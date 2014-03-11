Explore Kärcher Cleaning Solutions for Your Industry

A worker vacuums a hotel room with a Kärcher upright vacuum cleaner

Hotels & Hospitality

In the hotel industry, first impressions are everything. Leading hotels rely on Kärcher to provide efficient and outstanding cleaning solutions. Our whisper-quiet machines can be used day or night, enhancing the guest experience and ensuring a spotless hotel.

A worker uses a Kärcher B 50 walk-behind floor scrubber to clean inside a manufacturing facility

Industry & Manufacturing

In manufacturing, cleanliness is non-negotiable. Kärcher's industrial cleaning equipment tackles spills, dust, and bacteria, boosting productivity and ensuring a safe facility. From factory floors to office spaces, we provide the solutions you need to keep your entire facility spotless and running smoothly.

A worker using a Kärcher KM 70/30 walk-behind floor sweeper to pick up debris outside of an office entrance

Building Service Contractors

Building service contractors need efficient solutions for outstanding cleaning results. Kärcher provides a range of easy-to-use products designed for maximum performance. From building exteriors to façades, our innovative solutions help you save time and resources while achieving spotless results.

A split image of a tractor that is dirty on the left side and clean on the right side

Agriculture

Innovative Kärcher cleaning equipment and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.

A spotless automotive service center with a car on a vehicle lift

Automotive

Maintain spotless car dealerships and repair centers with Kärcher. Our solutions clean floors, wash vehicles, and ensure a professional environment.

A dramatic photo of an excavator on a hill of dirt and rubble

Construction

Conquer tough construction site cleanup with Kärcher. Our powerful equipment cleans vehicles, machinery, and surfaces, making quick work of any mess.

A photo of a school hallway with lockers on the right

Education

Maintain healthy learning environments with Kärcher's efficient cleaning solutions for educational facilities. From classrooms to gymnasiums, we provide the tools for a spotless school.

A photo of a drive-up entrance to a hospital

Healthcare - Hospitals

Kärcher understands hygiene and efficiency in healthcare. Our cleaning systems help maintain healthy environments while reducing costs. We provide the tools you need for productive and effective cleaning.

A photo of a construction site where rental equipment is needed

Rental Solutions

Rent the cleaning equipment you need for any job. Kärcher rental partners offer pressure washers, wet-dry vacs, floor scrubbers, sweepers, and more. Find what you need, when you need it.

A grocery store with clean floors

Retail

Create an inviting shopping experience with Kärcher cleaning solutions. From showrooms to supermarkets, our efficient equipment ensures a hygienic environment that builds customer trust and loyalty.

A line of semi trucks parked in a lot

Transportation

Keep your fleet and facilities spotless with Kärcher. We provide efficient cleaning solutions for trucks, trailers, service centers, and more. Our solutions are designed for the demanding world of transport and logistics.

A spotless floor of a warehouse

Warehouses

Occupational health and safety, as well as the protection of warehouse material, are always important and can help to lower the risk of accidents caused by inadequate cleaning.

Kärcher's Most Popular Commercial Cleaning Equipment