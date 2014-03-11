Window Vacs
Window washing used to be a chore but our Window Vacs changed all that. Now you can clean your windows, mirrors, showers and other smooth surfaces up to 3X quicker – without streaks, drips or water spots. Designed in Germany. Made in Italy.
Bring back the WOW to windows and all smooth surfaces
Streak-free cleanliness. Three times faster. Not only for windows.
Save yourself time and effort with the Kärcher cordless Window Vac. The suction function of the Window Vac ensures extremely effective cleaning and gleaming windows – without streaks or residue. The Window Vac is also great for cleaning other smooth areas such as mirrors, stovetops, appliance doors, tiles and tables.
Benefits of using a Window Vac
Three times faster
Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.
No streaks
Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.
No drips
The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.
The original
We invented the original Window Vac more than a decade ago and have been improving it ever since.
SEE WHAT THE PRESS IS SAYING ABOUT THE WINDOW VAC
BestProducts.com, Hearst Digital Media
"I Tried This Window Vacuum, and my Sliding Glass Door Has Never Been Cleaner"
"The Karcher WV 1 Plus leaves my glass windows streak-free and sparkling clean."
New York Magazine / Strategist
"... it has become my go-to tool in keeping my shower clean. Think of it as a squeegee on steroids."
"It sucks up excess water so you can also get rid of mirror condensation in no time, and you can use it to clean bathroom tiles or kitchen counters, too — anything with excess water, really."
Best Reviews
"Best Window Vacuum Cleaners"
"Best of the Best"
Bustle
"The 9 Best Window Cleaning Tools"
"This vacuum is not just for indoor windows either: You can use it to get a fresh clean on your car windows, countertops, mirrors, and more."
How to use a Window Vac for spotless, streak-free windows
1. Spray
Start by spraying the window using the included spray bottle filled with Kärcher Window Cleaner Concentrate (or your favorite window cleaning solution) for best dispersion.
2. Clean
Then loosen the dirt on the window with the microfiber cloth on the spray bottle. Work the solution around the entire window pane, from top to bottom.
3. Vacuum
Finish by vacuuming up the dirty cleaning solution with the Window Vac – done! And without streaks, drips or any residue left.
DIY Window Cleaning with Professional Results
What else can I clean with a Kärcher Window Vac? (It's not just for windows!)
Window Vac Model Comparison Chart
Battery Run Time (per full charge)
WV 6 Premium
100 minutes
WV 6 Plus
100 minutes
WV 1 Plus
25 Minutes
Battery Type
WV 6 Premium
Lithium-Ion
WV 6 Plus
Lithium-Ion
WV 1 Plus
Lithium-Ion
Digital Display
WV 6 Premium
Yes
WV 6 Plus
Yes
WV 1 Plus
No
Wide Nozzle
WV 6 Premium
Yes (11")
WV 6 Plus
Yes (11")
WV 1 Plus
Yes (10")
Improved Flexible Blade
WV 6 Premium
Yes
WV 6 Plus
Yes
WV 1 Plus
No
Narrow Suction Nozzle
WV 6 Premium
Yes (6.7")
WV 6 Plus
No
WV 1 Plus
No
Spray Bottle
WV 6 Premium
Yes
WV 6 Plus
Yes
WV 1 Plus
Yes
Indoor Cleaning Cloth
WV 6 Premium
Yes
WV 6 Plus
Yes
WV 1 Plus
Yes
Outdoor Cleaning Cloth
WV 6 Premium
Yes
WV 6 Plus
No
WV 1 Plus
No
Window Cleaner Concentrate (16.9 oz)
WV 6 Premium
Yes
WV 6 Plus
Yes
WV 1 Plus
Yes
Body Color
WV 6 Premium
White
WV 6 Plus
White
WV 1 Plus
Black or White
Weight
WV 6 Premium
1.7 lbs
WV 6 Plus
1.7 lbs
WV 1 Plus
1.1 lbs
Made in
WV 6 Premium
Italy
WV 6 Plus
Italy
WV 1 Plus
Italy
Warranty
WV 6 Premium
One Year w/Rapid Exchange Program
WV 6 Plus
One Year w/Rapid Exchange Program
WV 1 Plus
One Year w/Rapid Exchange Program
MSRP
WV 6 Premium
$149.99
WV 6 Plus
$129.99
WV 1 Plus
$79.99
PLEASE NOTE: We currently do not offer or authorize the following models for sale in the US: WV 2 (all variations), WV 5 (all variations) or WV 6 Plus N. These models are not compatible with the US power supply and should not be purchased or used in the USA. Should we add US versions of these models in the future, we will update this page.
WV 6 – The top performer. The window vac with long battery runtime and improved squeegee.
WV 1 – The all-rounder. The window vac with particularly lightweight design and comfortable application. The successor to the WV50, the Window Vac that started it all!
Frequently Asked Questions
Popular Accessories for the WIndow Vac
Accessories and Window Cleaner Concentrate
Our battery-powered Window Vacs contain everything you need to clean most home windows – but what if you need to clean overhead windows that are difficult to reach?
Our Window Vac Extension Pole makes cleaning high windows a breeze. You can use the extension pole to both apply cleaning solution and then to vacuum it away with the Window Vac attached. Forget climbing around on ladders to clean your overhead windows – this Window Vac extension kit enables you to clean quickly and safely from ground level.
While you can certainly use your favorite brand of cleaning solution with the Window Vac, many users prefer our specially formulated Window Cleaner Concentrate. It cleans brilliantly and also makes rain run off more quickly (and keeps windows and other surfaces clean longer!), while imparting a natural fresh scent.
If you have smaller pane windows (like those on French doors), consider adding the optional WV1 Small Suction Nozzle or WV 6 Small Suction Nozzle to your Window Vac.
Finally, don't forget your outside windows! We offer special Window Vac Pads for Outdoor Use to tackle more stubborn dirt, mud and residue.