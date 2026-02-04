Commercial Wet Dry Vacuums
OSHA compliant vacuums for silica dust mitigation. Standard HEPA filtration.
Kärcher's lineup of wet dry vacs are designed to take on just about any kind of dirt, whether it's dry, damp or liquid – it doesn't matter! These versatile machines are important cleaning tools for any craftsman, contract cleaner or auto detailer. Let Kärcher help you find the best commercial wet dry vacuum that fits your application.
Tact class
Wet dry vacs with Kärcher's patented Tact self-cleaning filter system take on the most demanding applications in industry and trade. They provide strong suction power with uninterrupted use - even for large amounts of fine dust. Tact vacuums meet the highest user requirements on construction sites and in workshops.
Kärcher's Lineup of Wet Dry Vacs
Click on the products below to learn more or request a quote from your local dealer.
What is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are machines for trade and industry, as well as the hotel and restaurant trade. They eliminate both dry and damp dirt, including liquids. Commercial wet and dry vacuum cleaners are indispensable for removing coarse and fine dust, particularly for diverse work on building sites or in workshops.
Whether it's for liquids or large amounts of fine dust, they are a cut above normal dry vacuum cleaners for private or commercial use, primarily with regard to the type and amount of contamination that they can eliminate. What's more, the housing, rollers, power cables, etc. meet the demands of daily use in challenging conditions.
Deep cleaning floor and removing spills
Large fluid volumes are difficult to remove without a wet vacuum cleaner. Moisture damages the floor and may cause accidents due to the slipping hazard. These challenges are fun to tackle with our wet vacuum cleaners. Whether you're using them to deep clean floors or remove spilled liquids, it doesn't matter – all of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners eliminate small to large fluid volumes quickly and reliably. If you need a machine primarily for wet vacuum cleaning, our standard class vacuum cleaners are the right choice for you.
Fine dust vacuum cleaners with filter cleaning
Top quality does not happen by accident – it's hard work. Especially on construction sites and in workshops, large quantities of dry dust accumulate, sawdust is generated, material residues fall onto the floor and get stuck in machines. Our fine dust vacuum cleaners are tailored to suit precisely these challenges. The patented Tact filter cleaning technology makes it possible to vacuum large amounts of fine dust without the need for a filter bag. This allows the whole size of the suction container to be used, plus there are no costs for filter bags. Suction power remains consistently high so that you can work at the height of efficiency without interruptions – for both vacuuming directly on the power tool, as well as removing dust deposits.
Our Ap class vacuum cleaners have been designed with semi-automatic filter cleaning for small to medium quantities of fine dust. Of course, they are also brilliant at handling coarse dirt and liquids – a true all-rounder.
How does a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner work?
In order to cope with the challenging demands required by users on construction sites, in workshops or industry, the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners offer different functional principles depending on the type of dirt.
A distinction is made between dry and wet contamination, where the specific composition of the dirt plays an important role. Is it coarse-grained or dusty dirt? Does the contamination have a low or high viscosity? There's a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner to suit dirt of any state, from solid to liquid.
How it works for wet dirt
The liquid is transported into the container via a suction hose, thanks to the bypass blower vacuum generated in the container. To prevent liquids from reaching the fan in the event of overfilling, a mechanical float system interrupts the air stream, whereby a float blocks the suction channel or an electronic automatic cutoff switches off the vacuum cleaner.
Mechanical float systems
When the liquid in the container increases, the system pushes the float upwards until it blocks the suction channel, preventing overfilling that would lead to the suction blower being flooded.
Electronic float systems
If the liquid in the container joins the electrically conductive contacts, the machine switches off to prevent overfilling.
How it works for dry dirt
A vacuum is generated in the container by a bypass blower, which transports dust inside the container through a hose. As a result, the dirt is separated or filtered through a flat filter or cartridge filter. Over time, dust will clog the filter, reducing suction power. To prevent this, there are models with the option of cleaning the filter semi-automatically or fully automatically. For a short period, an air flow is generated that flows through the filter from the clean side, which cleans the filter. Thanks to the design of the suction hose port on the container, the dirt is rotated and heavy, coarse particles settle directly on the container floor, like a cyclone.
What are the benefits of semi-automatic or fully automatic filter cleaning?
When vacuuming dust without using a filter bag, the filter has to be cleaned regularly to minimize loss of suction power. Many vacuum cleaners have integrated filter cleaning to do this conveniently.
Advantages of automatic filter cleaning
- Consistently high suction power
- No need to remove the filter
- No contact with dirt
- No breathing in dust during filter cleaning
- No mechanical strain, e.g. from knocking out dirt
- Work time savings
- Reduction of incorrect use
- Cost savings since no filter bags need to be used
- Making full use of the whole container volume (in contrast to use with a filter bag)
- Container does not need to be emptied as often
Safety is a matter of Tact
We want to do our bit to protect workers in the construction industry from the dangers of fine dust. So, we've developed a range of vacuum cleaners for removing wet and dry dirt and dust – with the option of vacuuming directly at the dust source thanks to chip and dust suction.
