The AP 100/50 M unit is a highly mobile, compact cleaning unit that allows users to easily clean inside washrooms, offices, patient rooms, kitchens, locker rooms, and any area that requires fast cleaning and meticulous results. This touchless specialty cleaning machine dries surfaces in just one-third of the time compared to traditional methods, resulting in a safer environment for guests and employees. And its large 29-gallon solution tank means less filling and emptying, and more cleaning.