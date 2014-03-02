The upright HD 2.3/14 C is designed to take the heat, accepting incoming water of up to 180°F, making it ideal for kitchen and food service applications. Its compact design and portability make it convenient for fast cleanups while its commercial- duty components make it tough enough for all cleaning jobs. Non-marking hose and wheels leave no traces behind; rugged 3-piston commercial axial pump ensures long service life; total trigger shutoff saves energy; and protective cover shields components from overspray. This unit is ETL safety certified to rugged CSA standards.