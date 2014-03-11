Window Vacs

Window washing used to be a chore but our Window Vacs changed all that. Now you can clean your windows, mirrors, showers and other smooth surfaces up to 3X quicker – without streaks, drips or water spots. Designed in Germany. Made in Italy.

0 Products
BRING BACK THE WOW TO ANY SMOOTH SURFACE

BRING BACK THE WOW TO ANY SMOOTH SURFACE

BRING BACK THE WOW TO ANY SMOOTH SURFACE

BRING BACK THE WOW TO ANY SMOOTH SURFACE

BRING BACK THE WOW TO ANY SMOOTH SURFACE

Bring back the WOW to windows and all smooth surfaces

Streak-free cleanliness. Three times faster. Not only for windows.

Save yourself time and effort with the Kärcher cordless Window Vac. The suction function of the Window Vac ensures extremely effective cleaning and gleaming windows – without streaks or residue. The Window Vac is also great for cleaning other smooth areas such as mirrors, stovetops, appliance doors, tiles and tables.

Benefits of using a Window Vac

Clean windows 3 times faster

Three times faster

Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.

Clean windows streak-free

No streaks

Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.

Clean windows without any dripping dirty water

No drips

The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.

Original Kärcher cordless window cleaner

The original

We invented the original Window Vac more than a decade ago and have been improving it ever since.

SEE WHAT THE PRESS IS SAYING ABOUT THE WINDOW VAC

BestProducts.com, Hearst Digital Media

"I Tried This Window Vacuum, and my Sliding Glass Door Has Never Been Cleaner"


"The Karcher WV 1 Plus leaves my glass windows streak-free and sparkling clean."

New York Magazine / Strategist

"... it has become my go-to tool in keeping my shower clean. Think of it as a squeegee on steroids."

"It sucks up excess water so you can also get rid of mirror condensation in no time, and you can use it to clean bathroom tiles or kitchen counters, too — anything with excess water, really."

Best Reviews

"Best Window Vacuum Cleaners"

"Best of the Best"

Bustle

"The 9 Best Window Cleaning Tools"

"This vacuum is not just for indoor windows either: You can use it to get a fresh clean on your car windows, countertops, mirrors, and more."

How to use a Window Vac for spotless, streak-free windows

Spray windows

1. Spray

Start by spraying the window using the included spray bottle filled with Kärcher Window Cleaner Concentrate (or your favorite window cleaning solution) for best dispersion.

Cleaning windows

2. Clean

Then loosen the dirt on the window with the microfiber cloth on the spray bottle. Work the solution around the entire window pane, from top to bottom.

Vacuum windows with Kärcher window vac

3. Vacuum

Finish by vacuuming up the dirty cleaning solution with the Window Vac – done! And without streaks, drips or any residue left.

DIY Window Cleaning with Professional Results

Karcher WV1 Window Vac Delivers Professional Cleaning Results
Karcher Window Vac Power Squeegee Technology
Karcher Window Vac 25 Million Sold
Karcher Powerful Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery
Karcher WV1 Window VC Spray Bottle for Cleaning Solutions
Window Vac Indoor Cleaning

What else can I clean with a Kärcher Window Vac? (It's not just for windows!)

Vacuuming mirrors
Mirrors
Vacuuming tiles
Bathroom Tiles
Vacuuming glass
Glass Surfaces
Karcher Window Vac Cleans Shower Doors and Stalls
Shower Doors and Stalls
Car Windows
Exterior Windows / Outside Windows
Angenehm leise
Skylights

Window Vac Model Comparison Chart

Battery Run Time (per full charge)

WV 6 Premium

100 minutes

WV 6 Plus

100 minutes

WV 1 Plus

25 Minutes

Battery Type

WV 6 Premium

Lithium-Ion

WV 6 Plus

Lithium-Ion

WV 1 Plus

Lithium-Ion

Digital Display

WV 6 Premium

Yes

WV 6 Plus

Yes

WV 1 Plus

No

Wide Nozzle

WV 6 Premium

Yes (11")

WV 6 Plus

Yes (11")

WV 1 Plus

Yes (10")

Improved Flexible Blade

WV 6 Premium

Yes

WV 6 Plus

Yes

WV 1 Plus

No

Narrow Suction Nozzle

WV 6 Premium

Yes (6.7")

WV 6 Plus

No

WV 1 Plus

No

Spray Bottle

WV 6 Premium

Yes

WV 6 Plus

Yes

WV 1 Plus

Yes

Indoor Cleaning Cloth

WV 6 Premium

Yes

WV 6 Plus

Yes

WV 1 Plus

Yes

Outdoor Cleaning Cloth

WV 6 Premium

Yes

WV 6 Plus

No

WV 1 Plus

No

Window Cleaner Concentrate (16.9 oz)

