make it easy to achieve clean results. Click on the products below to learn more about each.
Robotic Cleaning Solutions
The revolution in autonomous floor cleaning is here. Introducing the next generation of KIRA (Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications) floor cleaning machines – the autonomous KIRA CV 60/1 Robotic Vacuum and KIRA B100 R Robotic Floor Scrubber. Equipped with BrainOS®, these machines are ready to handle real world environments flawlessly. With their autonomous operation, you can trust KIRA machines to get the job done right – even when you’re not around.
Increased Productivity Through AI
- Perfect cleaning route every time
- Clean large scale areas without supervision
- Cloud-based AI constantly learns and improves performance
Smart Detection System
- Smart Detection System safely avoids people and obstacles
- Over 80+ billion sq. ft. safely cleaned
- Machine defaults to safe distance from walls and objects
Unmatched Safety
- Key can be removed while autonomous function is in use to ensure only authorized personnel can operate the machine
- Easy-to-see indicators and lights
Simple Controls
- Monitor all machine functions in manual or autonomous modes
- One simple button to actuate all cleaning functions to the floor
- Settings easily adjusted individually in manual
Cloud Connected LCD Interface
- Switch between autonomy and manual functions with a simple touch
- Teach and store multiple routes simultaneously
- Receive real-time reporting with any smartphone
Return on Investment*
- Improved consistency and coverage result in an increased ability to meet the scope of work and customer satisfaction
- Average of $20,000 less in operational overhead (i.e. medical insurance, life emergencies, turnover)
KIRA B 50 Autonomous Scrubber
Efficient, time-saving, easy, safe, flexible – and fully automated as desired: The KIRA B 50 scrubber robot for economical floor cleaning over medium to large areas.
KIRA B 100 R Autonomous Scrubber
This scrubber autonomously cleans large areas and specified routes quickly and safely, navigating people and obstacles. Let your team focus on what they do best while the KIRA B 100 R takes care of the floors.
KIRA CV 60/1 Autonomous Vacuum
Using an array of specialized cameras and sensors, the CV 60/1 effortlessly adapts and learns user designated routes. The KIRA CV 60/1 is continuously learning and improving productivity, with real-time reporting available via your smartphone or tablet.
KIRA CV 50 Autonomous Vacuum
The KIRA CV 50 robotic vacuum cleaner takes the pressure off cleaning teams by taking over the time-consuming vacuuming, leaving the skilled workers to take care of more complex tasks at the same time.
The Support You Need To Get Started With Robotic Cleaning
On-Site Setup
Getting started is easy with our on-site setup and training.
Ongoing Training
Access to valuable training videos lead by industry experts.
Custom Software Plans
Receive a 3-year or 5-year subscription to software and autonomy services.
Custom Service Plans
Our 3- or 5-year Kärcher Service Plans include parts, labor and travel** with two Preventative Maintenance visits per year.***
Rent, Lease or Buy – You Have Options!
Pick a plan that fits your needs. Choose from one of these convenient purchase options:
- Rent* — Plans are available in 3, 6 or 12 months depending on your job.
- Lease — Own with no money upfront and low monthly payments.
- Purchase — Commit to a long-term cleaning solution and call KIRA your own today.
* Deployment, training, service and consumables included in rental price
*Projections based off an annual total averaging 40 hours weekly
**Does not include wear parts
***Additional years can be purchased