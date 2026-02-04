Autonomous Cleaning Equipment

You know keeping facilities clean is a lot of work. With our autonomous machines, you can easily offload some of your most time-consuming tasks, and focus more time on higher-value projects. Introducing the next generation of floor care, KIRA (Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications) floor cleaning machines. These machines are ready to handle real-world environments flawlessly. With their autonomous operation, you can trust KIRA machines to get the job done right with minimal supervision.