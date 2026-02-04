WV 6 Plus (White)
Now in white! Even more flexible with innovative blade technology: the battery powered WV 6 Plus Window Vac for clean windows without any smears, smudges and streaks. With digital display.
Kärcher has improved the original Window Vac again and developed an even more flexible model featuring innovative blade technology and longer battery running time – the WV 6 Plus. The new longer suction blade allows you to remove excess fluid from entire surfaces in just one charge. The Window Vac's extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes means you can keep going for even longer. You can plan your cleaning precisely thanks to the display which indicates the remaining minutes of running time. As usual, the intelligent combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth, along with the suction function on the Window Vac, guarantees extremely effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows – with no streaks or residue. The ergonomic WV 6 Plus Window Vac by Kärcher also allows you to clean your windows in an especially hygienic way, because you do not come into direct contact with the dirty water. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Improved blade technologyThe innovative long blade makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for applications close to the floor.
Extra-long battery running timeThe Window Vac's extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes enables uninterrupted cleaning.
Removable bladeThe squeegee blade can simply be detached from the suction nozzle and cleaned after each use.
Quick and hygienic tank emptying
- The onboard tank is simple to empty and you never come into contact with the dirty water.
Pleasantly quiet
- The low noise level of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
Display that indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time
- The battery charge display indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time. Cleaning can be planned more easily.
The original
- Kärcher invented the Window Vac and continues to deliver the highest level of innovation in window cleaning.
3X quicker
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with traditional cleaning methods.
No drips. No streaks.
- Thanks to its water vacuuming, drips are now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Not just for windows
- Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors or shower stalls.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of vacuum nozzle (in)
|11.02
|Dirty water container capacity (oz)
|5.07
|Battery run time (min)
|100
|Battery charging time (min)
|170
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (ft²)
|approx. 3230
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Color
|white
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|1.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|5 x 11 x 12.2
Accessories
- Charger: Quick charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Cleaning agents: Window cleaner RM 503, 16.91 fl oz
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Videos
Cleaning application
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Flat tiles
- Glass tables and countertops
- Wall tiles and grout
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for WV 6 Plus (White)
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.