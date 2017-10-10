Cleaning Solutions For Schools & Education

Building Exteriors

Some dirt can be difficult to tackle: sidewalks, parking lots, entrances, and loading docks, for example. Our machines make it easy to make a great first impression that lasts. Kärcher offers pressure washers and attachments for building exteriors like brick, glass, and stone and sweepers for your sidewalks and parking lots are the best machines to add to your school.

Quickly sweep parking lots and sidewalks with the KM 90/60 R Bp Adv ride-on sweeper. The easy to dump 16 gallon hopper allows you to clean for extended periods of time without stopping. Kärcher’s BD 50/50 C Classic Bp walk-behind scrubber was designed for school use. You can easily scrub away dirt and grime in high traffic areas, while using less water.

Use the HD 3.5/35 G cold water pressure washer as a cart or a skid to efficiently clean building exteriors, windows, stairs, sidewalks, and parking lots. The Building Interior/Exterior Cleaner detergent is safe for use on brick, siding, stucco, concrete, and tile. It is also phosphate free, so you can remove tough dirt and set in spills while being eco-friendly.