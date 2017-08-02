Cleaning Solutions For Fleet Management

Trailers

Due to the recent FSMA regulations, sweeping or washing out your trailer between loads is now mandatory. Kärcher has the tools you need to comply with this FDA act to keep you and your load safe.

Use the KM 70/30 sweeper to quickly clean up dirt and debris from an enclosed trailer. It includes a flat pleated filter for dustless sweeping and can hold up to 11 gallons of debris. VitalOxide detergent is a no rinse sanitizer for food contact surfaces. It kills harmful bacteria, mold and mildew, eliminates allergens, and deoderizes upon contact.

Kärcher's HDS Special Class hot water pressure washer should be used anytime you need to disinfect or remove grime from a special application or agricultural trailer. The HD Super Class cold water pressure washer can easily blast away dirt, grease, and grime from any trailer. The trigger gun is ergonomic, efficient, and easy to use.