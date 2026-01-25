BR 30/4 C
Whether in a restaurant, store, hotel or kitchen, the BR 30/4 C scrubs and dries all hard surfaces gently and effectively. Simple to operate as upright vacuum cleaner.
The Kärcher BR 30/4 features an upright design for maneuverablity similar to an upright vacuum. 10x contact pressure with the floor combined with a brush that spins at 1,500 RPM gives the BR 30/4 much more cleaning power than a mop. For very sticky dirt, the squeegees can be lifted with a foot pedal. Chemicals have more time to react, for better overall cleaning. Hard to reach areas (e.g., under furniture) are no problem thanks to the very low brush head.
Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
- Ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
- The roller brush also cleans structured surfaces and joints.
- Roller assists forward movement for easy cleaning.
Immediately dry
- The soft rubber squeegees remove moisture - backwards and forwards.
- Floors dry very quickly.
- For intensive cleaning, the suction can be switched off via the foot pedal.
Vacuum off facility
- Vacuum can be switched off per foot pedal
- Detergent can be applied and then vacuumed for deeper cleaning.
Tanks are removable
- The handy fresh water tank can be removed and filled in small sinks.
- The dirty water tank can be removed separately and emptied into a sink, for example.
- Tanks can be removed separately or together. Including handle for easy transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush working width (in)
|11.8
|Vacuum working width (in)
|11.8
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|1 / 1
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|2153
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|1615
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|120 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1450
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|16.8
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70.5
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Color
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15.4 x 13.2 x 46.5
Accessories
- Transport wheels
- Standard main roller brushes: 1 Piece(s)
- Angled vario nozzle 0-90°: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Corded
- 2-tank system
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BR 30/4 C
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.