EB 30/1
This is the first battery-powered electric broom for commercial users. With its roller brush and dirt container, it functions as a broom and dustpan. Can be used on hard floors and carpets.
The EB 30/1 has a foot-operated on/off switch. At 90 mm tall, the unit is flat enough to reach beneath radiators and furniture with low ground clearance. It picks up loose dirt within just 2 mm of its edges. The telescopic broomstick has a push handle and can be adjusted to suit the operator’s height, while a universal joint enables it to move in all directions. When not in use, it locks into the vertical position. The electric broom can run for roughly 30 minutes on carpets and 45 minutes on hard floors before the powerful nickel cadmium battery requires recharging. Charging time can be reduced from 12 hours to 50 minutes using the optional fast charger. Batteries can be swapped to permit uninterrupted working. No tools are required to change batteries or remove the roller brush. Any fibers that get wound around the brush can be removed by running a knife along a specially designed groove to sever them.
Features and benefits
Easy battery replacement
Brush replacement without toolsThe roller brush can be removed without tools for easier cleaning.
Quick charger
Dirt container is easy to remove and clean
- Quick and easy emptying without coming into contact with dirt
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (in)
|12
|Container capacity (gal)
|0.26
|Protection class
|III
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|56
|Runtime per battery charging
|(2.5 Ah)
|Charging current (A)
|1.8
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 / 120 / 50 / 60
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|7.2
|Battery capacity
|(2.5 Ah)
|Battery running time on hard floors (min)
|51
|Battery running time on carpets (min)
|41
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|5.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.8 x 11.8 x 52.8
Accessories
- Battery: 7.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 piece)
- Quick charger BC 1/1.8
- Main roller brush, soft/natural
- Telescopic broomstick with handle
- Dirt container
Videos
Accessories
Find parts for EB 30/1
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.