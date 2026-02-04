Autonomous Cleaning Equipment

You know keeping facilities clean is a lot of work. With our autonomous machines, you can easily offload some of your most time-consuming tasks, and focus more time on higher-value projects. Introducing the next generation of floor care, KIRA (Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications) floor cleaning machines. These machines are ready to handle real-world environments flawlessly. With their autonomous operation, you can trust KIRA machines to get the job done right with minimal supervision.

Explore Kärcher Robotic Cleaning Equipment

Clean More Efficiently! Kärcher's autonomous cleaning equipment make it easy to achieve clean results. Click on the products below to learn more about each.


Robotic Cleaning Solutions

The revolution in autonomous floor cleaning is here. Introducing the next generation of KIRA (Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications) floor cleaning machines – the autonomous KIRA CV 60/1 Robotic Vacuum and KIRA B100 R Robotic Floor Scrubber. Equipped with BrainOS®, these machines are ready to handle real world environments flawlessly. With their autonomous operation, you can trust KIRA machines to get the job done right – even when you’re not around.

Kärcher KIRA commercial robotic vacuum maneuvering around chair

Increased Productivity Through AI

  • Perfect cleaning route every time
  • Clean large scale areas without supervision
  • Cloud-based AI constantly learns and improves performance
Front photo of the KIRA B 100 autonomous floor scrubber.

Smart Detection System

  • Smart Detection System safely avoids people and obstacles
  • Over 80+ billion sq. ft. safely cleaned
  • Machine defaults to safe distance from walls and objects
Indicators and lights help to prevent accidents.

Unmatched Safety

  • Key can be removed while autonomous function is in use to ensure only authorized personnel can operate the machine
  • Easy-to-see indicators and lights
The image shows the KIRA B 100 robotic floor scrubber's easy to understand dashboard.

Simple Controls

  • Monitor all machine functions in manual or autonomous modes
  • One simple button to actuate all cleaning functions to the floor
  • Settings easily adjusted individually in manual
A well-lit LCD panel allows the machine operator to develop a cleaning route.

Cloud Connected LCD Interface

  • Switch between autonomy and manual functions with a simple touch
  • Teach and store multiple routes simultaneously
  • Receive real-time reporting with any smartphone
A worker moves in front of a KIRA B 100 autonomous floor scrubber.

Return on Investment*

  • Improved consistency and coverage result in an increased ability to meet the scope of work and customer satisfaction
  • Average of $20,000 less in operational overhead (i.e. medical insurance, life emergencies, turnover)

KIRA B 50 Autonomous Scrubber

Efficient, time-saving, easy, safe, flexible – and fully automated as desired: The KIRA B 50 scrubber robot for economical floor cleaning over medium to large areas.

A KIRA B 50 Scrubber cleans floors in a shopping mall.

KIRA B 100 R Autonomous Scrubber

This scrubber autonomously cleans large areas and specified routes quickly and safely, navigating people and obstacles. Let your team focus on what they do best while the KIRA B 100 R takes care of the floors.

A KIRA B 100 R Scrubber cleans floors in a warehouse.

KIRA CV 60/1 Autonomous Vacuum

Using an array of specialized cameras and sensors, the CV 60/1 effortlessly adapts and learns user designated routes. The KIRA CV 60/1 is continuously learning and improving productivity, with real-time reporting available via your smartphone or tablet.

A KIRA CV 60/1 Vacuum cleans in a municipal facility.

KIRA CV 50 Autonomous Vacuum

The KIRA CV 50 robotic vacuum cleaner takes the pressure off cleaning teams by taking over the time-consuming vacuuming, leaving the skilled workers to take care of more complex tasks at the same time.

A KIRA CV 50 Robotic Vacuum cleans in a library.

The Support You Need To Get Started With Robotic Cleaning

Free on-site setup icon

On-Site Setup

Getting started is easy with our on-site setup and training.

Free education training icon

Ongoing Training

Access to valuable training videos lead by industry experts.

KIRA free custom software plans icon

Custom Software Plans

Receive a 3-year or 5-year subscription to software and autonomy services.

Autonomous equipment custom service plans icon

Custom Service Plans

Our 3- or 5-year Kärcher Service Plans include parts, labor and travel** with two Preventative Maintenance visits per year.***

KAR_picto_rentme

Rent, Lease or Buy – You Have Options!


Pick a plan that fits your needs. Choose from one of these convenient purchase options:

  • Rent* — Plans are available in 3, 6 or 12 months depending on your job.
  • Lease — Own with no money upfront and low monthly payments.
  • Purchase — Commit to a long-term cleaning solution and call KIRA your own today.


* Deployment, training, service and consumables included in rental price

*Projections based off an annual total averaging 40 hours weekly
**Does not include wear parts
***Additional years can be purchased