This machine is a very robust, functional and powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner with optimal ergonomic properties, by compact construction, which is developed for the specific needs of contract cleaners, automotive-area and trade.

The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 13 gallons. The wet/dry vac is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with large filter surface provides a constant high suction power of the machine. The reliable float system provides a safe interruption of the air flow by all absorbed fluids. The drain hose is easily accessible, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container a comfortable transport is enabled.

Features and benefits
Wet-dry vacuum NT 48/1: Container emptying
Container emptying
Easily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Wet-dry vacuum NT 48/1: Accessory storage
Accessory storage
Accessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine.
Wet-dry vacuum NT 48/1: Robust metal latches
Robust metal latches
The extremely robust metal latches lock more reliably.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 110 / 127
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (cfm) 142
Vacuum (kPa) 19.6
Container capacity (gal) 12.7
Amps (W) 1200
Standard nominal width (in) 1.38
Length of cord (ft) 25
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Color anthracite
Weight without accessories (lb) 23.1
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 23.1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 19.3 x 15.4 x 30.7

Accessories

  • Bend: Plastic
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Filter bag: Paper
  • Cartridge filter: PES
  • Drain hose

Equipment

  • Floor nozzle
  • Container material: Plastic
  • HKS 100
Wet-dry vacuum NT 48/1
Videos
Accessories
