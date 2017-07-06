Cleaning in the Healthcare Industry

Prerequisite No. 1: Structural Quality

In order to be able to establish clear-cut cleaning processes, structural quality is an essential prerequisite. This includes operation and organisation, whereby the suitability of the service provider is checked and authorisations and responsibilities are allocated. The requirements for cleaning staff and supervisory and governance employees are also defined. The third essential component is the establishment of criteria to be met by cleaning trolleys, scrubber dryers or cleaning textiles, for example. Efficient, cleverly designed cleaning equipment plays an important role in achieving the desired result.

In order to be able to establish clear-cut cleaning processes, structural quality is an essential prerequisite. This includes operation and organization, whereby the suitability of the service provider is checked and authorizations and responsibilities are allocated. The requirements for cleaning staff and supervisory and governance employees are also defined. The third essential component is the establishment of criteria to be met by cleaning carts, floor scrubbers, or cleaning textiles, for example. Efficient, cleverly designed cleaning equipment plays an important role in achieving the desired result.