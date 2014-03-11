Accessories and Window Cleaner Concentrate

Our battery-powered Window Vacs contain everything you need to clean most home windows – but what if you need to clean overhead windows that are difficult to reach?

Our Window Vac Extension Pole makes cleaning high windows a breeze. You can use the extension pole to both apply cleaning solution and then to vacuum it away with the Window Vac attached. Forget climbing around on ladders to clean your overhead windows – this Window Vac extension kit enables you to clean quickly and safely from ground level.

While you can certainly use your favorite brand of cleaning solution with the Window Vac, many users prefer our specially formulated Window Cleaner Concentrate. It cleans brilliantly and also makes rain run off more quickly (and keeps windows and other surfaces clean longer!), while imparting a natural fresh scent.

If you have smaller pane windows (like those on French doors), consider adding the optional WV1 Small Suction Nozzle or WV 6 Small Suction Nozzle to your Window Vac.

Finally, don't forget your outside windows! We offer special Window Vac Pads for Outdoor Use to tackle more stubborn dirt, mud and residue.