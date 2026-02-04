NT 68/1
The Kärcher NT 68/1 18-gallon wet/dry vacuum offers efficient water pick up with its unique front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly.
The Kärcher NT 68/1 wet and dry vacuum offers more efficient water pick up with its 28" front-mounted and self-adjusting squeegee assembly with lift lever. Its unique 18-gallon capacity tank is designed to empty without the need for tipping, and offers easy mobility for medium to large jobs in a variety of locations. The NT 68/1 wet/dry vac comes complete with an onboard tool storage compartment and safety sign storage bracket and features a crush proof hose, large rear transport wheels and drip tray.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (cfm)
|142
|Waterlift (in)
|80
|Container capacity (gal)
|18
|Amps (W)
|1 x 1380
|Standard nominal width (in)
|1.37
|Length of cord (ft)
|50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Color
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|35.5 x 24.5 x 37.5
Equipment
- Drip tray
- HKS 100
Accessories
Additional Models
Order No.
1.103-494.0
Description
NT 68/1, 18-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Squeegee, Hose, Wand and Floor Tool
Order No.
1.103-495.0
Description
NT 68/1, 18-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Squeegee. Tools sold separately.
Order No.
1.130-021.0
Description
NT 68/1, 18-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Tools, no squeegee.