The EB 30/1 has a foot-operated on/off switch. At 90 mm tall, the unit is flat enough to reach beneath radiators and furniture with low ground clearance. It picks up loose dirt within just 2 mm of its edges. The telescopic broomstick has a push handle and can be adjusted to suit the operator’s height, while a universal joint enables it to move in all directions. When not in use, it locks into the vertical position. The electric broom can run for roughly 30 minutes on carpets and 45 minutes on hard floors before the powerful nickel cadmium battery requires recharging. Charging time can be reduced from 12 hours to 50 minutes using the optional fast charger. Batteries can be swapped to permit uninterrupted working. No tools are required to change batteries or remove the roller brush. Any fibers that get wound around the brush can be removed by running a knife along a specially designed groove to sever them.