What does "Tact" stand for? Triggered air cleaning technology
Thanks to a range of functions such as our new, sensor-controlled automatic filter cleaning system (Tact), Kärcher Professional vacuum cleaners and dry vacuum cleaners detect when the flat pleated filter needs cleaning – then they briefly reverse the air flow and blow air through the filter. As a result, users can work without losing any suction power and without any interruptions. This revolutionary system leads to never-seen-before quantities of dust that can be vacuumed without manual filter cleaning, as well as significantly reduced noise if only small amounts of dust are present.
Thanks to this highly efficient filter cleaning, the powerful Tact vacuum cleaners are perfect for both typical and hazardous dusts. The filters have an unparalleled service life – they only need changing after vacuuming 400 lbs of fine dust (category A mineral dust). As a result, you can enjoy longer periods of uninterrupted work with consistent suction power, as well as better protection against fine dust.
Wet dry vacuum features
- Central rotary switch for setting and adjusting filter cleaning to suit your needs
- Suction hose connection in the machine head for an increased net volume and easy emptying
- Robust container with bumper and handhold for a long service life and convenient handling
- Rubberized case rack and fixing solution for tool boxes and other implements
- Flexible hose and power cable storage to fix different hoses securely
- Storage of crevice nozzle and tool sleeve at the side for increased safety against loss
- Large and sturdy metal castors for optimal mobility, even in tough construction site use
Vacuum accessories features
- Tool sleeve with air-flow regulator and rubber attachment for optimal compatibility with power tool
- Wide floor nozzle with quick-change inserts for wet and dry applications
- Ergonomic bend with handle area made from soft component for pleasant working
- Improved clip system for easy change, e.g. from bend to tool sleeve
- Dirt-resistant bayonet fastening to disconnect the hose easily from machine
Professional wet and dry vacuum cleaners: dust classes
What do the L, M and H classes stand for?
Dust is a complex mixture of air and solid particles of different shapes and sizes. The chemical composition and physical characteristics may also vary significantly. Dust is categorised into the L, M or H classes using these variables depending on the hazard levels. Fibres, such as the particularly dangerous asbestos and mineral fibres (when < 5 µm), can also penetrate deep into the respiratory tract. The exact identification of the individual dust classes is therefore important in order to be able to select the right vacuum cleaner when the danger has been assessed.
L class
Class L vacuum cleaners are particularly suited to vacuuming soft wood, chalk and plaster dust. Dusts in the L class represent a moderate risk. There are no particular precautionary measures for disposing of them.
M class
The L class, upgraded. Suitable for vacuuming dust and dirt generated by the following materials: hardwood, panel materials, paint dust particles, ceramics, concrete and brick. The M class is the lowest legally required class for use on construction sites.
H class
H class vacuum cleaners are ideal for vacuuming large amounts of both safe and hazardous/highly carcinogenic substances, such as asbestos dust, lead, coal, nickel, cobalt, copper, cadmium and mould.
Dust class
L
Permeation rate
≤ 1.0%
Suitable for
- Dusts with MAC values > 1 mg/m³
Use for
- Lime dust
- Plaster dust
Dust class
M
Permeation rate
< 0.1%
Suitable for
- Dusts with MAC values ≥ 0.1 mg/m³
- Wood dusts up to 1200 W/50 l
Use for
- Wood dust (beech, oak)
- Paint dust particles
- Ceramic dusts
- Dust from plastics
Dust class
H
Permeation rate
< 0.005%
Suitable for
- Dusts with MAC values < 0.1 mg/m³
- Carcinogenic dust (Section 35 of the German Hazardous Substances Ordinance)
- Pathogen-containing dust
Use for
- Carcinogenic types of dust (lead, coal, cobalt, nickel, tar, copper, cadmium, etc.)
- Mould, bacteria
- Germ spores
- Formaldehyde
Dust class
Special requirement: Asbestos*
Permeation rate
< 0.005%
Suitable for
- Asbestos-containing dust
Use for
- Asbestos dust from night storage heaters or firewalls
Dust class
Explosive types of dust (ATEX zone 22)
Permeation rate
Like dust class L, M or H with special requirements
Suitable for
- Types of dust in the dust explosion class in Zone 22
Use for
- Paper dust
- Flour dust
Top in every class
A vacuum cleaner is always only as good as its filter
It has never been safer to show true colours. Our filters are colour-coded to indicate their application of use. Brown signifies wood and fibre dust. Red indicates HEPA. Black denotes the toughest applications. Blue means they can be used anywhere. And green stands for dry dust and high cost-effectiveness.
Wood cartridge filter
Our cartridge filter fits into the latest generation of all single-motor Kärcher Tact vacuum cleaners. The eight cartridges with PTFE coating work extremely efficiently for wood and fibre dust of any kind. Certified for M and L dust classes. Guaranteed dust separation rate: 99.9%.
- Enables fibre dust vacuuming without a filter bag for the first time
- Guarantees high suction power (no clogging)
- Moisture and rot resistant
Dust class: M + L
Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter
The first cleanable H filter for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Single-stage and available exclusively from Kärcher. Certified for dust class H. Guaranteed dust separation rate: 99.995% (HEPA).
