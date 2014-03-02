HD Special Class Pressure Washer - HD 2.3/14 C Ed Food
Cold water high-pressure cleaner for use in the food industry. Accepts incoming water up to 180°F. Compact dimensions, solid construction and excellent maneuverability.
The upright HD 2.3/14 C is designed to take the heat, accepting incoming water of up to 180°F, making it ideal for kitchen and food service applications. Its compact design and portability make it convenient for fast cleanups while its commercial- duty components make it tough enough for all cleaning jobs. Non-marking hose and wheels leave no traces behind; rugged 3-piston commercial axial pump ensures long service life; total trigger shutoff saves energy; and protective cover shields components from overspray. This unit is ETL safety certified to rugged CSA standards.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy with EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- Work without straining your hands with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Variable pressure/water flow control
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Operating pressure (psi)
|300 - 1400
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.1 - 2.3
|Power (hp)
|3.2
|Connected load (A)
|20
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|73.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|80.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|14.2 x 14.8 x 36.4
Equipment
- Suction nozzles: with ceramic piston
- Ride-on floor scrubber
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HD Special Class
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.