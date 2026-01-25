The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner which offers outstanding power and optimal cleaning, thanks to 58 PSI steam pressure, variable steam control and the VapoHydro function (continuous regulation of steam saturation). The 2-tank system can be refilled at any time. A rapid heat-up time of the water provides uninterrupted operation. The temperature indicator also helps to provide optimal cleaning results. The SG 4/4 Steam Cleaner is extremely versatile and cleans without the use of chemicals. Standard equipment includes two floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cord hook and a pipe intake for space-saving storage.