- Suitable for vacuuming hazardous and explosive dusts
- The new PTFE H filter is the first cleanable H filter on the market. It therefore enables vacuuming of large quantities of fine dust without a filter bag
- A safety filter set or disposal bag is required for vacuuming hazardous dusts
Dust class: H
Ultimate flat pleated filter
We have the best filter solution for applications that create a great deal of dust, e.g. sanding fresh concrete or working with toners: our PTFE filter. Can be used in all NT Tact models. Certified for M and L dust classes. Guaranteed dust separation rate: 99.9%.
- Moisture and rot resistant
- Even more cost-effective thanks to longer filter service life
- Guarantees high suction power (no clogging)
Dust class: M + L
Wet and dry flat pleated filter
These PES filters (standard feature in our new NT Tact vacuum cleaners) provide excellent results for both wet and dry applications. Certified for M and L dust classes. Guaranteed dust separation rate: 99.9%.
- Moisture and rot resistant
- Even more cost-effective thanks to longer filter service life
- Ideal for frequent switching between wet and dry vacuuming
Dust class: M + L
Dry flat pleated filter
These paper filters are an excellent choice for dry applications, including in terms of price. Can be used in all NT Tact vacuum cleaners. Certified for M and L dust classes. Guaranteed dust separation rate: 99.9%.
- High suction power when vacuuming fine dust
- High rate of dust retention
- The filter must be dried after vacuuming liquids
Dust class: M + L
What is construction dust?
Construction dust is a general term to describe the types of dust that typically occur when working in construction. If not properly controlled, the dust types may have serious negative impacts on your breathing and health. The new Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners stand out from the crowd thanks to improved filter technology, which helps to control the dust in your environment, as well as protect you and others from it.
Fine dust on construction sites
Construction dust is more than simply annoying – if not properly controlled, it may seriously harm your breathing and health. Long periods of exposure to some types of dust may cause life-threatening lung illnesses, even leading to death.
We're on familiar ground with fine dust particles that circulate in the atmosphere day to day, such as human skin cells, textile fibers and even particles of burned-up meteorite. However, workers in the construction industry face significantly more hazardous types of dust.
There are three main categories for dust generated during cutting, filing, sanding or any other way of breaking up materials:
Silica dust
Concrete, bricks, tiles, mortar and sandstone (also known as "respirable crystalline silica")
Wood dust
Softwood, hardwood and wood products, such as MDF and plywood
Dusts with low toxicity
Plaster (e.g. in plasterboard), limestone, marble and dolomite
Vacuuming up instead of coughing up
Our lungs simply aren't built to deal with fine dust, let alone large volumes of it. And it's those large volumes that can be extremely dangerous. Chronic lung diseases are very prevelant in the United States, and treatment costs several billion dollars. How much is your health worth to you?
What kind of dust am I breathing in?
- Silica and asbestos dust are particularly hazardous and may cause cancer.
- Poisonous or carcinogenic dust from lead, cadmium, vanadium or manganese not only damages your lungs, it also affects other organs like your liver and spleen. This kind of dust is created during welding work among other tasks.
- Wood dust (such as oak and beech dust) can cause nasal cancer in the long term.
- Allergenic dust has a plant or animal origin and occurs during cleaning work in or on buildings that are contaminated by bird droppings, for example. Mold spores or microorganisms can also cause allergic reactions.
- Fibrogenic dust causes scar tissue to form and progressively changes the composition of your lung tissue after frequent exposure over longer periods. Pneumoconiosis, also know as black lung, caused by quartz and asbestos is one of the most prevalent recognized occupational diseases.
Prevention is always better than a cure
Dust that isn't created in the first place cannot endanger anyone. There are many different ways to prevent dust forming. And if we cannot prevent dust, we can still bind it, vacuum it or block it from entering our lungs with protective clothing and dust masks.
What can I do to prevent dust?
- Vacuum dust as soon as it is formed. Many power tools have a port for connecting a vacuum cleaner. Vacuum cleaners with connector sockets turn on automatically when the connected power tool starts up. Always use a suitable filter.
- Choose low-dust working methods, e.g. wet or damp operation.
- Bind dust with water, e.g. during demolition work and grinding work outdoors.
- Use low-dust products, e.g. mortar pellets, ready-mixed concrete and plaster.
- Avoid stirring up dust unnecessarily. Instead of dry sweeping and using blowers, employ vacuum cleaners and vacuum sweepers.
- Arrange and take advantage of occupational health screenings.
- Regularly clean workstations, ventilate work rooms sufficiently, keep work clothes clean.
- Remove waste immediately and without creating dust.
- Check the vacuum cleaner's suction performance regularly. Clean or replace the filter as needed. Use vacuum cleaners with automatic filter cleaning for consistently high suction power.
- Wear protective clothing and dust masks. While used as a matter of course for particularly dusty tasks, you should always wear a suitable dust mask at the very least, even when the dust impact is less severe.