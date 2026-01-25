The Kärcher BR 30/4 features an upright design for maneuverablity similar to an upright vacuum. 10x contact pressure with the floor combined with a brush that spins at 1,500 RPM gives the BR 30/4 much more cleaning power than a mop. For very sticky dirt, the squeegees can be lifted with a foot pedal. Chemicals have more time to react, for better overall cleaning. Hard to reach areas (e.g., under furniture) are no problem thanks to the very low brush head.