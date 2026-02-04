The Kärcher NT 68/1 wet and dry vacuum offers more efficient water pick up with its 28" front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly with lift lever. Its unique 18-gallon capacity tank is designed to empty without the need for tipping, and offers easy mobility for medium to large jobs in a variety of locations. The NT 68/1 wet/dry vac comes complete with an onboard tool storage compartment and safety sign storage bracket and features a crush proof hose, large rear transport wheels and drip tray.