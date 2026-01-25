The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 13 gallons. The wet/dry vac is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with large filter surface provides a constant high suction power of the machine. The reliable float system provides a safe interruption of the air flow by all absorbed fluids. The drain hose is easily accessible, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container a comfortable transport is enabled.