WV 6 Premium

Yes

WV 6 Plus

Yes

WV 1 Plus

Yes

Body Color

WV 6 Premium

White

WV 6 Plus

White

WV 1 Plus

Black or White

Weight

WV 6 Premium

1.7 lbs

WV 6 Plus

1.7 lbs

WV 1 Plus

1.1 lbs

Made in

WV 6 Premium

Italy

WV 6 Plus

Italy

WV 1 Plus

Italy

Warranty

WV 6 Premium

One Year w/Rapid Exchange Program

WV 6 Plus

One Year w/Rapid Exchange Program

WV 1 Plus

One Year w/Rapid Exchange Program

MSRP

WV 6 Premium

$149.99

WV 6 Plus

$129.99

WV 1 Plus

$79.99

PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following models for sale in the US: WV 2 (all variations), WV 5 (all variations) or WV 6 Plus N. These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page. 

Streak-free suction of windows with the WV 6 window vac.

WV 6 – The top performer. The window vac with long battery runtime and improved squeegee.

> To the WV 6 Plus 

> To the WV 6 Premium

Clean glass panes with the WV 2 window vac.

WV 1 – The all-rounder. The window vac with particularly lightweight design and comfortable application. The successor to the WV50, the Window Vac that started it all!

> To the WV 1

Frequently Asked Questions

Cleaning with paper towels requires a lot of physical effort, is time-consuming and inefficient. The results are usually less than satisfactory, leaving behind streaks as well as lint. Additionally, there is a lot of waste, often a trash can full of expensive paper towels!

The Window Vac cleans windows 3X faster and eliminates the need for paper towels. All you need is the Window Vac, spray bottle and cleaning solution, which is all included. You'll enjoy sparkling streak-free windows with minimal effort and no mess!

The Window Vac is a multi surface cleaner and excels at cleaning windows, of course, but is also great for cleaning:

  • mirrors
  • shower doors and tiles
  • kitchen surfaces
  • appliance doors
  • glass tables
  • vehicle windows
  • other solid, flat surfaces around the home

Please note that the Window Vac should NOT be used to pick up:

  • large spills (use a wet/dry vac instead)
  • harmful or caustic liquids (including rubbing alcohol and bleach)
  • solid matter

The WV1 Window Vac is very light, weighing in at just a little over a pound! (17 ounces) This makes it easy for users of all ages to hold and operate.

The WV6 Plus and WV6 Premium weigh only slightly more (1.7 pounds) due to their longer battery run times.

The WV 1 Window Vac provides up to 30 minutes of continuous cleaning time after a full charge. That is more than sufficient to clean the windows in an average-size home.

For even more cleaning power, the WV 6 Plus and WV 6 Premium clean up to 100 minutes on a single battery charge!

Kärcher offers the following replacement charger / power adapter for Window Vacs sold in the US:

Currently Kärcher offers the following Window Vac models in the US:

Other models will be added to the Kärcher US Window Vac page if they become available in the USA.

Previously Kärcher sold the WV50 Window Vac in the US and Canada. This model was discontinued and replaced by the WV1. 

PLEASE NOTE: Some third party resellers may list WV2, WV5 and Anniversary Edition Window Vacs for sale on various websites. These models are not designed for the US power supply and are not covered by warranty.

The Kärcher WV1 Window Vac, WV6 Window Vac and WV6 Premium Window Vac are all made at our manufacturing facility in Italy.

Karcher Made in Italy Icon

Popular Accessories for the WIndow Vac

Window Vac Extension Cleans Overhead Window

Accessories and Window Cleaner Concentrate

Our battery-powered Window Vacs contain everything you need to clean most home windows – but what if you need to clean overhead windows that are difficult to reach?

Our Window Vac Extension Pole makes cleaning high windows a breeze. You can use the extension pole to both apply cleaning solution and then to vacuum it away with the Window Vac attached. Forget climbing around on ladders to clean your overhead windows – this Window Vac extension kit enables you to clean quickly and safely from ground level. 

While you can certainly use your favorite brand of cleaning solution with the Window Vac, many users prefer our specially formulated Window Cleaner Concentrate. It cleans brilliantly and also makes rain run off more quickly (and keeps windows and other surfaces clean longer!), while imparting a natural fresh scent.

If you have smaller pane windows (like those on French doors), consider adding the optional WV1 Small Suction Nozzle or WV 6 Small Suction Nozzle to your Window Vac. 

Finally, don't forget your outside windows! We offer special Window Vac Pads for Outdoor Use to tackle more stubborn dirt, mud and residue.

Why Choose Kärcher Window Cleaners?

German Engineering. Quality Tested.
Karcher Rapid Exchange Program