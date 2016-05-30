WOMA Ultra-High Pressure Water Systems

Water as a Tool. WOMA Kärcher Group is a leading manufacturer of high-pressure plunger pumps, ultra-high pressure (UHP) systems, and water tools. Through our focused research and development, WOMA has mastered systems with water pressures in excess of 58,000 psi (4,000 bar), which is four times the water pressure at the deepest point in the oceans.

Whether cleaning, removing material or cutting, WOMA's innovative system solutions unify precision with high power and lower fuel consumption.