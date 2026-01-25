NT 48/1
This machine is a very robust, functional and powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner with optimal ergonomic properties, by compact construction, which is developed for the specific needs of contract cleaners, automotive-area and trade.
The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 13 gallons. The wet/dry vac is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with large filter surface provides a constant high suction power of the machine. The reliable float system provides a safe interruption of the air flow by all absorbed fluids. The drain hose is easily accessible, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container a comfortable transport is enabled.
Features and benefits
Container emptyingEasily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Accessory storageAccessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine.
Robust metal latchesThe extremely robust metal latches lock more reliably.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 127
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (cfm)
|142
|Vacuum (kPa)
|19.6
|Container capacity (gal)
|12.7
|Amps (W)
|1200
|Standard nominal width (in)
|1.38
|Length of cord (ft)
|25
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|23.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|23.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|19.3 x 15.4 x 30.7
Accessories
- Bend: Plastic
- Crevice nozzle
- Filter bag: Paper
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Drain hose
Equipment
- Floor nozzle
- Container material: Plastic
- HKS 100
Videos
Accessories
Find parts for NT 48/1
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Additional Models
Order No.
1.428-623.0
Description
NT 48/1, 13-gallon wet/dry vacuum
Order No.
9.840-844.0
Description
NT 48/1, 13-gallon wet/dry vacuum with front mounted squeegee