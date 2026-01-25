SG 4/4
The compact SG 4/4 Steam Cleaner with powerful steam pressure. With variable steam volume control and VapoHydro function, this steam cleaner provides perfect cleaning results without the use of chemicals.
The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner which offers outstanding power and optimal cleaning, thanks to 58 PSI steam pressure, variable steam control and the VapoHydro function (continuous regulation of steam saturation). The 2-tank system can be refilled at any time. A rapid heat-up time of the water provides uninterrupted operation. The temperature indicator also helps to provide optimal cleaning results. The SG 4/4 Steam Cleaner is extremely versatile and cleans without the use of chemicals. Standard equipment includes two floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cord hook and a pipe intake for space-saving storage.
Features and benefits
2-tank system
VapoHydro
Specifications
Technical data
|Steam pressure (psi)
|max. 58
|Heating time (min)
|9
|Voltage (V)
|110 - 127
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60 - 60
|Length of cord (in)
|24.5
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|17.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|24.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|18.7 x 12.6 x 10.8
Accessories
- Hand tool: 2 Piece(s)
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Filler funnel for 2-tank system
Videos
Accessories
